How Paris-Roubaix began - Video

Cyclists compete during the 116th edition of the ParisRoubaix oneday classic cycling race between Compiegne and Roubaix on April 8 2018 at the Trouee dArenberg stage near Wallers northern France AFP PHOTO JEFF PACHOUD Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images

April 12 would have been the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix, but do you know how the cycling's majestic 'Hell of the North' Monument got started? The crew at inCycle looked into it and put together this short video to help explain.

The turn of the century saw Roubaix rise as a leader in both the wool and mining industries, and the labourers who fed those industries were meant to entertain themselves at the local velodrome every Sunday – their only day off.

To promote the velodrome, a race from Paris-Roubaix was created for professional riders and some amateurs. Learn more about the race, and about the first riders who helped build its place in cycling lore, in this video.

Video content created by inCycle. More videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/inCycleTV