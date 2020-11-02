Parkland Activist David Hogg on Trump, Biden and What’s at Stake in the Election

Like so many other students around the world, David Hogg is studying from home, navigating the strange new world of the coronavirus pandemic, while getting ready for the first election in which he can vote.

Unlike many of his peers, Hogg, who has more than one million social media followers, is one of the most recognizable social justice activists in the world, garnering praise and gratitude from some, while facing criticism and conspiracy theories that have led to death threats from others.

At just 18 years, Hogg’s life completely changed after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which took the lives of 17 people. As the horrifying tragedy captured the nation, Hogg was thrust into the international spotlight. Along with his fellow survivors, Hogg unexpectedly took on a life of activism, using his newfound platform as a megaphone to spread awareness for gun reform — all while dealing with the trauma he had experienced in Parkland.

Today, at 20, Hogg and his peers have become some of the most recognizable faces among Gen Z, a generation that is more plugged-in to social justice issues than ever before. The Parkland survivors pulled off the largest youth demonstration of all-time with March For Our Lives in 2018, and founded the advocacy group, Never Again MSD. And now, leading into the 2020 election — the first for which their generation will cast ballots — the young activists launched the March For Our Lives Voting Guide.

In the days leading up to the presidential election, the youth voter turnout has been surging with the highest early voting numbers ever seen among young voters, signaling a generation that is defined by activism and the desire for change.

Hogg tells Variety he’s hopeful this election will bring out the largest numbers in voting history, adding, “It’s kind of unfortunate that it’s gotten to this point, that young people are voting because they realize that our lives are on the line with every policy that these elected officials make. Our entire future is on the line.”

Hogg stars in the new documentary “Us Kids,” now available for streaming, which follows the Parkland activists as they launched the March For Our Lives movement. Now at Harvard, he’s continued to be an advocate for gun legislation, but expanded his interests to push for other issues impacting young people such as racial justice and climate change.

“From gun violence to racial injustice, to immigration justice and everything else, they all affect us,” Hogg says, when asked about the biggest issue facing young people heading into to election. “But I think what all of those culminate around, is the fact that we don’t have what I would consider to be morally-just leaders in office right now that represent the people and not corporations or organizations like the NRA. I would say that form of political injustice is ultimately what ties all these different forms of injustice together.”

As gun sales have increased during the pandemic, Hogg expresses his concern over daily instances of gun violence, specifically with the rise of mental health concerns, during the pandemic. (In the first three months of COVID-19 in the United States, researchers said more than 2.1 million firearms were purchased, and this summer, the FBI said federal background checks for gun purchases surpassed 3.6 million, one of the biggest monthly tallies ever.)

“It just scares me. The fact of the matter is, guns don’t actually make you safer in your home,” Hogg says. “I think we’ve really got to change this perception that guns make you safer in the United States because the fact of the matter is, for the most part, for the everyday citizen that has practically no training whatsoever, it doesn’t make you safer.”

Hogg talked to Variety about his new documentary, what he wants to say to President Trump about gun reform and why he’s voting for Joe Biden, despite the fact that the former Vice President wasn’t his first choice.

Your new documentary, “Us Kids,” follows you and fellow youth activists as you launched the March For Our Lives movement in 2018. The world was a completely different place at that time. How does the movie play now?

It’s super important to show young people that our vote can have an impact. It’s one of our many tools that we need to use in what I call our social change-making toolbox. We have to use every tool that we can to try to create a change as quickly as possible because people are dying every day in this country.

