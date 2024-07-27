Advertisement
Paris Olympics 2024: Swimming live updates, schedule, results as Katie Ledecky goes for gold in her first event at the Summer Games

Men's and women's 400m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relays highlight the action

yahoo sports staff

The 2024 Summer Olympics swimming events are underway on the first day of full day of competition in Paris, and Katie Ledecky will be in the pool for the first time in Paris as the first swimming medals are set to be at París La Défense Arena. Here's a look at today's complete swimming schedule:

Session 1 — 5 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

  • Women's 100m Butterfly Heats

  • Women's 400m Freestyle Heats

  • Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats

  • Men's 400m Freestyle Heats

  • Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

  • Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Session 2 — 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

  • Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

  • Men's 400m Freestyle Final 🥇

  • Women's 400m Freestyle Final🥇

  • Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

  • Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final🥇

  • Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final🥇

Ledecky has seven career Olympic gold medals and is looking to add to that career haul with four events on her schedule in Paris, starting with the 400m freestyle. She took home gold in the 400m freestyle at the 2016 Summer Games and a silver in the event at Tokyo 2020. She also took home silver in the 2023 World Championships.

Also eyeing the medal stand today in Paris for Team USA are the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team, led by Caeleb Dressel which is a -750 favorite to win, per BetMGM and the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team which has the second-best odds to take home gold, per BetMGM, at +500.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of the first swimming medal events from Paris 2024.

    Ian Casselberry

    Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, Summer McIntosh ready for Race of the Century

    The Women's 400m Freestyle on Saturday sets up as the Race of the Century.

    Katie Ledecky is pursuing her eighth gold medal and if she wins three medals, her total of 13 will be the most for any female swimmer. Ledecky will match up against her main rival, Australia's Ariarne Titmus, with Canada's Summer McIntosh in position to win gold if either of the previous two Olympic gold medalists falters.

    NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia and Katie Ledecky of Team United States compete in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heats on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
    NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Australia's Ariarne Titmus and USA's Katie Ledecky swim against each other in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heats. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

    As Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell detailed, the three swimmers have spent the past three years trading the world record amongst themselves.

    Ledecky, 27, has grown semi-accustomed to the once-foreign role since 2021, when Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethroned her in the 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo. Titmus, 23, beat Ledecky by 0.67 seconds in a race for the ages at those Olympics. The following spring, she took down Ledecky’s world record, and a new hierarchy in the 400 crystalized.

    Ledecky ruled it from 2013 until roughly 2019. Titmus, though, has become the queen.

    Canadian teen phenom Summer McIntosh briefly snatched the world record in 2023. But Titmus took it back, and, after a health scare last fall, re-established herself as the woman to beat in 2024. The 23-year-old Tasmanian threw down a 3:55.44 at Australian trials earlier this week, nearly three full seconds better than Ledecky Saturday night — and just .06 seconds off her own world-best mark, which she could very well lower in Paris.

    Ledecky seemingly landed the opening blow by finishing first in the Women's 400m Freestyle Prelims earlier on Saturday. Her time of 4:02.19 beat Titmus' 4:02.16. McIntosh placed fourth at 4:02.65.

    Talking to reporters afterwards, Ledecky insisted she wasn't trying to make a statement to her rival.

    "There's no message or anything," she said. "Just trying to have a good swim, get into that final. So, got my lane. We all got our lanes. Tonight's what matters."

    Titmus had a similar response to the idea that Ledecky's win in the prelims sent a message.

    "Maybe. I don't know. I mean, I don't try to look too much into heat swims," she replied. "She's got Lane 4, I've got Lane 5, doesn't really matter now."

    Both Ledecky and Titmus are right. Saturday morning isn't important anymore. Saturday night's result is what will put the final note on their rivalry, likely define the careers of two of the greatest female swimmers ever and possibly ignite the sport's next breakout star.

  • Katie Ledecky vs. Ariarne Titmus from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    As we await Saturday's Women's 400m Freestyle and the showdown among Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh, take a look back at the last time Ledecky and Titmus raced against each other in the Olympics during the 2020 Tokyo Games:

  • Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Qualifiers for final

    The qualifiers for the Men's 4x100m Freestyle relay, scheduled for Saturday at 3:44 p.m. ET:

    1. China – 3:11.62

    2. Australia – 3:12.25

    3. Great Britain – 3:12.49

    4. USA- 3:12.61

    5. Canada – 3:12.77

    6. Italy – 3:12.94

    7. Hungary – 3:12.96

    8. Germany – 3:13.15

  • Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Qualifiers for final

    Here are the qualifiers for the Women's 4x100m Freestyle relay, scheduled for Saturday at 3:34 p.m. ET:

    1. Australia – 3:31.57

    2. USA – 3:33.29

    3. China – 3:34.31

    4. Sweden – 3:34.35

    5. France – 3:35.25

    6. Canada – 3:35.29

    7. Great Britain – 3:36.13

    8. Italy – 3:36.28

  • Men's 400m Freestyle - Qualifiers for final

    The qualifiers for the Men's 400m Freestyle final, scheduled for Saturday at 2:42 p.m. ET.

    1. Lukas Martens, Germany 3:44.13

    2. Guilherme Costa, Brazil 3:44.23

    3. Fei Liwei, China 3:44.60

    4. Elijah Winnington, Australia 3:44.87

    5. Samuel Short, Australia 3:44.88

    6. Aaron Shackell, USA 3:45.45

    7. Kim Woomin, South Korea 3:45.52

    8. Oliver Klemet, Germany 3:45.75

  • Men's 100m Breaststroke - Qualifiers for semifinals

    The qualifiers for the Men's 100m Breaststroke semifinals, scheduled for Saturday at 2:12 p.m. ET.

    1. Casper Corbeau, Netherlands 59.04

    2. Adam Peaty, Great Britain 59.18

    3. Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus 59.25

    4. Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy 59.39

    5. Arno Kamminga, Netherlands 59.39

    6. James Wilby, Great Britain 59.40

    7. Melvin Imoudu, Germany 59.52

    8. Lucas Matzerath, Germany 59.52

    9. Qin Haiyang, China 59.58

    10. Nic Fink, USA 59.66

    11. Bernard Reitshammer, Austria 59.68

    12. Joshua Yong, Australia 59.75

    13. Evgenii Somov, Russia 59.83

    14. Charlie Swanson, USA 59.92

    15. Ludovico Viberti, Italy 59.93

    16. Ron Polonsky, Israel 1:00.00

  • Women's 400m Freestyle - Qualifiers for final

    Here are the qualifiers for the Women's 400m Freestyle final, scheduled for Saturday at 2:52 p.m. ET:

    1. Katie Ledecky, USA 4:02.19

    2. Ariarne Titmus, Australia 4:02.46

    3. Erika Fairweather, New Zealand 4:02.55

    4. Summer McIntosh, Canada 4:02.65

    5. Jamie Perkins, Australia 4:03.30

    6. Paige Madden, USA 4:03.34

    7. Maria Fernanda Costa, Brazil 4:03.47

    8. Isabel Gose, Germany 4:03.83

  • Women's 100m Butterfly - Qualifiers for semifinals

    Here are the qualifiers for the Women's 100m Butterfly semifinals, scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

    1. Zhang Yufei, China 56.50

    2. Mizuki Hirsi, Japan 56.71

    3. Torri Huske, USA 56.72

    4. Gretchen Walsh, USA 56.75

    5. Emma McKeon, Australia 56.79

    6. Angelina Kohler, Germany 56.90

    7. Maggie MacNeil, Canada 57.00

    8. Alex Perkins, Australia 57.46

    9. Barbora Seemanova, Czech Republic 57.50

    10. Marie Wattel, France 57.54

    10. Roos Vanotterdijk, Belgium 57.54

    12. Louise Hansson, Sweden 57.57

    13. Erin Gallagher, South Africa 57.80

    14. Rikako Ikee, Japan 57.82

    15. Tessa Giele, Netherlands 57.89

    16. Keanna MacInnes, Great Britain 57.90

  • Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heat Results

    China won Heat 1 in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:11.62.

    Australia took Heat 2 at 3:12.25, finishing ahead of the United States with 3:12.61.

  • Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heat Results

    The United States takes Heat 1 in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, 3:33.29. USA wins by nearly 3 seconds over Great Britain.

    Australia wins Heat 2, 3:31.57, also winning by nearly 3 seconds over China.

    With that time, Australia has the No. 1 spot, followed by the United States, China, Sweden and host country France.

  • Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat Results

    Morocco's Ilias El Fallaki wins Heat 1 in the Men's 400m Freestyle, 4:01.59

    Kregor Zirk of Estonia takes Heat 2, 3:49.59.

    China's Fei Liwei wins Heat 3, 3:44.60.

    Guilherme Costa of Brazil takes Heat 4, 3:44.23.

    — USA's Aaron Shackell finishes third at 3:45.45. He places sixth among qualifiers

    Germany's Lukas Maertens wins Heat 5 with the fastest time in the prelims, 3:44.13.

  • Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat Results

    Laos' Steven Insixiengmay takes Heat 1 in the 100m Men's Breaststroke, 1:04:64.

    Anton McKee of Iceland wins Heat 2, 1:00.62.

    * Mexico's Miguel de Lara was disqualified for using a dolphin kick

    Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands wins Heat 3, 59:04

    Great Britain's Adam Peaty takes Heat 4, 59.18.

    Arno Kamminga of the Netherland wins Heat 5, 59.39

    — USA's Nic Fink places 10th among qualifiers, while Charlie Swanson finishes 14th.

  • Qualifiers for Women's 400m Freestyle Heats

    1. Katie Ledecky, USA 4:02.19

    2. Ariadne Titmus, Australia 4:02.46

    3. Erika Fairweather, New Zealand 4:02.55

    4. Summer McIntosh, Canada 4:02.65

    5. Jamie Perkins, Australia 4:03.30

    6. Paige Madden, USA 4:03.34

    7. Maria Fernanda Costa, Brazil 4:03.47

    8. Isabel Gose, Germany 4:03.83

  • Katie Ledecky wins Heat in Women's 400m Freestyle

    Germany's Leonie Maertens wins Heat 1 in the Women's 400m Freestyle.

    New Zealand's Erika Fairweather takes Heat 2.

    USA's Katie Ledecky wins Heat 3, beating rival Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

  • Qualifiers for Women's 100m Butterfly Heats

    1. Zhang Yufei, China 56.50

    2. Mizuki Hirsi, Japan 56.71

    3. Torri Huske, USA 56.72

    4. Gretchen Walsh, USA 56.75

    5. Emma McKeon, Australia 56.79

    6. Angelina Kohler, Germany 56.90

    7. Maggie MacNeil, Canada 57.00

    8. Alex Perkins, Australia 57.46

    9. Barbora Seemanova, Czech Republic 57.50

    10. Marie Wattel, France 57.54

    10. Roos Vanotterdijk, Belgium 57.54

    12. Louise Hansson, Sweden 57.57

    13. Erin Gallagher, South Africa 57.80

    14, Rikako Ikee, Japan 57.82

    15. Tessa Giele, Netherlands 57.89

    16. Keanna MacInnes, Great Britain 57.90

  • Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat Results

    Denmark's Helena Rosendahl Bach takes Heat 1 in the 100m Women's Butterfly.

    China's Zhang Yufei wins Heat 2.

    USA's Torri Huske takes Heat 3.

    Heat 4 goes to Japan's Mizuki Hirai. USA's Gretchen Walsh (the World record holder) comes in second.

    Up next are the Women's 400m Freestyle Heats

  • Katie Ledecky pursuing most Olympic medals by a female swimmer

    Katie Ledecky is chasing her eighth gold medal on Saturday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. Ryan Young has a refresher on her dominant Olympic career:

    Ledecky, who is one of the best female swimmers in American history, is entering the Paris Games with seven gold medals and three silver medals to her name. She’s set plenty of world records and knocked off the then-world champion Kate Ziegler in her Olympics debut when she was just 15 years old.

    Now at 27, Ledecky will open the Olympics on the first day of competition Saturday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. She’ll also compete in both the 800-meter freestyle and the 1,500-meter freestyle, both of which she currently holds the gold medal and world records. She will also join the 4x200-meter relay team.

    Ledecky can make history in Paris if she can add three more medals to her collection, which would surpass Katie Grimes' record for most by a female swimmer. Grimes, who won 12 medals in her career, represented Team USA in five different Olympics — most recently in 2008.

    You can read more here.

