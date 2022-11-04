Parker Scheduled to Present at Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8 at 10:15 a.m. Central time (11:15 a.m. Eastern time)

·1 min read
CLEVELAND, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on November 8, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. Central time (11:15 a.m. Eastern time).

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Chief Operating Officer, Jenny Parmentier, who will become Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2023, will also be in attendance. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CONTACT: Contact: Media – Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding 216/896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts – Jeff Miller, Vice President, Investor Relations 216/896-2705 jeffrey.miller@parker.com


