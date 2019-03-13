Parkland Hero Anthony Borges Visits Camp Nou for Barcelona vs. Lyon in UCL

Last March, Barcelona invited Parkland hero Anthony Borges to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams and visit Camp Nou to meet the team.

Borges, who was 15 at the time, was shot in the back five times at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. Borges helped his classmates hide and held the door closed while under attack from the shooter, who killed 14 students and three staff members.

Borges, who is a Barcelona fan, trained at the club's Florida academy in 2016. As sports teams rallied around the community of Parkland, Barcelona was no different. The club helped with his medical treatment and sent him a signed jersey, inviting him to come over to Barcelona when he was physically recovered and able to travel.

Of the close on 100,00 fans who will fill Camp Nou this evening there is one who will experience the Champions League in a very special way. It will be his first game at the stadium after an event more than a year that changed his life.

???? THREAD ???? pic.twitter.com/SrsrJacjVm

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 13, 2019

The Barça players also found out about Anthony’s story after heavy media coverage in the USA and they wanted to add their support.



The best, however, was yet to come… pic.twitter.com/yZdNYaDzmM



— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 13, 2019

Borges was finally able to complete his dream and has arrived with his family in Barcelona. He has already visited the stadium and will attend Wednesday's Champions League match vs. Lyon.

The trip will continue for Borges Thursday, as he is slated to visit the club's museum, attend first-team training and meets the players.