Paris population drops as thousands quit capital city every year

According to a report published by France's national statistics and economics research institute, the population of the French capital is declining by an average of 12,400 inhabitants each year.

According to a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies unveiled this Thursday, Paris is the only part of the Ile-de-France region that is losing inhabitants.

In the seven years covered by the Insee study, the population of the City of Light has dropped from 2.22 million inhabitants in 2014 to 2.14 million in 2020.

This works out as an average annual decline of 12,400 inhabitants.

The figures confirm a trend that has been going on for years.

According to Insee: "In Paris, the population continues to decline, and has done so for the past nine years."

The reason for this tendency is clear: "Departures from the capital are motivated in particular by the high cost of housing, the reduced supply of large homes for families and the search for another way of life," the institute says.

Seventh arrondissement worst affected by exodus

In detail, the statistics point to a slight decrease in the capital's peripheral districts.

Thus, the northern 18th arrondissement – one of the most populated – has lost 4 percent of its inhabitants, about 8000 people.



