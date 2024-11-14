Parkrun to return after footpath repair delays

The East Park event on Saturday mornings attracts between 400 and 500 runners [BBC]

A Hull parkrun, cancelled when work on repairing footpaths was delayed, is to restart, its organisers said.

The events in East Park had to be called off after the scheduled renovations were affected by "supplier issues", according to the city council.

Initially, it was reported that all the Saturday morning runs would be suspended until the new year

Now in a social media post, the parkrun team said it would restart on 23 November.

"We’d like to thank the park staff and parkrun HQ for their amazing support," the Facebook post said.

It added: "Thank you for all the lovely messages - it’s been humbling to realise just how much our parkrun mornings have been missed - and we really can’t wait to be back together, again."

Runners will follow a different course through the park.

The run was started in 2010 and regularly has between 400 and 500 people taking part.

