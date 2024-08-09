Paris Olympics: Tebogo wins Africa its first Olympic 200m win, 'Super Syd' shatters world record

Despite Botswana's Letsile Tebogo spoiling American Noah Lyles' last race, the United States dominated Thursday's athletics events, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's record-breaking 400m hurdles performance and Grant Williams securing his elusive gold medal in the 110m hurdles event.

Letsile Tebogo claimed a historic Olympic 200m title for Botswana on Thursday as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone produced a stunning performance to smash the world record in the women's 400m hurdles.

Tebogo's superb run left Noah Lyles' hopes for three gold medals in tatters as he was forced to settle for bronze and then revealed he has Covid.

Lyles later posted on Instagram: "I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics."

McLaughlin-Levrone left Dutch rival Femke Bol in her wake and in bronze medal position as the American improved her own world record to 50.37sec and retained her title from Tokyo.

Three of the five finals on a mesmerising night at the Stade de France were claimed by Americans, but the fancied Lyles was not among them.

Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles gold that had eluded him at the Tokyo Games three years ago, while Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women's long jump.

He also became the first African to win the Olympic 200m metres.

Bol said she had blown her chance.



