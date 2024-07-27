Paris Olympics 2024: Swimming live updates, schedule, results as Katie Ledecky goes for gold in her first event at the Summer Games

The Women's 400m Freestyle on Saturday sets up as the Race of the Century.

Katie Ledecky is pursuing her eighth gold medal and if she wins three medals, her total of 13 will be the most for any female swimmer. Ledecky will match up against her main rival, Australia's Ariarne Titmus, with Canada's Summer McIntosh in position to win gold if either of the previous two Olympic gold medalists falters.

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Australia's Ariarne Titmus and USA's Katie Ledecky swim against each other in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heats. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

As Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell detailed, the three swimmers have spent the past three years trading the world record amongst themselves.

Ledecky, 27, has grown semi-accustomed to the once-foreign role since 2021, when Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethroned her in the 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo. Titmus, 23, beat Ledecky by 0.67 seconds in a race for the ages at those Olympics. The following spring, she took down Ledecky’s world record, and a new hierarchy in the 400 crystalized.

Ledecky ruled it from 2013 until roughly 2019. Titmus, though, has become the queen.

Canadian teen phenom Summer McIntosh briefly snatched the world record in 2023. But Titmus took it back, and, after a health scare last fall, re-established herself as the woman to beat in 2024. The 23-year-old Tasmanian threw down a 3:55.44 at Australian trials earlier this week, nearly three full seconds better than Ledecky Saturday night — and just .06 seconds off her own world-best mark, which she could very well lower in Paris.

Ledecky seemingly landed the opening blow by finishing first in the Women's 400m Freestyle Prelims earlier on Saturday. Her time of 4:02.19 beat Titmus' 4:02.16. McIntosh placed fourth at 4:02.65.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Ledecky insisted she wasn't trying to make a statement to her rival.

"There's no message or anything," she said. "Just trying to have a good swim, get into that final. So, got my lane. We all got our lanes. Tonight's what matters."

Katie Ledecky making it look easy on Day 1 in Paris. 😤



She wins her 400m freestyle heat to advance to the final. #ParisOlympics



📺 USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/sR5ImMm7QR — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Titmus had a similar response to the idea that Ledecky's win in the prelims sent a message.

"Maybe. I don't know. I mean, I don't try to look too much into heat swims," she replied. "She's got Lane 4, I've got Lane 5, doesn't really matter now."

Both Ledecky and Titmus are right. Saturday morning isn't important anymore. Saturday night's result is what will put the final note on their rivalry, likely define the careers of two of the greatest female swimmers ever and possibly ignite the sport's next breakout star.