ParkerGale Welcomes Three New Partners

Promotions on the firm's Operating team demonstrate the hands-on approach

ParkerGale takes in transforming small software companies

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / ParkerGale Capital has promoted three members of its Operating team to Partner. Cici Zheng, Jimmy Holloran, and Paul Stansik join the founding Partners working together to lead the firm, buy, and transform small software companies.

"We are thrilled to make this announcement. Since joining our team, Cici, Jimmy, and Paul have accelerated our operating improvements across the portfolio and brought us new ways to execute. While they are all experienced and thoughtful operators, I am even more proud of the kindness and enthusiasm they bring to the office every day." said Jim Milbery, co-founder, and head of ParkerGale's Operating team.

Cici Zheng leads the firm's Product & Strategy practice. Jimmy lead's the firm's Talent practice, and Paul Stansik leads the firm's Growth practice.

Please join us in congratulating our newest Partners and wish them long careers and great success with us.

ABOUT PARKERGALE CAPITAL:

ParkerGale Capital raises small funds to buy profitable, founder-owned software companies where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on long term success. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry's only podcast, the PEFunCast with over one million downloads. Please visit www.parkergale.com to learn more.

Cici Zheng

Jimmy Holloran

Paul Stansik

