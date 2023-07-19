Bendy parking spaces too small for cars baffle residents

One space goes round a corner - SomersetLive/BPM Media

Residents have been left “baffled” by new parking lines – including a small curved space around a corner.

Locals in Denmark Road, Bath, said they cannot even fit a car inside them.

Parking spots also cover the entrances to driveways with people fearing they will block neighbours into their homes.

White “H bars” telling people not to park are painted within parking bays, adding to the confusion.

One local said: “I’m worried I’m going to wake up and not be able to get out of my house.”

Bath and North East Somerset Council said the road markings were part of a wider scheme to install road parking for local residents across the city.

Cllr Manda Rigby, council cabinet member for transport, said planners had to contend with some very narrow residential roads.

She told Somerset Live: “One of the issues which a zone tries to address is pavement parking, particularly in narrow streets like Denmark Road.

“Specifically with Denmark Road we have talked to residents and explained how the markings work.

“The curved bay is only suitable for smaller vehicles but does provide an additional parking space and we would take a common-sense approach to enforcement.’‘