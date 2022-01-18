Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline landscapes.

Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 17, 2022

The report comprises Parkinson’s Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Parkinson’s Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Parkinson’s Disease pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Report

  • Major Parkinson’s Disease companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics,Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience,Prilenia Therapeutics,Cortexyme Inc.,Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Parkinson’s Disease treatment scenario.

  • In December 2021, Pharma Two B Ltd., announced that its Phase III double-blind, active-controlled study of P2B001 in early Parkinson’s disease successfully met its primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase III study, P2B001 was superior to each of its individual components as measured by the change from baseline to week 12 in total Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS Part II and III; primary endpoint). P2B001 was superior to the pramipexole component by 2.66 points (p=0.0018) and superior to the rasagiline component by 3.30 points (p=0.0001).

  • In December 2021, UCB announced that it has entered into a global co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Novartis covering UCB0599, a potential first in class, small molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase 2 clinical development, and upon completion of the ongoing Phase 1 program, an opt-in to co-develop UCB7853, an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, both in Parkinson's Disease (PD).

  • Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data during a poster session at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, being held virtually from November 8 – 11, 2021. The findings demonstrate that the Company’s lead compound GT-02287, which specifically binds to lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase), reduces alpha-synuclein pathology and neuroinflammation in a dose-dependent manner, as well as improves behavioral deficits in an animal model of Parkinson’s Disease.

  • In November 2021, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. provided a manufacturing and regulatory update for AXO-Lenti-PD, its clinical-stage gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease. Three GMP batches successfully completed fill and finish, achieving target titers using the updated suspension-based process

  • In October 2021, AbbVie announced that continuous 24 hours/day subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) was statistically superior to oral levodopa/carbidopa in reducing motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD) in a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study. The study met its primary endpoint of increase from baseline in "On" time (hours) without troublesome dyskinesia (involuntary movements) after 12 weeks based on the Parkinson's Disease Diary (PD Diary). These results will be a key component of global regulatory submissions.

  • In October 2021, Inhibikase Therapeutics announced the dosing of the first Parkinson's patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial of IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase, or c-Abl, an inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

  • In May 2021, Denali Therapeutics announced final results from Phase 1 and Phase 1b studies of its small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor, BIIB122/DNL151, which is being developed in collaboration with Biogen as a potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

  • In April 2021, Cerevel Therapeutics announced an up to $125 million non-dilutive financing transaction with NovaQuest and Bain Capital to fund the full Phase 3 development program for tavapadon in Parkinson’s disease, also known as the TEMPO trials.

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disorder caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement.

Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs

· Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics
Tavapadon is a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that Cerevel is developing for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson’s disease. Cerevel initiated a registration-directed Phase 3 program for tavapadon beginning in January 2020, which includes two trials in early-stage Parkinson’s, known as TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2, one trial in late-stage Parkinson’s, known as TEMPO-3, and an open-label safety extension trial, known as TEMPO-4. Initial data from the Phase 3 program are expected to be available beginning in the first half of 2023.

· P2B001: PharmaTwoB
P2B001 for Parkinson’s Disease treatment is a low dose, sustained-release combination of pramipexole and rasagiline. P2B001 is dosed once daily with no titration. Data from the P2B001 phase II clinical trial implies that it may provide significant therapeutic effects comparable to those published for higher doses of the individual components, with a favorable safety profile. P2B001 is currently in phase III clinical study in the US, Canada, and Europe.

· Prasinezumab: Roche
Prasinezumab (RG7935) is a monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-synuclein, a protein that may misfold and be involved in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. It has been tested in preclinical models of synuclein-related disease and has shown a reduction of neurodegeneration. A phase II clinical trial is evaluating prasinezumab for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease.

· KDT-3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical
KDT-3594 is a novel orally administrable non-ergot dopamine agonist, which acts by stimulating dopamine receptors in the basal ganglia, thereby ameliorating the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease caused by insufficient action of dopamine. It is also confirmed as a new therapeutic agent for Parkinson's disease that KDT-3594 reduces the risk of the characteristic side effects of existing ergot and non-ergot dopamine agonists. KDT-3594 is currently under Phase 2 clinical trials in Japan.

· AXO-Lenti-PD: Sio Gene Therapies
AXO-Lenti-PD is the only investigational gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease that delivers the three key genes (TH, CH1, and AADC) required for endogenous dopamine synthesis in a single lentiviral vector. The goal of this one-time infusion is to restore steady, tonic levels of dopamine, potentially reducing the need for daily L-dopa medication while stabilizing the disease to provide long-lasting benefits. AXO-Lenti-PD has been optimized from ProSavin, an earlier gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Currently, it is in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation.

SR-Exenatide (PT320): Peptron
PT320 is a sustained-release Exenatide (GLP1 agonist) for biweekly injection (Q2W). Due to its short half-life of 2.4 hours in the plasma of Exenatide, Peptron has developed a long-acting SR-Exenatide (PT320), resulting in sustained elevations of Exenatide for 20 days. With the result of the preclinical and Phase I study of PT320, Peptron is testing the efficacy of PT320 of Parkinson's disease in the ongoing Phase II trial.

Scope of Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 150+ Key Players

  • Prominent Parkinson’s Disease Players: Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience, Prilenia Therapeutics, Cortexyme Inc., Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., and many others

  • Key Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Profiles: 150+ Products

  • Phases:

· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· Reactive oxygen species modulators
· NMDA receptor antagonists
· Dopamine D1 and D2 receptor agonists
· Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors

  • Molecule Types:

· Peptides
· Monoclonal antibodies
· Small molecules
· Polymer
· Gene therapy

  • Route of Administration:

· Parenteral
· Intravenous
· Oral
· Subcutaneous
· Topical

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Parkinson’s Disease treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease?

  • How many are Parkinson’s Disease emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Parkinson’s Disease market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Parkinson’s Disease therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Parkinson’s Disease?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

Table of Contents

1

Parkinson’s Disease Report Introduction

2

Parkinson’s Disease Executive Summary

3

Parkinson’s Disease Overview

4

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment

6

Parkinson’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Parkinson’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

7.2

ABBV 951: Abbvie

8

Parkinson’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Prasinezumab : Roche

8.2

KDT 3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical

9

Parkinson’s Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

Lu AF28996: Lundbeck A/S

9.2

NBTX 001: Nobilis Therapeutics

10

Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

10.1

GT 02287: Gain Therapeutics

11

Parkinson’s Disease Inactive Products

12

Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies

13

Parkinson’s Disease Key Products

14

Parkinson’s Disease Unmet Needs

15

Parkinson’s Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Parkinson’s Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Parkinson’s Disease Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

