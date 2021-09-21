Parker Hannifin Recommended All Cash Offer for Meggitt PLC Approved by Meggitt Shareholders

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, confirms that Meggitt Shareholders have today approved the terms of the recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Meggitt PLC as announced on August 2, 2021. The transaction will proceed and is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2022.

Meggitt PLC has issued a report announcing the voting results. The acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out in the scheme document, including regulatory clearances. Under the UK Companies Act, the Scheme of Arrangement further requires the sanction of the Court, currently expected during the third quarter of calendar year 2022. For a copy of the full announcement and further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite at www.aerospacegrowth.com .



“We are pleased that our recommended acquisition has been approved by Meggitt’s shareholders,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “We are confident the combination of Meggitt and Parker creates a world class provider of engineered aerospace solutions, enabling us to advance next generation civil and military aerospace programs, invest in R&D to develop innovative and sustainable technologies, and create opportunities for team members.

“We understand the importance of a strong cultural fit in creating and nurturing successful organizations. The legally-binding commitments we offered alongside our recommended offer underline our intention to be a responsible steward of Meggitt, and we are engaged with the UK government to finalize the commitments. Bringing together the talent, skills and operational best practices from Meggitt and Parker will create a stronger value proposition for our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.”

Meggitt, headquartered in Coventry, UK, had annual revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2020 and employs more than 9,000 team members serving customers around the world. Meggitt has diverse aerospace and defense exposure with technology and products on almost every major aircraft platform. Meggitt is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

About Parker

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this press release will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of changes in tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof on future performance and earnings projections may impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance.

The risks and uncertainties in connection with such forward-looking statements related to the proposed acquisition of Meggitt include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay the closing of the proposed acquisition; the possibility of non-consummation of the proposed Acquisition; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed acquisition (including the satisfaction of the conditions detailed in the Rule 2.7 announcement); the possibility that a governmental entity may prohibit the consummation of the proposed acquisition or may delay or refuse to grant a necessary regulatory approval in connection with the proposed acquisition, or that in order for the parties to obtain any such regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition or cause the parties to abandon the proposed acquisition; adverse effects on Parker’s common stock because of the failure to complete the proposed acquisition; Parker’s business experiencing disruptions due to acquisition-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies; and significant transaction costs related to the proposed acquisition. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; local and global political and economic conditions; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; foreign exchange rate fluctuations and interest rate fluctuations (including those from any potential credit rating decline); government actions and natural phenomena such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes and pandemics; and success of business and operating initiatives.

CONTACT: Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts - Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216-896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com



