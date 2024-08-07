Paris Olympics: Thomas sprints to gold, Khelif into boxing final despite row

The 11th day of the Paris Olympic Games saw USA's Gabby Thomas capture gold in the 200 metres sprint, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez set a new Olympic record for a single event, and embattled Algerian boxer Imane Khelif reach the final.

American sprinter Gabby Thomas said she was in "disbelief" after roaring to the women's 200 metres title at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, while controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her latest fight to move into the gold-medal bout.

Thomas' storming run under the lights at the Stade de France gave her the first major title of her career as she held off the newly crowned 100m champion Julien Alfred of St Lucia, who won silver.

Meanwhile Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez made Olympic history when he became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event.

Lopez, who turns 42 in two weeks' time, defeated Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the final of the 130kg Greco-Roman final.

With his victory, Lopez broke a tie for four successive individual Olympic golds he shared with Carl Lewis (athletics/long jump), Michael Phelps (swimming/200m medley), Katie Ledecky (swimming/800m freestyle), Al Oerter (athletics/discus), Paul Elvstrom (sailing) and Kaori Icho (wrestling).

The IOC cleared the two boxers to fight and Lin is also guaranteed a medal.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Blinded by the light: A night of beach volleyball beneath the dazzling Eiffel Tower

Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets pole vault world record, Biles exits with silver

Under pressure: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif triumphs after days of abuse over 'gender controversy'