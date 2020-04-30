ParkerVision Receives Favorable Markman Order in Patent Infringement Action Against Qualcomm and HTC

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) announced today that the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Orlando division) issued its patent claim construction ruling, or Markman Order, in the ongoing patent infringement action between ParkerVision and Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) and HTC. The court adopted ParkerVision's position as to the proper interpretation of the majority of the key terms in dispute in the litigation.

The parties identified a total of ten disputed claim terms. The court's order adopted ParkerVision's proposed construction for seven of the disputed terms and adopted a slightly modified version of ParkerVision's proposed construction for the remaining three terms.

In a Markman Order, the presiding district court sets out the meaning of specific disputed terms that appear in the asserted patent claims. The court reviews written briefs and hears oral arguments from the patent holder and the alleged infringer each of whom makes recommendations to the court as to how the disputed terms should be defined. The court then issues a Markman Order, also known as the claim construction ruling, in which the court determines how each term is to be construed. The court's claim constructions are then applied in motions and at trial in the determinations of patent infringement and validity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the court's Markman Order, and we remain confident in our position concerning Qualcomm's infringement of the patent claims at issue in this case. We believe the court's Markman Order is another significant step towards the successful resolution of this litigation."

This patent infringement action, filed in May 2014, alleges that certain Qualcomm and HTC product infringe numerous claims of four patents owned by ParkerVision. The parties originally filed claim construction briefs in June 2015 and presented arguments in a claim construction hearing in August 2015. Prior to the court's ruling, the case was stayed pending resolution of other actions. After the stay was lifted in 2019, additional briefs were filed by the parties and a second claim construction hearing was held in November 2019. The case is currently scheduled for trial commencing December 1, 2020.

Story continues

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next-generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT:

Cindy Poehlman

Chief Financial Officer

ParkerVision, Inc.

904-732-6100

cpoehlman@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587730/ParkerVision-Receives-Favorable-Markman-Order-in-Patent-Infringement-Action-Against-Qualcomm-and-HTC



