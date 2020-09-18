Parker University Named a “2020 Great College to Work For!”





View photos





Dallas, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been recognized as one of 79 colleges and universities deemed a Great College to Work For®. Based on employee engagement survey results, the Great Colleges to Work For® program identified Parker University’s workplace as one that has excelled in three different categories, including Compensation and Benefits, Respect and Appreciation, and Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. In its thirteenth year, it recognizes colleges that get top ratings from employees regarding workplace practices and policies. Recognition results from positive benchmark data submitted (in the case of benefits and compensation) and surveys completed by randomly sampled faculty and staff. Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire capturing employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Richard K. Boyer, the Senior Consultant at ModernThink, says, “The institutions participating in the 2020 Great Colleges to Work For® program deserve special kudos for their commitment to being good stewards of institutional culture and workplace quality. In the face of unprecedented uncertainty, their commitment to faculty/staff engagement never wavered. In particular, institutions recognized in this year’s program as “Great Colleges to Work For” prove that it is possible to be a great workplace even in the face of disruption, uncertainty, and limited resources.”

More information about Parker University’s prestigious 2020 Great Colleges to Work For® recognition can be found in the latest issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Visit www.GreatCollegesList.com to learn more about the program and see the complete list of colleges being honored in 2020.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

Attachments

CONTACT: Christine Perrenot Parker University 214.902.3447 christineperrenot@parker.edu



