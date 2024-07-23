Paris Olympics sustainability sage Yunus hails 'lightning rod' effect of Games

Muhammad Yunus, the brains behind the drive of the Paris Olympics organisers to connect the Games to less privileged parts of society, set aside his personal anguish over the civil strife in his native Bangladesh to hail the impending event as an inspiration for other sports competitions.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureat said that since becoming Paris's go-to guru on a more sustainable Olympic Games, world football's governing body Fifa had approached him to address a regional conference on the issue of social impact projects.

The 84-year-old added that the team behind the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina had also contacted him over ways to replicate and implement some of the schemes that had flourished in Paris.

"Paris has been a lightning rod," beamed Yunus. "It has been attracting attention. The people in Milan said: 'We know what they're doing in Paris, so why shouldn't we?'

"Paris was the first place," added the veteran economist and social justice campaigner.

"Milan will have an advantage as they will be able to look and see what was done in Paris and then the people benefit from that.

"So this is how it accumulates and feeds into the next event. This is what these Olympic Games in Paris are doing ... triggering the minds of people and making them creative to see how the Olympics and sports can become relevant to the people and make a permanent impact in their lives."

Circular economy

"They were able to guide us with our project," said Le Pavé co-founder Marius Hamelot. "And they put us in touch with various bodies. It worked out.



