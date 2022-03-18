Parkland's (TSE:PKI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Parkland Corporation (TSE:PKI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of April to CA$0.11. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Parkland's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 192% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 38%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 47%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Parkland Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from CA$1.02 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of CA$1.23. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.9% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 192% of its profit. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Parkland will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Parkland (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Parkland not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

