Paris Olympics become a matter of medals after stars reign on the Seine

The first medals will be handed out at the Paris Olympics on Saturday after the 2024 Games were officially launched with a spectacular four-hour, rain-soaked ceremony along the river Seine.

Following qualification heats, the 10m air rifle mixed team gold and bronze medal matches will take place at the shooting range in Chateauroux, some 300 kilometres south-west of Paris.

Back in the metropolis, golds will be decided in the judo, men's street skateboarding, men's rugby sevens as well as the individual time trials in the road cycling.

In the pool at the Aquatics Centre in Saint Denis, eight teams – including hosts France – will vie for the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving title.

And at La Défense Arena, the men's and women's 400 metres freestyle as well as the men and women's 4x100m freestyle relays will be contested.

Celebration

Friday night's opening extravaganza featured an array of national and international stars and homages to athletes from 120 years of Olympic history as well as the Frenchman Pierre de Coubertin, who resuscitated the ancient Greek sports festival.

During the six-kilometre voyage, opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly unfurled a sporadically wry but continually engaging vision of French history, histrionics and kinks.

Lady Gaga revelled in an early interlude before the heavens opened.



