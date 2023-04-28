Parisians say ‘non’ to a British-style garden at Notre Dame

The petition said the Jean XXII garden was a refuge from the “hustle and bustle” in front of Notre Dame, where tourists gather in large numbers - Studio Alma pour le Groupement BBS

Parisians are furious over plans to create a ‘British-style’ garden in the grounds surrounding Notre Dame Cathedral.

Almost 10,000 people have signed a petition since Monday against the redesign, which would replace enclosed, walled gardens with open lawns and trees.

Residents of the City of Light have complained en masse that Paris was being “disfigured” and turned into a common metropolis.

One resident said the designers “want the squares in Paris to look like motorway service areas”.

Notre Dame, which burnt down in 2019, is being rebuilt in the same style as the original, but the Left-wing council decided to change the forecourts and gardens on the back and side of the building.

‘Where people can sit and children play’

Bas Smets, a Belgian landscape architect, won an international competition to revamp the 4,500 square metre space.

Mr Smets said he was “inspired by the British way of having big lawns close to the church, where people can sit and look at it, and where children can play”.

The petition claimed the design would turn Square Jean XXIII, one of the oldest gardens in Paris, and Île-de-France gardens, which are both part of a Unesco World Heritage site, into a permanently accessible “large space”.

The gardens were fenced off in the 1840s and closed at night before the fire.

Unique space will lose its charm

The petition said the Jean XXII garden was a refuge from the “hustle and bustle” in front of Notre Dame, where tourists gather in large numbers.

“If this project goes ahead as it stands, these gardens with their unique identities will become one large, uniform, open, uncluttered space without charm,” says the petition.

Claudine Moreau, who signed the petition, said: “I don't want the squares in Paris to look like motorway service areas. The secret garden must remain. Green spaces should not be open alleys with beds of wood chips.”

“This place was perfect the way it was. I don’t see the point of destroying it by making it a picnic area. We rebuilt the cathedral identically - let’s do the same for the square,” said Vannina Pradal.

Frédéric Chassagne said: “Can’t we preserve a bit of history? I’m fed up with open-access gardens, where everyone tramples and slouches, messing up the grass and the flowers.”

“Paris is gradually being disfigured and will look like any other concrete metropolis. So terrifying! It’s vandalism,” said Carole Omnes.

‘Let’s preserve our French heritage’

Hildegaard Haugg-Noel said: “A Belgian landscaper should not have been chosen for this site, which represents for me a place highly linked to the history of France.”

“Let’s preserve our French heritage,” said Yvan Pabian, another supporter of the petition.

Denise Charensol, who has lived by the Cathedral since 1961, and is now the general secretary of the Defence of Notre-Dame Association, said gates were removed and the squares opened up 24 hours a day in 1968.

“There was an alcoholic fair every night,” he said. “A real battlefield, with uprooted plants and acts of vandalism, so much so that the gates were quickly put back.”

Joining the two squares behind the cathedral and leaving them open to the public 24 hours a day could mean the end for two sets of historic gates.

The gates on Square Jean XXIII were put up in the 19th century, while those on the Île de France square form part of a Holocaust memorial complex dating back to 1964.

Jean-François Legaret, president of the Old Paris Commission, said: “The gates are protected as historical monuments. The gates cannot be removed.”

Mayor under fire

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has been accused of ransacking Paris in an obsessive quest for urban greening.

She is now under pressure to ditch or change the plan for the grounds of the Île de la Cité on the Seine.

Construction of the new public space is due to start next week, with completion by 2028. It has been touted as a project addressing climate change.

There has been talk of revising the plans for the garden, but the city council insists the changes to the forecourt will go ahead.

Trees will be planted and an underground parking lot dating back to the 1960s will be transformed into a 34,000 square foot visitor centre.

One feature will pour sustainable rainwater over paving stone in heatwaves to create a microclimate.