Paris shooter admits 'racist motive' for attack that killed three

A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday. Meanwhile, people have begun gathering in the city centre to hold a demonstration in support of the Kurdish community.

The shots at the centre and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being "racist", the source told the French news agency AFP.

The shooter was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and "two or three loaded magazines", the source added. The weapon was a "much-used" US Army Colt 1911 pistol.

He has been remanded in custody as the investigation continues.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris" and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.

People from the Kurdish community had already begun to gather on Saturday morning in central Paris ahead a demonstration on afternoon.

The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.

Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.

