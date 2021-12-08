Parker County deputy seizes 46 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Collin County

A Parker County Sheriff’s deputy found 21 kilograms of methamphetamine inside a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Monday along U.S. 75 in Collin County.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and has been identified as Grand Prairie resident Ernesto Chavez, authorities said.

Chavez, 45, is charged with first-degree felony manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, authorities said. He is incarcerated at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

The deputy who made the traffic stop is part of the North Texas Sheriffs Criminal Interdiction Unit, which combats the flow of illicit narcotics and human trafficking into the North Texas region. The NTXCIU is a multi-agency initiative formed by the sheriffs of Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant and Wise counties.