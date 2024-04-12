Park Bo-Ram Dies: K-Pop Singer Was 30; Circumstances Under Investigation

Park Bo-ram died Thursday afternoon, the singer’s agency, Xanadu Entertainment, said.

“We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11,” the Xanadu statement said. “All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace.”

Police in Seoul said Park was with two other women at a friend’s house when she was found collapsed and in cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital but died at 11:17 p.m. local time, about an hour after her arrival.

Police are investigating the exact cause of her death. She had no known health problems.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Park Bo-ram is one of several young Korean entertainment stars who have died in the last few years. The strict regimen of K-pop and other forms of entertainment places them under enormous and restrictive pressure.

Park Bo-ram first came to public attention by appearing on the South Korean pay TV music channel program Superstar K2 in 2010. She debuted with the song “Beautiful“ in 2014; it ranked 19th on the Korean chart that year.

Park received an Artist of the Year award at the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards. She would go on to be nominated for an Mnet Asian Music Award, Melon Music Award and Golden Disk Award.

Park followed up that success with several other charting hits. She released the new single “I Miss You” on April 3, and was preparing for a full-length album release, according to her agency.

She is survived by family members.

