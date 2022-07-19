Parker Confirms UK Government’s Approval of the Meggitt Acquisition

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) today welcomes the announcement from the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that, following public consultation, he accepts the competition and national security undertakings provided by Parker in relation to the Meggitt acquisition and the transaction is therefore cleared to proceed by the UK Government. As previously announced on August 2, 2021, the boards of Meggitt and Parker reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended all cash acquisition by Parker of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Meggitt PLC (the “Acquisition”).

Parker also confirms that it has signed legally binding economic commitments with the UK Government. These commitments include maintaining the following, for five years after the closing of the Acquisition (“Undertaking Period”):

Meggitt’s headquarters and its aerospace and advanced materials center of excellence in Ansty Park, in Coventry, UK;

Meggitt’s key areas of existing operational capability in the UK;

R&D (including product engineering) and manufacturing labor headcount in the UK;

Meggitt’s sustainability targets of reducing net carbon emissions by 50 per cent, by 2025; and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; and

Contractual obligations regarding supply of goods and services to HM Government.

Finally, as innovation is a key driving factor of success for both Meggitt and Parker, Parker has agreed to increase Meggitt’s R&D expenditure in the UK by at least 40 per cent, by the end of the Undertaking Period, and its UK apprenticeship opportunities by 20 per cent.

“We are pleased to have reached this important clearance milestone from the UK Secretary of State,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have also agreed to substantial legally binding commitments, which underscore our deep commitment to the UK. As we move closer to the completion of the acquisition and the combination of these two strong businesses, we look forward to welcoming the Meggitt team to Parker.”

The Acquisition remains subject to satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the conditions set out in the scheme circular published on August 16, 2021, including regulatory clearance and the sanction of the scheme of arrangement by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales pursuant to the UK Companies Act 2006. Parker continues to expect the Acquisition to close in Q3 2022.

