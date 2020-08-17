Parker Kligerman drives No. 75 Chevrolet to eighth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Parker Kligerman finished eighth in the Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

The top-10 finish for Kligerman added 29 points to his season total.

Kligerman started in 16th position. The 10th-year driver has earned two career victories, with 16 top-five finishes and 37 results inside the top 10.

The Westport, Connecticut native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 16.8 and completing the race six places ahead of his 14.4 career average finish.

Kligerman’s eighth-place finish came against 38 other drivers. The race endured five cautions and seven caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 10 lead changes.

Sheldon Creed brought home the win in the race, and Brett Moffitt finished second. Raphael Lessard placed third, Matt Crafton took fourth, and Austin Hill closed out the top five.

After Moffitt won Stage 1, Creed seized control and won Stage 2 before taking the checkered flag.

