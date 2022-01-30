Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded City of Riverside Parking Management Contract

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce the commencement of operations with the City of Riverside to oversee all city on-street and off-street parking operations. The contract promises to streamline and, at the same time, optimize the parking strategy uniformly across the city, bringing convenience and improved ease of use to residents, employees, commuters, and visitors.



The contractual scope of services consists of professional parking management and facility maintenance, provided by PCI. The parking portfolio includes: five parking garages, fourteen surface parking lots, and over 1,100 on-street metered stalls throughout the city.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this contract. We have bid on this for the past fifteen years. The team is excited to hit the ground running,” says Bob Hindle, Senior Vice President at Parking Concepts, Inc.

Staying true to the company’s foundation as a parking solution that offers exceptional service, PCI plans to apply a strategy that places a heavy emphasis on customer service, revenue integrity, and integrated technology to serve the needs of both the patrons and the City of Riversides leadership.

It is PCI’s belief that the very foundation for excellent parking service is superior customer service with integrity. “PCI is set apart from our competitors by consistently ranking among the highest scores of independent customer surveys. This is a point of pride for us and provides demonstrable proof that we are on the right track,” says Hindle.

Founded as a customer service-oriented parking management firm in 1974, Parking Concepts Inc. also offers transportation solutions under their business branch Transportation Concepts.

This contract marks the latest in Parking Concepts, Inc.’s growing presence across the Inland Empire, which includes the nearby Ontario Airport International Airport, and additional Downtown Riverside operations.

To see more about Parking Concepts, Inc. and their services, visit their website: https://parkingconcepts.com/services/parking-services/

Contact:

Trystan Henry

Director of Business Development

Parking Concepts, Inc.

O: 949-753-7525

E: thenry@pcioc.com



