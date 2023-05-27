Paris under fire over plan to move homeless people out of the city for the Olympics

The government has asked officials around France to set up temporary facilities to house homeless people away from the capital - GETTY IMAGES

The French government is under fire over its plan to move thousands of homeless people out of Paris and send them to other parts of France for the 2024 Olympics.

Since March, the government has been asking officials around France to set up “temporary regional accommodation facilities” to house thousands of homeless people coming from the French capital, including many migrants.

The order, which applies to all of France except the north and Corsica, is intended to free up space in hotels around the Paris region that are currently being used as emergency accommodation, so that they can be used by tourists visiting for the games.

Maud Gatel, an MP with the centrist Modem party, says nearly 5,000 hotel rooms are currently being used as emergency accommodation in Paris.

But the mayors of towns across France are concerned about the plan, and their own capacity to take in people.

‘We are oversaturated’

“We aren’t against providing housing for the homeless, but we need it to be under the right conditions,” said Philippe Salmon, the mayor of Bruz, a town of 18,000 people near Rennes.

Mr Salmon said his town has been asked to accept 50 people every three weeks from September until at least the end of 2024.

“We are already oversaturated,” Mr Salmon told The Telegraph, adding that there was no long term accommodation in place for those being transferred.

Paris's mayor has denied claims that the relocations were being rushed - GETTY IMAGES

He also criticised the location of the government’s new temporary housing centre - an area along a high speed rail track on ground polluted with heavy metals.

“We want to make sure that people are being housed with dignity,” he said.

Olivier Klein, France’s Housing Minister, defended the government’s position this week, citing a social emergency.

“It’s a tense situation,” Mr Klein told RMC Radio. “Of the 200,000 people housed every evening, 100,000 are in Ile-de-France,” he said, referring to the region that includes Paris.

He added: “Our goal is to reduce the number of homeless people in the Ile-de-France region so that we can provide more local support in other regions.”

‘Nobody will be forced to leave’

Advocacy groups, meanwhile, have criticised Paris for a lack of “transparency” over the plans.

“When it comes to concrete implementation, there's not a great deal of transparency”, Manuel Domergue, a research director at the Fondation Abbé Pierre told FranceInfo on Wednesday, adding he felt the relocations were being conducted “in a haste”.

“We're worried about putting people on buses without informing them," he said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has denied claims the relocations were being rushed, stating there was “absolutely no question of chasing anyone from Paris.”

“Nobody will be forced to leave, nobody will be obliged to go to the other end of France,” she told the Guardian earlier this week, adding the issue was a longstanding problem and “totally unrelated to the Olympic Games”.

