Parkit Enterprise's (CVE:PKT) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 700% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 700% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Parkit Enterprise isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Parkit Enterprise's revenue trended up 85% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 100% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Parkit Enterprise have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

Investors in Parkit Enterprise had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 2.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 21%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Parkit Enterprise , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

