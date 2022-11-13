Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

New York improved to 6-3-0 at home. A year ago, in their first season at UBS Arena, the Islanders started 0-5-2 on home ice.

Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Bjork and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last seven. Jake Bean and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 41 saves.

Bjork, making his NHL debut, fired a shot past Sorokin at 9:38 of the third period to put Columbus ahead 3-2.

Mayfield tied it with 7:09 remaining with his fourth.

After a scoreless first period, Sillinger got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard at 3:09 of the second with a power-play goal for his first of the season.

Nelson tied it at 7:27 before Bemstrom put the Blue Jackets back ahead a little more than three minutes later with his first.

Nelson got his second of the night and eighth of the season with 46 seconds left in the middle period to tie it 2-2.

LATE SCORING

The Islanders have outscored opponents 26-14 in the third period, including five empty-netters. They have totaled 27 goals in the first period, second period and overtime combined.

INJURIES

The Blue Jackets are dealing with injuries to key players, most notably Zach Werenski, their top defenseman and power-play point man, who is out for the season because of a separated shoulder and torn labrum suffered in a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Columbus also placed D Nick Blankenburg and F Sean Kuraly and F Jakub Voracek on injured reserve on Friday. Voracek is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury while Blankenburg will miss six-to-eight weeks with a fractured ankle also sustained last Thursday. D Eric Gudbrandson also missed this game with an injury.

HONORING LEGENDS

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night at UBS Arena, the Islanders remembered former players Clark Gillies, Mike Bossy and Jean Potvin before the game. All three died from cancer within the past year. Gillies and Bossy were linemates on the Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83.

MILESTONE

Islanders F Matt Martin played his 700th game with the franchise.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Ottawa on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Biden works on friendships with Asian countries on Cambodia trip. Here's what he's doing next.

    President Joe Biden is seeking to win friends and influence Southeast Asian nations during a weekend visit to Cambodia for an ASEAN Summit.

  • Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists who sought to gain control of elections in competitive states. Marchant organized a coalition of 17 such Republican candidates for the 2022 election, and all l

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 NHL victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan's power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime. Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens (8-6-1) who boosted their winning streak to three games. Jake Allen allowed four goals and made 19 s

  • Catch of the year? Notre Dame's Braden Lenzy makes incredible TD grab against defender's back

    The catch was just Lenzy's second TD of the season.

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 NHL victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan's power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime. Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens (8-6-1) who boosted their winning streak to three games. Jake Allen allowed four goals and made 19 s

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.