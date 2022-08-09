ParkerVision Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ParkerVision, Inc.
·4 min read
ParkerVision, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) ("ParkerVision"), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Developments

  • Following approval of a motion filed with the Texas court, ParkerVision (the "Company") filed an amended complaint in ParkerVision v. Intel to add willful infringement based on information obtained in discovery.

    • On August 5, 2022, the court issued a new scheduling order moving the Intel trial date approximately eight weeks to February 6, 2023 to accommodate additional time for extended deadlines for discovery and other related items as a result of the Company's amended complaint.

  • Texas court issued its claim construction order in ParkerVision v. LG Electronics with the majority of the terms decided in the Company's favor.

  • The Company is preparing to file its appellate brief this month in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm to appeal the Orlando district court's summary judgment ruling in March 2022.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to prepare for trial in Waco, Texas in our case against Intel. The trial date was moved eight weeks to accommodate an extension of discovery and expert reports based on the court's agreement to allow the Company to amend its complaint to add willfulness to the infringement claims. We look forward to presenting the facts of this case to a jury."

Mr. Parker continued, "We expect to file our appeal brief in the Qualcomm case this month. We believe the brief will clearly explain the Orlando court's error in its disposal of our long-awaited day in court and denial of our right to a jury trial on Qualcomm's infringement."

Financial Results

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.4 million, or $0.06 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.06 per common share for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss for the first half of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $0.05 per common share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.10 per common share for the first half of 2021.

    • The 41% decrease in year-to-date net loss is primarily the result of a decrease in the loss from changes in fair value of contingent payment obligations resulting from a sharp increase in interest rates during the first half of 2022.

  • The Company used cash for operations of approximately $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to approximately $6.1 million in cash used for operations during the same period in 2021. Cash used for operations in 2021 included the payment of approximately $4.0 million in current liabilities, primarily for the purpose of settling outstanding litigation fees and expenses.

  • ParkerVision received approximately $1.7 million in proceeds from the sale of five-year convertible notes from May to August 2022.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops and licenses cutting-edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com. (PRKR-I)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
ParkerVision, Inc
cfrench@parkervision.com

(TABLES FOLLOW)

ParkerVision, Inc.

Balance Sheet Highlight

(in thousands)

(unaudited) June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

846

$

1,030

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

386

599

Intangible assets & other noncurrent assets

1,588

1,811

Total assets

2,820

3,440

Current liabilities

2,227

1,646

Contingent payment obligations

43,460

43,063

Convertible notes

4,280

2,895

Other long-term liabilities

2

613

Shareholders' deficit

(47,149

)

(44,777

)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

2,820

$

3,440

ParkerVision, Inc.

Summary Results of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Licensing revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cost of sales

(3

)

-

(6

)

-

Gross margin

(3

)

-

(6

)

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,652

1,848

3,585

4,128

Total operating expenses

1,652

1,848

3,585

4,128

Other income and (interest expense), net

(44

)

116

(78

)

79

Change in fair value of contingent payment obligations

(2,699

)

(2,674

)

(397

)

(2,824

)

Total other income (loss), net

(2,743

)

(2,558

)

(475

)

(2,745

)

Net loss

$

(4,398

)

$

(4,406

)

$

(4,066

)

$

(6,873

)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.10

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

77,970

71,933

77,763

67,836

ParkerVision, Inc.

Summary of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2022

2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(1,609

)

$

(6,101

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4

)

(2

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,429

5,963

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(184

)

(140

)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

1,030

1,627

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

846

$

1,487

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711422/ParkerVision-Reports-Second-Quarter-2022-Results

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Solid Power, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    - Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 PM ET today LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Recent Business Highlights: Cell development remains on track, with initial 20 Ah silicon anode cells (“Silicon EV cells”) expected to be shipped during the third quarte

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso