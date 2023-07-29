Paris Saint-Germain and The Weeknd Create Special Edition ‘PSGXO’ Jersey

Paris Saint-Germain has tapped The Weeknd for a one-of-a-kind jersey. The French team is launching the special edition PSGXO collector's jersey to commemorate the singer’s upcoming performances at the Stade de France.

The Weeknd will be heading to the stadium as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour" this weekend for back-to-back shows on July 29 and 30. The white Nike jersey features the club’s official logo, alongside the XO records emblem and the names of the team sponsors.

“He's a huge artist with an exceptional career, whose popularity transcends borders. It's a great honor for the Club to be part of the adventure of his tour, which stops in Paris this month,” Chief Brand Officer of Paris Saint-Germain Fabien Allègre said of The Weeknd. “This is the kind of synergy that feeds our brand and makes us part of contemporary pop culture. With The Weeknd, Paris Saint-Germain is more popular than ever."

The jersey, meanwhile, will be sold onsite at the concert, as well as on the Paris Saint-Germain online store and at the club’s official stores in Paris.

