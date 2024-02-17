Paris Saint-Germain to embrace new loves after Mbappé's long kiss goodnight

There's a scene in the film Life of Brian where the firebrand at a clandestine meeting of revolutionaries attempts to foment anti-Roman hatred.

But after his fellow revolutionaries offer up a plethora of the bounties from the imperialists, the subdued subversive adds: "Well, apart from the sanitation, medicines, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh water system and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?"

The vignette might furnish disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain supporters with a modicum of comfort as they digest the news that their star forward Kylian Mbappé will leave at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not revealed his next destination but it is widely assumed that he will be kitted out in the all-white strip of Real Madrid for the next campaign.

Not a shock really. Madrid and Mbappé have been an affair in plain sight. Madrid has been panting heavily and widening its eyes for the past couple of seasons while Mbappé has been in Paris racking up the goals and piling up the silverware for his trophy cabinet.

Since he joined PSG in August 2017, Mbappé has won five Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, three French Super Cups as well as the now defunct Coupe de la Ligue on two occasions.

On 4 March 2023, Mbappé overtook Edinson Cavani in the standings as PSG's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal.

"It is an incredible performance which highlights his consistency and his fantastic efficiency."



