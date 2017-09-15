Park fires 63, uses fresh start to lead Evian major

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the 11th hole during the first round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) -- Sung Hyun Park took full advantage of a fresh start to the Evian Championship on Friday, firing an 8-under 63 to lead the rescheduled first round by three shots.

That meant a 14-shot turnaround for the No. 3-ranked Park, who had been 6 over in the rain and wind on Thursday morning. Play was abandoned and all scores wiped from the record, leaving the fifth and final women's major as a 54-hole event.

The South Korean regrouped and had seven birdies and an eagle to lead by three from Australia's Katherine Kirk (66).

Park, the U.S. Women's Open champion, played in a stellar group with top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (75) and No. 2 Lexi Thompson (70).

Ryu suffered a six-shot swing having been 2 under on Thursday when play stopped.