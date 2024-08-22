Parker pitches 7 innings, García hits 3-run homer and Nationals beat Rockies 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitchell Parker gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, Luis García Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Wednesday night.

James Wood had three hits for the Nationals, who had scored a total of 14 runs while losing five of their past six games. Keibert Ruiz and Andrés Chaparro had two hits each.

Parker (7-7), who gave up nine runs on 10 hits in three innings against the Phillies last time out, walked one and struck out six while throwing 83 pitches. The rookie left-hander has completed seven innings in four of his 23 starts.

Brendan Rodgers and Brenton Doyle each had a double and a single for the Rockies, who had won three of four.

Colorado rookie starter Tanner Gordon (0-5) allowed five runs on eight hits in his seventh big league start. He lasted four innings and his ERA climbed to 7.55. Rockies reliever Jeff Criswell pitched a scoreless inning and allowed one hit in his major league debut.

Joey Gallo's RBI double gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Nationals broke it open in the third. Alex Call led off with a single and, one out later, Wood singled him to third. Ruiz followed with a single to score Call and García homered to center on a 1-0 pitch to make it 5-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Victor Vodnik (right bicep inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 19, and the team selected the contract of RHP Jeff Criswell from Triple-A Albuquerque. Vodnik had experienced soreness while warming up during Tuesday night's game.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Cal Quantrill (8-8, 4.59 ERA) opposes LHP Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.92 ERA) in the series finale on Thursday. Corbin will be looking for career win No. 100.

Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press