Parkland: Families devastated as Florida school shooting gunman spared death

Sam Cabral and Bernd Debusmann Jr. - BBC News, Ft Lauderdale & Washington
·4 min read

The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been spared the death penalty.

A jury recommended that the defendant, 24, should instead spend the rest of his life in prison for the 14 February, 2018 shooting.

Family members of victims were visibly upset and angry as the decision was read out in court.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 1 November.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty to the murders in October last year. It was the deadliest mass shooting case ever to reach a jury trial in the US.

The verdict sparing him from capital punishment was described as "unreal" and "wrong" by relatives of those killed at a press conference afterwards.

"I could not be more disappointed in what happened today," said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was among the students killed.

"I'm stunned. I'm devastated," he said. "There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today. This jury failed our families today."

The jury's decision was also a blow for prosecutors, who had repeatedly sought to prove that the crimes were "cold, calculated and premeditated" and met Florida's definition of "aggravating factors" that warrant the death penalty.

A unanimous decision would have been needed to issue a death sentence.

As each of 17 counts was read out in court, it emerged that while jurors agreed there were factors that would warrant the death penalty, at least one juror believed there were also "mitigating factors" that instead warranted life in prison.

Victims' families comfort each other as verdict is read
Family members comfort each other as verdict is being read

Distress was visible on the faces of many of the family members gathered in court. Tony Montalto - who lost his daughter, Gina, in the attack - shook his head repeatedly. His arm was around his wife, Jennifer, who dropped her head on his shoulder as the count related to Gina was read out.

Other family members could be seen crying quietly. Corey Hixon - whose father Christopher Hixon died in the attack - stood up and left the room as soon he heard the jury's recommendation for a life sentence instead of death.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Ilan Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed, said the gunman was "not a human being - he's an animal."

"I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail," he said. "And that he has a short life."

The gunman was aged 19 when he walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire using a legally bought AR-15 rifle. Within four minutes, 34 people had been shot. Seventeen of them - 14 students and three staff members - were killed. The attack remains one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

In the chaos that ensued, the gunman managed to escape the crime scene by blending in with students, and lingered in the area after buying a soft drink at a nearby fast-food restaurant. Soon after, he was arrested by police about two miles (3.2km) from the school.

In the aftermath of the killings, prosecutors presented evidence that the attack had been premeditated. The gunman researched past mass killings, and posted online comments in which he said he would show "no mercy". In one video, taken days before the shooting, the gunman said he planned to be the "next school shooter" of the year and that his goal was to murder at least 20 people.

The gunman's lawyers sought to portray him as mentally ill, a young man psychologically shattered by a difficult childhood in which he was "poisoned" by his mother's drinking and substance abuse.

The shooting energised the already divisive US conversation about guns, and prompted a wave of youth-led activism.

In the days after the tragedy, a group of surviving students - including Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, X Gonzalez and Sarah Chadwick - called on social media for stricter gun control laws and the right to be able to go to school without the fear of being killed.

Just six weeks after the attack, an estimated 800,000 people attended the "March for Our Lives" rally against gun violence in Washington DC.

The organisation continues to campaign for policy aims such as more regulation and control of firearms and holding the gun lobby "accountable".

But its legislative goals, such as a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, have proved elusive.

Latest Stories

  • Parkland shooting: How the attack unfolded

    Seventeen people were shot dead and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Victims’ Families Sob as Jury Spares Parkland Shooter’s Life

    Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/AFP via GettyA Florida jury determined Thursday that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz should not be sentenced to death for his massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.The verdict, delivered after just a day of deliberations, came after an agonizing trial that lasted nearly four months, featuring heart-wrenching testimony from 90 survivors, footage of the slaughter itself, and even a testy argument between Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Cruz’s

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Families of Parkland shooting victims shook their heads and dabbed their eyes as a jury spared the gunman's life

    The jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the 17 counts of first-degree murder.

  • Have jurors come to conclusion in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial?

    WPTV's Michael Williams and prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Douglas Rudman discuss what jurors may be mulling after asking to listen to testimony from a defense and state witness in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

  • More 3D-printed steaks are coming to Europe

    STORY: Your steak could soon be 3D-printed.That’s if you live in Europe.Israeli company Redefine Meat has struck a partnership with importer Giraudi Meats to drive European distribution of its ‘New Meat’ steak cuts.The start-up is hoping to establish its products as an alternative to conventionally produced meat.Redefine Meat operates large-scale meat printers at its Rehovot headquarters south of Tel Aviv, as well as in a new factory in the Netherlands.Manager of the company's 3D-printers project Yaron Eshel explains how it works. “When I want to create my steak I have a library of a few different slabs, I can choose each one of them and I can adjust it accordingly. I can define the amount of marbling, the internal fat, or the external fat.”“And now I can start and go and print it and produce it...This is my queue, this is my timeline for today, I know that in an hour or something from now I will need to refill the machine with new materials. But now I can go directly into the printing process, and you can see how the process starts to build layer by layer.”The company makes its products from ingredients including soy and pea proteins, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat.Co-founder and Chief Executive Eshchar Ben-Shitrit said Redefine Meat was launching tenderloin and striploin steaks.“In the past two years we have been working deeply on understanding meat and what makes meat so exciting and we identified a few components that we can recreate from plants and have the same exact performance as the tissue of animal meat, giving you, with a combination of additive manufacturing, the exact feeling you experience (with) a good steak, a good cut of meat, coming from an animal, without the use of the animal.”Plant-based meat alternatives have become increasingly popular in recent years.Spanish startup Novameat is also using 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian steaks. But the early hype about plant-based meat alternatives has ebbed as inflation and recession worries have driven some customers back to cheaper animal meat products.Companies such as U.S.-based Beyond Meat have cut their sales outlooks.Redefine Meat, however, has big ambitions. Its New Meat is currently available in Israel, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany.Almost 1,000 restaurants are currently paying about $40 per 2 pounds for its steak cuts.The company plans to launch its products at restaurants and butchers in France, then in Italy, Greece and Sweden later this year, and in dozens more countries in 2023. “We see a world in a decade from now that new meat, or meat made from plants, is a big part of the meat industry. It replaces a lot of the meat that people consume today that is bad for the environment and bad for the most, most of the people in the supply chain. I still believe that people will consume high-quality meat forever, coming from animals, and these two industries will live side by side.”“Even when we will become one percent, two percent, and the industry will become 10 percent of the meat industry, the impact on the planet is so big that it’s worthwhile to pursue it in the next decade.”

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing: A timeline of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    Former student sentenced to life in prison for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018

  • Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time, pleads guilty to harassment in forcible touching case

    Cuba Gooding Jr. is the fourth star this week to go to court stemming from sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced amid #MeToo movement.

  • ESPN’s Troy Aikman admitted his ‘take the dresses off’ comment on ‘MNF’ was ‘dumb’

    "Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part."

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2