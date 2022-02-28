Parker to Webcast Investor Meeting March 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast a virtual meeting with investors and analysts on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Presentations will be followed by a question and answer session hosted by Parker’s executive leadership.

The event will showcase Parker’s ongoing transformation, highlight Parker’s position to capitalize on secular growth trends, and outline the company’s new five-year financial targets through fiscal year 2027.

The webcast link for the live meeting will be accessible on the company’s investor website: http://www.phstock.com , and will be archived for one year following the meeting.

