Parklane, Cyprus: a luxury hideaway on the original Love Island

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol in Cyprus

Cyprus is the original Love Island, getting its nickname because it’s the mythical birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Parklane manages to live up to the island’s reputation because it’s that rare thing - a place that couples, parents and kids alike will adore. If you can prise yourself from the beachlounger - no easy feat admittedly - you’ll find the hotel is the ideal starting point for a Cypriot journey, with some of the island’s main attractions just a short car drive away.

Where is it?

Found on the southern coast of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the five-star luxury hideaway is nestled in 25 acres of private landscaped gardens. There are plenty of interconnecting rooms for families, while couples and individuals may prefer the “lifestyle suites” in the adults-only wing. The hotel is located inbetween the island’s two international airports, Larnaca and Paphos, on a beachfront spot just 15 minutes east from the bustling harbour and town centre of Limassol. The average flight time from London to Cyprus is five hours. A lavish wedding was being held at the hotel while we were there and we learned guests had flown in from Lebanon. This sounded seriously impressive - until we were told that Beirut is just a 45 minute hop away, quicker than a flight from Heathrow to Manchester.

Style

The hotel, part of the Luxury Collection group, mixes luxury with Cypriot hospitality. Traditional designs from the nearby artisanal village of Lefkara are subtly incorporated throughout the hotel, from the wallpaper to the floor tiles. There’s an attention-grabbing marble and glass theme, softened by touches like enormous floral displays and a green wall in the lobby.

The hotel is situated on southern coast of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. (Handout)

The lobby has an attention-grabbing marble and glass theme throughout. (matthewshaw.co.uk)

Which room?

Designed by Harrods Interiors, the hotel has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas - with sleek furnishings and state-of-the-art technology. Among the high-tech features in the bedrooms are touch screen controls, USB ports, a flat-screen TV and free Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows open onto terraces, many with sea views or with the Troodos Mountains in the distance. If you really want to splash out, you can book into a suite that comes complete with its own pool.

Many rooms have sea views or with the Troodos Mountains in the distance. (Handout)

Facilities

This is where Parklane really comes into its own, especially for what it offers families. Youngsters aged from three to 12 will love Park Kidz - 3,000 square metres of space dedicated to their fun. There’s a themed two-level castle, a multi-activity pool complete with pirate ship and water slides and an outdoor play zone (all situated within a gated and monitored area). A creche is also available for babies and children up to three-years-old.

Football academies are held at certain times of the year, with Michael Owen, Peter Crouch and Rio Ferdinand among the former Premier League stars who have been on hand to pass on a few tips. There are three outdoor swimming pools, including one for adults-only, and an indoor pool. There’s also a fully-equipped gym - handy if you’ve overdone it on the halloumi - with personal trainers offering nutritional advice as well as customised workout plans. Yoga and pilates classes are available. And well - if the children are busy enjoying themselves - why not take the chance to unwind at the Kalloni Spa, an oasis of calm in the style of an ancient Greek temple? The spa is Cyprus’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, and is dedicated to “restoring spiritual balance and harmony through a holistic approach to wellness”. Thalassotherapy comes from the Greek word “thalassa” meaning “sea” and involves plunging into a series of pools at varying temperatures and salt levels as well as receiving a full-body hydro-massage to aid circulation and soften the skin. One of our party couldn’t swim - no problem; one of the pools replicates the salinity of the Dead Sea, making it simple to float and let your cares drift away.

There are three outdoor swimming pools, including one for adults-only, and an indoor pool. (matthewshaw.co.uk)

Food & Drink

There’s no excuse to eat the same thing twice during your stay, thanks to the variety of restaurants and bars. Chief amongst them is LPM Limassol, which offers French Mediterranean cuisine paired with carefully chosen-wines, often from smaller vineyards and makers. We sat on the terrace overlooking the Mediterranean and enjoyed a menu which included marinated lamb cutlets with olive, aubergine caviar and pine nuts and drinks from a cocktail menu inspired by Jean Cocteau. Beachside restaurant Nammas boasted some truly spectacular seafood and premium quality meats, while Il Teatro, a relaxing Italian restaurant overlooking one of the pools, was the perfect spot for a dish of linguine and clams. The choice at breakfast was bewildering - chocolate-covered waffles, omelettes cooked to order, locally made pastries to name but three, although the gastronomic treats the previous evening meant I usually had to opt for fresh fruit, excellent coffee and zingy freshly squeezed orange juice.

Beachside restaurants boast some truly spectacular seafood and premium quality meats (Handout)

Extracurricular

Limassol has gained a reputation for decent restaurants, lively nightlife and cultural discoveries, including a castle dating back to the 14th century. A 25-minute drive from the hotel is Kourion, which was one of the most important city-kingdoms in Cyprus during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. Visitors can explore its well-preserved ruins and view its mosaics, as well as catch a performance in the amphitheatre which is still used for concerts today. A popular trip through rolling hills is to the village of Lefkara, known for its lace-like “Lefkaritika” embroidery. One of the lacemakers claimed the local women did all the work while the men just played backgammon (before grudgingly conceding that the men did the silverwork for which the village is also famous).

No visit to Cyprus would be complete without learning more about halloumi. We visited a farm in Choirokoitia where Loula and her family have been making cheese for more than 40 years. After showing us how it was made, she ushered us into the shade of her home to sample plates of fresh halloumi and anari, the softer, lighter cheese made from the whey, served alongside ripe tomatoes, olives seasoned with oil and coriander seeds and cups of strong - seriously strong! - Cypriot coffee. She explained that Brits simply can’t get enough of both the squeaky cheese and the island of Cyprus itself. I, for one, wouldn’t disagree.

Details

Rates in the low season at Parklane start from €200 (approximately £171) per night including breakfast; marriott.com