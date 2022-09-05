Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Headphones With Master & Dynamic Have Arrived

Continuing its partnership with acclaimed football club Paris Saint-Germain, New York’s own Master & Dynamic has cooked up some on-brand design elements for the release of their limited-edition run of gaming headphones and wireless earphones.

The collection of items includes the “MH40” wireless headphones, the “MG20” gaming headphones (wireless), and the “MW08” noise-canceling earphones. In addition to a sonic enhancement, each set also incorporates PSG’s iconic club colors placed strategically throughout the collection.

Custom 50mm “Berylium” drivers and 7.1 surround sound comprise the MG20, while Bluetooth 5.0 makes up the MH40, and a hybrid ANC powers the MW08.

The new Paris Saint-Germain x Master & Dynamic limited-edition collection is available now to purchase at MD’s and the PSG website, with prices ranging from $299 USD to $499 USD.

