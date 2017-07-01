Parker scores 21, Sparks top Dream for 7th straight win

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 30: Candace Parker #3 of the Los Angeles Sparks shoots the ball during the game against the Atlanta Dream during at WNBA game on June 30, 2017 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Candace Parker scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 20 points, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Dream 85-76 on Friday night for the Sparks' seventh straight victory.

It was tied at 23 after the first quarter, but Los Angeles opened the second on a 16-2 run - with six points apiece from Riquna Williams and Parker - as Atlanta went scoreless for six-plus minutes. The Dream closed the half on an 11-5 spurt to pull to 44-36.

Parker made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter for a 52-38 lead. Atlanta got within eight points with 1:07 remaining but Los Angeles' offensive rebound led to Gray's 3-point play to seal it.

Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points and seven rebounds for Los Angeles (11-3). The Sparks shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 8 of 17 from distance.

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams added 16 for Atlanta (6-6), which has lost six of seven.