Park facilities to reopen in Phase 2, picnics and exercises permitted

People are seen jogging and cycling at a park in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Park facilities will be reopened in Phase 2 of the post-COVID-19 circuit breaker period from Friday (19 June), the National Parks Board (NParks) announced.

In a media release on Wednesday, it said that people visiting the parks may do so in groups of up to five.

Facilities that will be reopened include: playgrounds, skate parks, hard-courts, fishing areas, dog runs, beaches, lawns and fields, shelters, and car parks.

Food and beverage, retail, recreation and convenience outlets in gardens, parks and nature reserves will also be reopened, subject to safe management measures.

Function spaces will also be reopened for wedding solemnisations, subject to a cap of 20 persons (excluding the solemniser) or less, depending on the venue’s capacity based on safe management principles.

Picnics, gardening activities will be permitted

Activities such as having picnics and recreational games will be permitted, in addition to exercises such as walking, running, static exercises, tai chi and cycling.

Visitors engaging in sports and physical exercises should observe the safe management measures as stipulated in the Sport Singapore guidelines. For pre-schools, groups of up to 10 students with two staff will be permitted in the gardens and parks.

All gardening activities at Community in Bloom gardens including allotment gardens will be limited to groups of up to five persons each. Gardeners must wear masks at all times and observe safe distancing measures.

All landscape-related services and nurseries will resume, as will animal-related activities and services such as sale and adoption of pets and pet boarding. All are subject to safe management measures.

Camping sites, BBQ pits, attractions to remain closed

Camping sites, barbecue pits, galleries and attractions such as National Orchid Garden will remain closed, as they tend to involve large numbers of people who are likely to come into close contact, often in enclosed spaces and for prolonged periods of time, thereby increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

NParks has advised park visitors that they are required to wear a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication. They also have to observe a safe distance of at least one metre from other visitors.

