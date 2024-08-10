Team GB win six medals on day 15 of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Georgia Bell ran a superb race to take bronze in the women's 1500m - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Click here to view this content.

Click here to view this content.

Georgia Bell took bronze in a rapidly run women’s 1500m final won by Kenyan favourite Faith Kipyegeon. Laura Muir, outpaced initially, ran a personal best to come a fast-finishing fifth.

Elsewhere, GB’s men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams took bronze after peerless performances from the USA in both races. The results mean GB are the only nation to win medals across all five relay events.

Team GB ended a successful Games at the diving pool as Noah Williams earned his second medal of Paris 2024 with a bronze in the men’s 10m platform. Cao Yun won gold, completing a clean sweep for China in diving.

More medals followed later in the evening, with Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe producing a stunning final routine in the artistic swimming to secure a superb silver medal.

In the taekwondo, Caden Cunningham had to settle for silver after coming out on the wrong side of a thrilling men’s +80kg final. There was yet more pain for Team GB after Rebecca McGowan fell agonisingly short of a bronze.

Away from Team GB, Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers to have failed a gender test before the Games, took gold in the women’s 57kg. Lydia Ko held on for victory in the women’s gold and Team USA took gold in the men’s basketball.

Finally, Emma Hayes got her stewardship of USA women off to the perfect start after she guided her side to the gold medal thanks to a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final.

Day 15 at Paris 2024: as it happened

10:20 PM BST

Curry shines in USA gold

Forgive my American, but get a load of that clutch performance from Steph Curry. An outrageous run at the end of the game, four consecutive threes to break the spirited French resistance. Booker puts the icing on the cake with a dunk. It was briefly a three point lead but the USA rarely looked flustered and have their predictable gold.

Been watching LeBron James for the final seconds. Nearly 40, nothing left to prove, but seemed determined to add another medal to his collection of sporting jewellery. No overspill of emotions yet from him, he’s got an American flag draped on one shoulder and is shaking hands and bumping shoulders with the French.

This might be the last time the Americans have it this good. Wembanyama, if he stays healthy, will be one of the best players in the world by 2028, the Canada team is full of young talent and Spain, Germany and Serbia have been consistently improving. The next Olympics are in Los Angeles, though, which feels ominous for the rest of the world.

10:16 PM BST

Team USA win gold in men’s basketball

Team USA have won gold in the men’s basketball after beating France 98-87.

In a team of legends Steph Curry stole the show in this one as his flurry of three-pointers secured victory.

That’s five Olympic golds in a row for Team USA.

10:13 PM BST

Too good from Curry

Another two three pointers from Steph Curry maybe take this one away from France as the margin is extended to nine points.

A minute to go here. And another from Curry! That’s game over surely. He brings out the sleeping celebration and he has certainly put France to bed here in the closing stages.

10:10 PM BST

Sweden win first set in men’s volleyball final

Elsewhere, Sweden’s Jonatan Hellvig and David Ahman have won the first set of the men’s beach volleyball final.

The duo took the opening set 21-10 against German pair Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler.

10:09 PM BST

France get within touching distance

France go within five with a point from the free-throw. There are three minutes to play here.

The hosts then go within three but another three-pointer from Curry extends the margin to six again.

10:05 PM BST

Li Qian wins boxing gold

China’s Li Qian wins Olympic gold in the women’s 75kg category as she beats Atheyna Bylon in the final.

The gold completes the set of medals after silver at Tokyo and bronze in Rio.

10:02 PM BST

USA heading for victory

Team USA lead by 10 with six minutes to play. France need to start converting sooner rather than later.

09:56 PM BST

Fourth quarter underway

The final quarter is underway here as Team USA look to be heading for yet another Olympic gold in the men’s basketball. Can France upset the odds and continue their form from the third quarter or will the superstar squad of the US see it out?

09:54 PM BST

Thierry Henry in the building

Thierry Henry is sitting next to beloved fencer Teddy Riner this evening, the big screen cut to them during a time out and they were both doing their best to gee up the crowd after a lull in the noise.

It worked, briefly, but every increase in intensity from the French brings about a upshift from the Americans too. One alley-oop from Durrant to Edwards was particularly effortless, but France are sticking around and finding their touch from three point range.

Four made from five in that quarter. This is no walkover but the Americans look to have plenty in the tank for the final quarter. Do the French?

09:52 PM BST

USA lead by by six after third quarter

France win the third period 25-23 to reduce the deficit to six. The US lead 72-66 heading into the final quarter.

09:48 PM BST

Ohuruogu delighted with national Olympic record in 4x400m

Discussing Team GB’s bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay, Victoria Ohuruogu said: “It has been a great Games. We have a great group of girls coming through in the 400m. I am so happy to get the national Olympic record.

“I am so thankful that we’ve been so well-prepared for this championship.”

Team GB claimed bronze in the women's 4x400m relay - Reuters/Aleksandra Szmigiel

09:42 PM BST

Medal table as day 15 draws to a close

No golds for Team GB on day 15 as they stay in 6th but plenty of medals as their total goes to 63 for the Games so far - the third most of any nation.

09:40 PM BST

“I need a beer - I’m not doing it anymore”, says Hudson-Smith after relay bronze

Matthew Hudson-Smith said: “Fantastic team, best team manager in the world. We have an amazing team, amazing camaraderie. We wanted to live up to the greats who paved the way for us.

“I’m done. I need a beer. I’m not doing it anymore but yeah thank you to everyone that has supported us we did it man, we got a medal.”

09:39 PM BST

Curry on fire

One of Team USA’s superstars Steph Curry hits two three-pointers in the space of a matter of minutes.

France respond with one of their own to keep the margin at 10 points.

09:29 PM BST

Second half way underway in basketball final

The USA last failed to win Olympic gold in the men’s basketball in 2004 and it doesn’t look like that will change tonight.

They have an eight point lead heading into the second half here against hosts France.

09:27 PM BST

‘My heart is broken twice tonight’: McGowan on defeat in Taekwondo

Discussing defeat, McGowan said: “It is gutting and it feels like a bit of a heartbreak right now... but it is the sport and life I chose. It’s something I’ve just gotta deal with and try to pick myself up from.”

On having to go through the repechage, she said: “I think I was still resetting walking out that tunnel to be honest. I have never felt anything like it. My heart is broken twice tonight but yeah I’m really proud of myself being able to pick myself up and fight how I did.”

Rebecca McGowan was emotional after missing out on Taekwondo bronze - PA/Peter Byrne

09:20 PM BST

USA lead basketball by eight at half-time

America’s lead is out to eight at the half, but it was a stirring finish to the half from France, who looked to be losing any grip in the game when the Americans were 10 ahead at one stage. Some MVP chants for Guerschon Yabusele after he dunked on LeBron James

09:18 PM BST

Fighting talk from Cunningham following defeat

“If I choose something else, I choose something else and I’ll master it.

“If I stay in this I’ll be the king of taekwondo for the next four years.”

09:15 PM BST

Salimi the convincing winner in the end

Cunningham looked by far the more composed fighter early on in the bout, but the Iranian Arian Salimi dominated from then on and was a convincing winner by the end. Huge learning experience for the 21-year-old from Yorkshire. Team GB’s wait goes on for a male gold in taekwondo.

09:13 PM BST

Lin wins gold in controversial bout

Lin Yu-ting has taken the featherweight title after taking the bout 10-9 from all five judges in all three rounds.

It’s an Olympic title marred in controversy but that final victory was based on reach, skill and nous.

09:06 PM BST

Cunningham takes silver after final loss

Caden Cunningham has claimed silver in the taekwondo after losing the final against Arian Salimi of Iran.

No points were scored by the 90-second mark of the contest as both fighters were cautious to concede anything silly.

Salimi took the lead though with body shots late on. Another body shot and a head shot saw the man from Iran take a strong lead to win 6-2 and take the gold medal.

The Brit looks disappointing but a silver medal is a great result for the 21-year-old. Good respect shown between the two fighters.

Caden Cunningham missed out on gold after losing to Arian Salimi in the final - PA/Peter Byrne

09:03 PM BST

Not to be for McGowan

Not to be for Rebecca McGowan who put up a brave fight against last year’s world champion, Nafia Kus Aydin, in the bronze match. It was a fine tussle that could have graced the final. Only 24, McGowan will come again.

09:02 PM BST

Cunningham into decider after second round loss

Caden Cunningham is going to a decider in the taekwondo final.

It was another tentative start to this round with no points scored in the opening minute.

But Salimi landed the first blow with a head kick and he took a 3-0 lead.

More body shots and another head shot and the Iranian athlete took the second round 9-1.

08:59 PM BST

One more needed for Cunningham gold

The Brit just needs this second round to take the taekwondo final here. We’re underway now.

08:58 PM BST

Early lead for USA in basketball final

Five point lead for the USA at the end of the first quarter which augurs poorly for France. Could have been a lot better for them with fewer turnovers. Four already for France, two of which were quite egregiously careless. That is not what is going to win them this game.

LeBron James is wearing new gold shoes which feels a little presumptive. He’s not brought much to the match so far beyond his usual alpha energy. Booker and Edwards top scorers for USA at the moment. Wembanyama has had a few big moments, gliding past Embiid and dunking was spectacular, but he’s 1/3 for three pointers which must improve if his team are going to have any chance.

08:57 PM BST

Cunningham takes first round

It’s a tense opening to the first round with no points for either fighter in the first 50 seconds.

Cunningham is the first to land points to the body but Salimi responds with a head shot to make it 3-2.

The Brit lands more body shots to make it 4-3 as the man from Iran has a review denied for a head shot meaning he can’t make any more requests now.

Another point for the fourth seed and a penalty point sees Cunningham take the opening round 6-3.

08:50 PM BST

Caden Cunningham up next

Team GB have another chance for a Taekwondo medal with Caden Cunningham up next in the +80kg event.

The 21-year-old is taking on 10th seed Arian Salimi of Iran. The Brit is the fourth seed and is looking to become the first British male taekwondo Olympic champion.

Remember it’s a best of three rounds contest. Kicks to the head give three points and to the body is one.

08:46 PM BST

McGowan misses out on bronze medal

Rebecca McGowan misses out on the Taekwondo bronze meda after losing the final round 6-2.

The Brit had an early 1-0 lead in the round after the medical pause requested by Nafia Kus.

The Turkish athlete turned it around at the halfway mark to make it 2-1.

Nafia Kus requested a check for a head kick that was denied and was perhaps made out of tiredness.

The Brit landed a head kick late on but it was ruled out for foul play and she lost late points to lose 6-2 and 2-1 overall in the fight.

Cries of celebrations from Turkey’s fighter who takes the bronze home.

08:42 PM BST

Pause in final Taekwondo round

The Turkish fighter gets three points for a head kick taken back for foul play. She then receives medical treatment early into this final round with the score a 1-0 to the Brit.

She is back on her feet and the round resumes.

08:40 PM BST

US hot favourites in basketball

France vs USA in the gold medal game of the men’s basketball competition and it will not surprise you to learn that the USA are favourites. I have seen dozens of examples of French athletes at these Games over-performing from their usual levels with the help of hometown crowds. They are going to need an awful lot of that tonight.

Slight issue is I’ve seen as many American jerseys as French tonight, and some which straddle the divide: NBA vests with the names of French players. But there are big boos for the USA’s Joel Embiid as the players are introduced, he spent the early years of his life in Cameroon and was eligible to play for France. They courted him aggressively but he chose the USA.

If France have hope it rests with Victor Wembanyama. The 7’4” San Antonio Spur is expected to dominate the sport for the next decade, provided he stays healthy. It’s been an uneven tournament from him so far but he’s only 20. But America were run close by Serbia in their last game and the gap between the best of Europe and the assumed eternal champions is narrowing all the time. You sense France will lead a need of at least 10 points going into the final quarter to have any chance.

08:39 PM BST

McGowan going to a decider

A cagey opening minute of the second round sees no points landed by either fighter.

The Turkish athlete takes a 2-0 lead with 40 seconds to go just as McGowan requests a check for a head kick.

But the review finds Nafia Kus blocked it with her arm. McGowan does level it with 20 seconds to go before Nafia Kus restores her two point lead.

The Turkish athlete sees it out and it’s going to a decider.

08:36 PM BST

Lin Yu-ting underway in final

Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting is underway in her featherweight final against Julia Szeremeta of Poland. Follow our detailed coverage here.

08:34 PM BST

McGowan takes first round

The Turkish athlete takes a 2-0 lead early on but a review sees McGowan land a head shot and with that a 3-2 lead.

Aydin lands one back in response immediately as she takes a 5-3 lead at the halfway mark.

McGowan connects with the head twice more to take the lead and she sees out the first round to win 9-7.

08:28 PM BST

McGowan fighting for bronze

Rebecca McGowan is moments away from her bronze-medal bout in the taekwondo in the +67kg category.

She is taking on Turkey’s Nafia Kus Aydin.

08:23 PM BST

Bronze for Team GB in 4x400m relay

Team GB have won bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay pipping Ireland to the final podium spot.

The Netherlands took silver just ahead of the Brits but it was the USA who stole the show winning by around 50m and in fractions of the world record.

Jamaica’s injury really opened up the battle for bronze.

Team GB claimed bronze in the men's 4x400m relay - Reuters/Aleksandra Szmigiel

08:19 PM BST

Women’s 4x400m relay underway

Back to the track and Team GB now have a quartet involved in the women’s 4x400m relay.

The USA have shot out and are miles ahead. Team GB are in fourth with Jamaica out through injury.

08:17 PM BST

Team GB claim silver in artistic swimming

Team GB’s artistic swimming team have claimed silver by a narrow margin in the duet artistic swimming ahead of the Netherlands and behind China who produced a great performance in the final swim to claim gold.

An amazing result for GB’s Kate Shortman and Issy Thorpe.

08:14 PM BST

Nervous wait for Brits in artistic swimming

Only one pair to go and the British pair are still in gold medal position. The self-financed pair from Bristol couldn’t do it, could they? Only the Chinese stand in their way. Or rather do the splits simultaneously in their way.

08:11 PM BST

Kerr wins gold in jump-off

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand has claimed gold in the high jump after a tense jump-off with Shelby McEwen.

Both athletes failed their three attempts at 2.38m and decided they would not share the gold but would fight on.

After both athletes failed once again at 2.38m and 2.36m, Kerr eventually triumphed after McEwen couldn’t clear the bar at 2.34m.

08:08 PM BST

McGowan could inspire Cunningham in taekwondo

Caden Cunningham does not look the type who struggles for confidence, but it would surely be a big fillip for him if, in the fight immediately before his on the mat here at the Grand Palais, British teammate Rebbeca McGowan could win bronze in the female heavyweight division. Huge sense of anticipation in this stunning arena.

08:06 PM BST

Team GB win bronze in men’s 4x400m relay

The British quartet set a national record as they claim bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay.

USA claimed gold narrowly in front of Botswana, the two nations were well clear of GB who were well clear of fourth.

Team USA set an olympic record.

08:04 PM BST

Quick, smart and slick from Team GB

Performing to rather dystopian music, they begin with a lot of throwing each other about, This is followed by very energetic leg crossing. And splits. Everything is done in perfect time, it’s quick, it’s smart, it’s slick. The crowd love it.

They swim slowly to the side to await their score.,.Which is huge. 294.5. It puts them into the gold medal position. And with only two pairs to go, that guarantees them the first ever medal GB has ever won in this discipline.

08:02 PM BST

Team GB guarantee medal in artistic swimming

Team GB’s Kate Shortman and Issy Thorpe produce a wonderful performance in the artistic swimming to register a score of 294.51 that puts them into first with two to go! A guaranteed bronze... at least.

The top score of the free routines so far and it gives them a combined score of 258.5 along with their technical routine. Just the Netherlands and China to go.

07:58 PM BST

Men’s 4x400m relay up next

The tension of the high jump is diverted to the track as the athletes make their way out for the 4x400m relay.

Team GB featuring Matthew Hudson-Smith are in lane seven.

07:52 PM BST

Kerr and McEwen fight on in high jump

With the final two high-jumpers, Hamish Kerr and Shelby McEwen, failing at 2.38m there is the option for the athletes to share gold but they agree to continue to fight it out... it’s a jump-off.

Both athletes fail once more at 2.38m so it’s back down to 2.36m. Once again, it’s a fail from both so down to 2.34m...

07:47 PM BST

Austrian twins go top in artistic swimming

Austria have just taken over from Ukraine at the top of the leaderboard. The Austrian duet are identical twins, which I guess helps in all the synchronicity business.

07:44 PM BST

Still to come on the track

The men’s and women’s 4x400m relays are yet to come in the Stade de France this evening.

The men’s is up first and is set to begin around 20:00 (BST).

07:39 PM BST

Three to go before British pair in artistic swimming

The public address announcer has just told us that the Greek duet “wanted to create something unique for tonight”. Given it involved largely the same splits and legging crossing routine that everyone else has attempted, it is not entirely clear where that originality lies. But then what do I know: the judges have just marked them into second place.

Things are hotting up with three more pairs to go before the British twosome Kate Shortman and Issy Thorpe dive in to do their turn.

07:32 PM BST

Ukraine take lead in artistic swimming

To much delighted cheering from the neutrals, the Ukrainians have just taken the top spot. Marvellous stuff in the pool.

07:31 PM BST

Taekwondo medals up for grabs

Caden Cunningham is in the men’s +80kg taekwondo final at 20:20 (BST) after Rebecca McGowan goes for bronze at 20:05.

07:28 PM BST

Bell claims 1500m bronze

Back to the athletics and Faith Kipyegon took home 1500m gold in the women’s final.

But Georgia Bell will steal the headlines for Team GB fans as she stuck to the leaders before storming to third in the final 50m.

Jessica Hull took silver for Australia while GB’s Laura Muir came fifth.

It's an unforgettable moment for Georgia Bell! 🇬🇧✨



She seals the bronze medal, with Faith Kipyegon winning her third consecutive Olympic 1500m gold 🥇#Olympics #Paris2024 #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/B0hFIh9UoO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 10, 2024

07:25 PM BST

Japan take artistic swimming lead

The Japanese duet have just done an awful lot of speedy, synchronised leg crossing. Plus about half a dozen sets of splits, conducted while the top half of the body is underwater. And finished by spinning themselves into the water's surface as if they were being drilled in. Clearly I am no expert, but that looked rather good to me. The judges agree and put the Japanese clear out in front.

The Japanese duet have just done an awful lot of speedy, synchronised leg crossing. Plus about half a dozen sets of splits, conducted while the top half of the body is underwater. And finished by spinning themselves into the water’s surface as if they were being drilled in.

Clearly I am no expert, but that looked rather good to me. The judges agree and put the Japanese clear out in front.

07:23 PM BST

McGowan through to bronze-medal fight

It was another cagey start to the second round but the Brit again took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute.

She added a second point with a body punch with 30 seconds to go. Following a review with 10 seconds to go McGowan was denied a head kick but it didn’t matter.

She secured the 2-0 win in the round and the 2-0 win in the overall fight. Disciplined stuff from the Brit.

Rebecca McGowan progressed for a chance of bronze after her earlier defeat - Reuters/Albert Gea

07:18 PM BST

McGowan takes first round of Taekwondo repechage

Rebecca McGowan established a narrow 1-0 lead early on that she remarkably held onto for the rest of the first round.

1-0 in the round, 1-0 in the fight. One more round for the win and progression to the bronze-medal bout.

07:16 PM BST

Women’s 1500m final underway

Laura Muir and Georgia Bell are the GB representatives in the women’s 1500m final that is underway at the Stade de France.

07:14 PM BST

Capewell out of women’s cycling sprint

Sophie Capewell will not be joining Emma Finucane in the semi-finals of the women’s sprint as she loses the second race to Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw to lose 2-0 at the velodrome.

07:12 PM BST

McGowan up next in Taekwondo

Rebecca McGowan is up next in the taekwondo +67kg repechage as she looks for a bronze after her quarter-final defeat.

She needs to win two matches to earn bronze medal and up first is Ivory Coast’s Astan Katherine Feghe Bathily.

07:10 PM BST

Mexican artistic swimming draws fans

The French aside, the Mexicans have the noisiest bunch of supporters here. As the Mexican pair do their routine, there are endless whoops of encouragement from the woman to my right. And she’s in the press box.

The pair’s routine apparently is about living your best possible life. Not enough to take the lead, perhaps. But enough to have the lady near me on her feet cheering.

07:07 PM BST

Ingebrigtsen takes 1500m gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway has won gold in the men’s 1500m in extremely comfortable fashion.

Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya gets silver, with bronze going to USA and Grent Fisher while GB’s George Mills finishes 21st.

07:05 PM BST

McGowan repechage on its way

After defeat in her quarter-final this afternoon, Rebecca McGowan of Team GB is in action shortly in the repechage as she looks to make a charge for bronze.

07:01 PM BST

US take early lead in artistic swimming

That was a jolly turn by the Americans, which included them air drumming to a drum solo in the music. It may not have appealed to the purist, but it demonstrated a humorous edge.

But the judges clearly smiled and the pair go top of the leaderboard. But only five pairs have done their thing so far. So too early for the US supporters to be counting gold.

06:59 PM BST

Finucane through to semis

Emma Finucane has progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s sprint in the velodrome.

She came around Colombia’s Martha Bayona Pineda to clinch the second of a possible three races.

06:57 PM BST

Finucane up next in velodrome

Finucane steps onto the track in the quarter-finals of the women’s sprint in the velodrome. Victory in this race and she is into the semi-finals.

06:53 PM BST

Men’s 5000m underway

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Team GB’s George Mills are underway in the men’s 5000m final.

06:43 PM BST

Artistic swimming underway

Anastasia Bayandina and Romane Lunel have opened proceedings in the duet artistic swimming final.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe are Team GB’s medal hopefuls in this one. They sit fourth after Friday’s technical routine, around 0.7 behind the Dutch team.

06:41 PM BST

Turnbull through keirin repechage

Team GB’s Hamish Turnbull is through in second in heat two of the men’s keirin repechage in the velodrome.

06:38 PM BST

Russell wins 100m hurdles

Masai Russell of the USA has won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Samba-Mayela of France took home silver while Camachio-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed third.

Masai Russell takes home 100m hurdle gold - Sportsfile/Sam Barnes

06:36 PM BST

Capewell wins race one in women’s sprint

Capewell beats the Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw to take the first race of heat four in the women’s sprint in the velodrome.

A win in the second race will book Capewell a place in the semi-finals.

06:35 PM BST

On the track this evening

18:35 Women’s 100m hurdles final

18:50 Men’s 5,000m final featuring GB’s George Mills

19:15 Women’s 1,500m final featuring Laura Muir and Georgia Bell

20:00 Men’s 4 x 400m relay final

20:14 Women’s 4 x 400m relay final

Follow the action from the Stade de France closely here.

06:33 PM BST

Choong finishes ninth

After finishing ninth in the laser run, Team GB’s Joseph Choong finished ninth overall in the men’s modern pentathlon final as he looked to defend his title from Tokyo.

Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt claimed gold with a world record points tally of 1555. Taishu of Japan came in second while Malan of Italy clinched bronze.

06:31 PM BST

Controversial collision in men’s madison

There was a controversial moment in the men’s madison final as Team GB’s Ollie Wood was knocked off his bike by a dutch rider as the Brit looked to re-enter the track.

It appeared that the Netherlands athlete directed his head towards Woods to knock him off balance. Head over to our full coverage of the track cycling for further reaction.

06:25 PM BST

Choong ninth in laser-run

Joseph Choong comes in ninth in the laser run - the final event of the men’s modern pentathlon final - 35 seconds behind Elgendy in first who has sealed his gold medal.

06:23 PM BST

Bronze, silver and now gold for Ko

Lydia Ko has it all. Well, certainly in terms of the Olympics. Golf has only been back on the Games schedule for three games after a 112-year absence, and remarkably the former teen phenom can boast the full set of medals.

The 27-year-old Kiwi added the gold to the silver she won at Rio in 2016 and the bronze she collected at Tokyo last time out.

Ko insists that she will not be a professional at 2028 in Los Angeles – she has long said that she will retire at 30 – and after this success, her biggest since the Ana Inspiration eight years ago, who says that the two-time major winner will not succeed at the other three she needs to complete the career grand slam? Starting with the Women’s Open at St Andrews in two weeks’ time.

After picking up three birdies on the front nine at Le Golf National, Ko was five clear with six to play, but made it interesting when double-bogeying the 13th. With the world No 54, Germany’s Esther Henseleit, finishing birdie-birdie for a 66 and an eight-under total, Ko only had a one-shot lead going down the last.

Yet the former world No 1 birdied the closing par five for a 71 to prevail by two. Ko was in tears on the podium. “I’m a gold medallist now and all of those emotions combined was why I was crying,” she said. “I know it’s never coming again.

“Coming into this week, everyone was saying, ‘Oh, what if you got the gold on top of the silver and bronze you already have’. I didn’t want to think about it and went off Instagram. Because it’s much easier said than done. But now it has happened, it is kind of crazy.”

China’s Xiyu Lin was one back for the bronze and there was another under-par round for Charley Hull. The Englishman began with a nine-over 81, but fought back impressively to reach one-over, saving her best until last with a 68.

06:22 PM BST

Finucane wins first quarter-final race

Back to the cycling and GB’s Emma Finucane took the first race against Colombia’s Martha Bayona Pineda.

Victory in race two and Finucane will reach the semi-finals.

06:18 PM BST

Burgin comes last in 800m final

Max Burgin finished in last in the 800m final as Wanwonyi of Kenya won gold with a personal best. Arop of Canada won silver while Sedjati of Algeria came third.

Burgin headed out strongly in the inside lane but appeared to run out of gas as he faded behind the field in the final 200m.

06:13 PM BST

Burgin heading out for 800m final

Max Burgin has made his way out into the arena for the 800m final at the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, the laser run is underway in a staggered start in the modern pentathlon.

06:10 PM BST

Coming up next

It’s a busy evening on Day 15 of the games and there is plenty of action coming up shortly.

The women’s sprint quarter-finals in the cycling involving GB’s Emma Finucane & Sophie Capewell is on its way shortly while we are not far from seeing Max Burgen in action in the 800m final at the Stade de France.

In the modern pentathlon men’s final, GB’s Joe Choong has a lot to do in the final event - the laser run. This is coming up soon too.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe are in the duet artistic swimming final at 18:30.

06:04 PM BST

USA win gold in women’s football

Emma Hayes has guided Team USA to Olympic gold after her side beat Brazil 1-0 in the final in the Parc des Princes thanks to Mallory Swanson’s second-half goal.

USA have won gold in the football - Shutterstock/Miguel ToÃ

06:00 PM BST

Choong tops the swimming

Joseph Choong of Team GB clocked the fastest 200m freestyle time in the modern pentathlon final across the three heats with a time of 1:57.52 to gain 315 points.

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy continues to lead the way on 857 points while Choong jumps from 16th to 14th, 33 points from the medals.

05:58 PM BST

Portugal win the madison

Portugal have won the madison in the velodrome after a race of chaos with 55 points!

Italy claim second while Denmark take home the bronze. Team GB were down in 12th.

It wasn’t their day from the start but that controversial collision involving Ollie Wood certainly didn’t help.

05:55 PM BST

20 points for Portugal

Portugal have gained a lap to go into the silver medal spot and within three points of Italy.

Nine laps to go. Click here to follow our detailed coverage of the finale of the madison.

05:53 PM BST

Collisions everywhere in the madison

Italy remain in the lead as the race approaches the final 20 laps but one of their riders has just fallen as he looked for his partner to sling him forward.

Team GB have lost 20 points from their crash while Belgium and Spain have also just been involved in a huge collision.

05:48 PM BST

Team GB crash in madison

In the men’s madison it is absolute chaos as it is unclear which is the main group.

Team GB have crashed after Ollie Wood collides with the Netherlands.

There are 40 laps to go. Italy lead for now, Denmark are in second and Czechia in third.

05:45 PM BST

Choong wins heat

Joseph Choong won his heat as he clocked a time of 1:57.52 in the 200m freestyle to gain 315 points.

05:42 PM BST

Joseph Choong up next in the pool

Team GB’s Joseph Choong is up next in the 200m freestyle in the modern pentathlon - a big performance needed to take the defending champion towards the right end of the rankings.

A time of 2min 30sec earns 250 points. There are an extra two on offer for each second better than the benchmark, each second slower deducts two points.

05:40 PM BST

Gold medal hopefuls in artistic swimming

A reminder that Team GB’s Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe are in the duet artistic swimming final from around 18:10 (BST) this evening.

05:39 PM BST

Japan move into third in madison

Team GB pick up three points in the latest sprint in the madison final but remain in ninth.

Japan have picked up an extra 20 points to take them into the bronze medal position.

05:35 PM BST

As you were in modern pentathlon

After the fencing, Ahmed Elgendy coninues to lead the way in the modern pentathlon despite no points gained.

Choong remains in 16th out of 18, even after his two wins.

Up next in is the 200m freestyle in the pool. The modern pentathlon really provides unique viewing.

05:33 PM BST

Italy gain lap in madison

Italy have gained a lap giving them an extra 20 points but are now struggling with the pace.

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart need a big second half for Team GB. 97 laps to go.

05:28 PM BST

Italy lead madison

Team GB have claimed another couple of points in the madison but Italy are in the gold medal spot.

116 laps to go. Follow our detailed coverage of the madison final here.

05:24 PM BST

Lift-off for USA

We have lift-off at the Parc des Princes. Mallory Swanson, on her 100th international appearance, has nudged the USA ahead with a cute close-range finish as we approach the hour mark. Lots of vocal American support inside the stadium - including Tom Cruise and former US player Megan Rapinoe. Emma Hayes is half an hour away from Olympic glory.

Mallory Swanson (left) has given USA the lead - Reuters/Lisa Leutner

05:23 PM BST

USA lead Brazil 1-0 in football final

Mallory Swanson has given the USA the lead in the women’s football final with a tidy finish.

Hayes’ side lead Brazil 1-0 with half an hour to play.

05:22 PM BST

Team GB holding back in madison final

After the opening five sprint laps in the madison final, Team GB have picked up just two points after finishing third in the third sprint.

Portugal currently have the lead.

05:19 PM BST

Points for Choong in fencing

Choong has a positive start in the fencing in the modern pentathlon as he picks up wins against world champion Csaba Bohm and Mourcia of France.

It is a quick winner stays on format and up next is Hernandez of Mexico. Hernandez gets the better of him but a couple of wins for the Brit.

05:17 PM BST

All to do for Choong

Joe Choong, Team GB’s reigning Olympic champion, has it all to do after a poor performance in the fencing ranking round on Thursday, that counts towards the final here in the wonderful surroundings at the Chateau de Versailles.

Choong was devastated about that display, and performed commendably in the showjumping by coming seventh out of the 18 finalists. If a second gold now looks highly unlikely, a place on the podium is just about still possible.

05:13 PM BST

Austria lap field in madison

Austria have lapped the field meaning they have claimed an early 20 points in the men’s madison final.

05:10 PM BST

Work to do for Choong

Joseph Choong is sat down in 16th out of 18 in the modern pentathlon final on 488 points as the showjumping comes to an end .

Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt is leading the way on 545 points.

Fencing is the next event before the 200m freestyle swim and the laser run to conclude proceedings.

05:07 PM BST

Men’s madison final underway

A reminder there are 15 teams who will complete 200 laps of the 250m track as they race over 50km.

It’s a points race with points up for grabs in the sprints which take place every 10 laps. Five for first, three for second, two for third and one for fourth.

A team is awarded a whopping 20 points if they lap the field.

05:00 PM BST

Men’s madison final on its way in the cycling

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart are looking for gold in the men’s madison after Ethan Hayter was ruled out with a thigh injury with Stewart stepping in as a reserve.

The final will be here shortly in the velodrome.

04:58 PM BST

Modern pentathlon final underway

A reminder Team GB’s Joseph Choong is in action in the modern pentathlon final as he looks to defend his Olympic title.

The show jumping, which is the first of the events, is well underway at Versailles with the Brit scoring 293.

You can follow the action in the final closely with our detailed coverage here.

04:53 PM BST

Ko wins golf gold

Lydia Ko of New Zealand has won gold in the women’s golf as she shoots 10 under.

Lydia Ko wins gold in the golf - AP/Matt York

04:51 PM BST

All-star basketball final

A reminder that team USA take on France in the final of the men’s basketball at 20:30 BST.

Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be among the stars on show for the US who last failed to win gold in 2004.

LeBron James will feature as the USA take on France in the final - DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images

04:41 PM BST

Turnbull fails to qualify

Hamish Turnbull misses out in the men’s keirin as he finishes in fourth spot in his heat - short of the top two position needed.

All is not lost for the 25-year-old who goes into the repechage.

04:39 PM BST

Carlin through in keirin

Jack Carlin has progressed through the first round of the men’s keirin as he finishes in second pace in his heat.

It is the Netherlands’ Harrie Lavreysen who claimed top spot - remember it’s just the top two that get through.

Hamish Turnbull up next. Follow our detailed coverage of the track cycling here.

04:34 PM BST

Choong kicks off modern pentathlon final

Joseph Choong is underway in the modern pentathlon as he scores 293 in the showjumping after seven faults. An improvement on his semi-final score.

Joseph Choong is underway in the modern pentathlon final - Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

04:33 PM BST

Hayes going for glory

Early drama at the Parc des Princes, where Brazilian striker Ludmila thought she had grabbed the opener against the USA in the women’s football gold medal match. It’s been a disjointed and fairly frantic game so far but Brazil have struggled to make the most of some clear-cut opportunities in front of goal. No starting place for the team’s veteran, 38-year-old Marta, who is hanging up her boots at the end of this year and is likely to be playing her last international match.

What a story this could be for Emma Hayes, who is within touching distance of guiding the USA to a record fifth Olympic title and their first since the London 2012 Games. The former Chelsea manager has been credited for breathing new life into a USA side that flopped at last year’s World Cup and exited the quarter-final stage in Tokyo. She’s already had a couple of early words with the fourth official on the touchline but looks fairly relaxed pacing up and down in a navy suit and t-shirt.

04:32 PM BST

Men’s keirin up and running

The first round of the men’s keirin is underway with Team GB’s Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull involved in heat two and three.

04:29 PM BST

Modern pentathlon final nearly underway

The men’s modern pentathlon final is almost underway as Team GB’s Joseph Choong looks to defend his title.

A reminder the events include showjumping, fencing, swimming and a laser run which combines running and shooting.

04:27 PM BST

Quarter-finalists in women’s sprint

A reminder of the winners of the women’s sprint heats in the track cycling and therefore the six automatic qualifiers to the quarter-final:

Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Emma Finucane (Great Britain)

Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)

Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)

Emma Hinze (Germany)

04:18 PM BST

Women’s final underway in the football

The Women’s football final is underway as Emma Hayes’ USA side take on Brazil who put aside world champions Spain in the semi-final.

It is 0-0 after the opening quarter of an hour.

Brazil take on the USA in the women's final - AP/Vadim Ghirda

04:15 PM BST

Capewell progresses

Sophie Capewell progresses through her heat against New Zealand’s Shaane Fulton by 0.004 seconds.

That is both GB riders through to the quarter-finals. The men’s keirin first round is up next in the track cycling.

04:12 PM BST

Finucane eases through

It is a convincing victory for Emma Finucane in her heat against Kristina Clonan of Australia.

The Brit wins by 0.658 seconds in a time of 10.549. Follow our coverage of the track cycling closely here.

04:09 PM BST

Brits in action in track cycling

Over to the track cycling and the women’s sprint quarter-finals is underway.

Team GB’s Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell are involved.

04:00 PM BST

Cunningham through to final

Both athletes get into a twist at the start of the round which fails to deliver points early on.

Caden Cunningham is penalised twice for stepping out the ring. Cunningham looks tired here.

Following a review the Brit is awarded three points for a head kick - 3-2.

The pair trade blows and it’s all square at 5-5 as the clock runs down but the Brit takes it through the amount of non-scoring hits.

A 2-1 victory and he now has a shot at gold with at least a silver in the bag.

Caden Cunningham has reached the taekwondo final - AP/Andrew Medichini

03:55 PM BST

Cunningham loses round two

A cagey opening minute of the second round sees Caden Cunningham fall into a 2-0 deficit.

A penalty is given to both before Cisse lands another two body shots - 6-1.

After a review Cunningham is awarded a head shot with 23 seconds left.

He can’t build on this and loses round two 7-5. A decider on the way.

03:49 PM BST

Cunningham wins first round 11-6

A series of body shots followed by a head shot see Cunningham take a 9-1 lead. Salah Cisse lands one of his own but its not enough and the Brit takes the first round 11-6.

He needs just one more round to guarantee at least a silver.

03:47 PM BST

Track cycling underway

The track cycling for this afternoon is nearly underway in the velodrome. Follow our close coverage of the action here.

03:45 PM BST

Caden Cunningham semi-final on its way

Team GB’s Caden Cunningham’s is moments away from taking on Cheick Sallah Cisse of Ivory Coast in the semi final of the taekwondo in the +80kg category.

03:43 PM BST

Norway win women’s handball final

Norway beat hosts France 29-21 just moments ago to claim gold in the women’s handball final.

03:41 PM BST

Late replacement in men’s madison

Team GB have made a late change to their line-up for the men’s madison.

A thigh strain picked up in the team pursuit on Wednesday has ruled Ethan Hayter out.

He is replaced by reserve Mark Stewart, who will pair up with Ollie Wood.

03:33 PM BST

Still to come today

Team GB are still in contention for plenty of medals today.

Joseph Choong is looking to defend his Olympic crown in the modern pentathlon final that kicks of at 16:30.

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart are looking for gold in the men’s madison just before 17:00.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe are in the duet artistic swimming final not long after 18:00 as the athletics gets underway too with plenty of Brits in action including Laura Muir in the women’s 1500m final.

Laura Muir is in action later in the women's 1500m final - Getty Images/Andy Cheung

03:25 PM BST

Williams wins bronze

Noah Williams has officially won bronze in the 10m platform. A great final dive of 94.35 from the Brit made the difference.

That adds to his silver medal he won with Tom Daley last week.

A reminder he was the 12th and final diver to qualify for the final.

Noah Williams wins bronze in the 10m platform finAL - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

03:23 PM BST

Cao Yuan wins gold

Cao Yuan secures gold with a solid final dive as he scores 86.4 to win by a country-mile with a margin of 40 points.

China have won eight of eight golds up for grabs in the diving.

03:20 PM BST

Tamai secures silver

Rikuto Tamai nails his final dive as he scores 99 to secure the silver medal ahead of Williams at just 17-years-old.

03:16 PM BST

Williams secures medal

In the diving, Willars Valdez falls short on his final dive which is great news for Williams who has secured a medal.

The Brit has done well to keep his cool and score well while others have fallen under the pressure.

03:16 PM BST

Kothari scores 73.8.

Kyle Kothari finishes with a clean sixth dive to score 73.8 - he is ninth for now.

03:13 PM BST

McGowan loses quarter-final

Osipova again lands two early head shots on the Brit to take a 6-2 lead.

She is awarded a third after a review and it’s not looking good for McGowan. The contest is then brought to an end due to the 12-point gap.

Rebecca McGowan has fallen short at the quarter-final stage after losing 2-0 but has a chance to fight for bronze in the repechage.

03:08 PM BST

Williams scores 94.35

Meanwhile in the diving Noah Williams scores 94.35 on his final dive - a great attempt to keep him in contention.

03:08 PM BST

Osipova takes first round 14-6

Osipova scores an early kick on the head - that’s three points.

After a review McGowan is awarded three points herself for a head kick.

Osipova lands a body and a head shot while the Brit lands two body shots.

More body shots and a head shot and it’s the first round to the Uzbekistan athlete. 14-6.

03:04 PM BST

McGowan makes her way out

Rebecca McGowan is out in the arena ready for her taekwondo quarter-final in the 67kg+ category.

She takes on Svetlana Osipova of Uzbekistan.

03:03 PM BST

Race for bronze

Willars Valdez - in the race for bronze - scores a solid 86.4 to put him into a great position for third ahead of a big final dive.

Rylan Wiens gets his fifth dive horribly wrong to score 42.9.

03:01 PM BST

Kothari scores 59.2

Kyle Kothari just over-rotates on his toughest dive -a four and a half forward somersault. He scores 59.2.

02:55 PM BST

Williams steps up with 93.6

A great dive from Noah Williams scores the Brit 93.6 and puts him back into contention for a medal.

02:53 PM BST

Uan holds onto lead with 91.8

Defending champion Cao Uan scores 91.8 to retain the lead but only just, with three points the margin now.

Williams drops into fifth after the fourth round. Kothari in 11th.

02:51 PM BST

Tamai continues to impress

Rylan Wiens makes a mistake and scores 70.2 that opens it up in the bronze medal chase.

Meanwhile Rikuto Tamai of Japan scores a great score of 91.80 after a remarkable dive from the 17-year-old

02:50 PM BST

Kothari scores 44.55

Kyle Kothari just under-rotated on the back three and a half and scores 44.55 on his fourth dive- disappointing round for the Brits.

02:44 PM BST

McGowan quarter-final on its way

A reminder that Rebecca McGowan is on the way in a matter of moments in the quarter-finals of the Taekwondo. The European champion is taking on Svetlana Osipova of Uzbekistan.

02:41 PM BST

Williams scores 63 in round four

Noah Williams over-rotates on his fourth dive and scores a disappointing 63. His chance of a medal is slipping away.

Noah Williams makes a mistake on his fourth dive - Getty Images/Clive Rose

02:40 PM BST

Uan takes the lead after round three

The reigning world champion is well down in the bottom half after his third dive. Yang Hao scores 61.2 and is in 11th.

Cao Uan scores a remarkable 97.2 to take him into first. Rikuto Tamai is in second while Team GB’s Noah Wiliams is in fourth after round 3.

02:37 PM BST

81.60 on third dive for Williams

Reverse 3½ Somersaults for Noah Williams that scored 81.60 on his third dive.

It was a good attempt but unlikely to be enough to nudge him into the medal positions.

02:35 PM BST

Kyle Kothari scores 72 on third dive

Kyle Kothari over-rotates on his third dive but scores 72 which takes him into third spot for now.

The Brit was seventh heading into that one.

02:22 PM BST

Kyle Kothari does well with his second dive

It’s the one he had problems with in the semi-final, the reverse with three and half somersaults. This is much better and scores him 81.6.

02:16 PM BST

Noah Williams

Nails his second dive, it’s a big degree of difficulty and the execution is good. The judges like it and award him 86.

Noah Williams

02:14 PM BST

Cao Yuan leads the diving after round one

Noah Williams is sixth and Kyle Kothari is ninth.

Five dives to go.

02:08 PM BST

GB’s Kyle Kothari qualified in sixth

And that was with a poor second dive. Can he possibly make the podium? Going on this first dive the answer is ‘possibly’. There was a bit of a bubble splash on entry and he scores 70.40.

02:02 PM BST

The men’s 10m platform diving final has just started

Noah Williams is the first to go having just sneaked into the final in 12th place.

Going first might just help the Briton, and he starts well scoring 78.4 with his first dive. Good opening.

01:59 PM BST

Cunningham is through to the semi-final

He was patient, but two shots to the trunk in the final 20 seconds means he wins the third round 4-2 and takes the match 2-1 in terms of rounds.

That was smart taekwondo from Cunningham who, remember, is participating in his first Olympics.

Caden CUnningham

Caden Cunningham

01:52 PM BST

Cunningham loses the second round

The taekwondo athlete didn’t try too much that round as Rafael Alba takes the round 4-0. The Cuban looks on top now, and it goes into the third and deciding round. Can Cunningham do it?

01:49 PM BST

Cunningham starts slowly

Against the tall Cuban. The first round is very much cat and mouse at the moment, both trying to work each other out. It’s 0-0 but the round goes to the Briton thanks to more no-scoring shots.

01:44 PM BST

Time for Caden Cunningham

He’s up against Rafael Alba of Cuba.

Big bout coming up. As ever, Cunningham comes out looking confident, he was impressive this morning can he repeat the trick now?

01:41 PM BST

Here’s a stat

Britain haven’t gone without a taekwondo medal since the Athens Olympics. Can either (or both) Caden Cunningham and Rebecca McGowan keep the streak going? We’re about to find out.

01:27 PM BST

Coming up

We have Caden Cunningham in the taekwondo quarter-final against Cuba’s Rafael Alba at 1.40. Then in the same sport and at the same stage in the women’s competition Rebecca McGowan faces Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Osipova at 2.45.

Can Rebecca McGowan make it through to the semi-finals this afternoon? - Getty Images

01:21 PM BST

In perfect harmony

The French rhythmic gymnastics team perform in the group all-around final - Reuters/Mike Blake

01:08 PM BST

And here’s a report on how Cairess did it

Cairess’s time here was 2hr 7min 29sec - phenomenal given the nature of the course - and within 63 seconds of the gold medal that was won by Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola. At 26, Cairess ran his first marathon only last year and had prepared with training camps in Kenya and then Sestriere in the Italian Alps before special heat acclimatisation using saunas and experts at Leeds Beckett University.

READ: Emile Cairess fourth in marathon in one of Britain’s best performances of Paris Games

Emile Cairess' final sprint saw him move from sixth to fourth in Paris - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

01:00 PM BST

Earlier Emile Cairess came fourth in the marathon

It was GB’s best finish in the race for 20 years.

Here’s what the runner had to say afterwards.

'I come from Yorkshire, running uphill is natural!' ⛰️🏃‍♂️



Emile Cairess secured the highest Olympic men's marathon finish for a Brit in 20 years and he left it all on the course! #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/edd3pWK9wR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 10, 2024

12:51 PM BST

Look of the day

Goes to Mexico’s Carlos Sansores who beat Guinea-Bissau’s Paivou Johnouario Gomis to book a spot in the last-eight of the men’s Taekwondo 80+kg.

Carlos Sansores

12:31 PM BST

Gold medal goes to Janja Garnbret

In the women’s boulder and lead climbing.

She was the favourite and it’s not hard to see why. She had to dig deep on her way to an 84.1 score in the last climb.

Here’s how it finished.

Janja Garnbret (SLO) 168.5 Brooke Raboutou (USA) 156.0 Jessica Pilz (AUT) 147.4 Ai Mori (JPN) 135.1 Erin McNeice (GBR) 127.6 Seo Chae-hyun (KOR) 105.0 Oceania Mackenzie (AUS) 104.8 Oriane Bertone (FRA) 104.5

12:21 PM BST

No medal for McNeice

That’s because Jessica Pilz has just climbed her way into way into second spot. The Austrian’s score of 147.4 pushes the Briton down into fourth.

12:12 PM BST

The US’ Brooke Raboutou

Goes in the boulder and lead final. She only needs mid-50s to get into the gold-medal section. That would push McNeice down to third.

As I type that the American climbs into the 60s and is guaranteed a medal with only two to go.

She finishes with an overall score of 156, McNeice can now only win bronze, with still two climbers to go.

12:06 PM BST

Ai Mori goes into the lead

In the boulder and lead final. That was a phenomenal climb and lift her score to 135.1, pushing McNeice down to second.

12:04 PM BST

Serbia have won bronze in the men’s basketball

They came so close to beating the US in the semi-finals and have the consolation of a bronze medal. They beat Germany 93-83.

12:00 PM BST

McNeice still leads

With McKenzie of Australia and Bertone of France having gone in the last part of the final of the boulder and lead climbing final.

11:48 AM BST

McNeice scores 68.1 in the lead section

That’s good enough to move her into first place at the moment, but the leaders are still to go. The target is 127.6 points, the Briton’s done all she can do...it’s now a waiting game to see whether she can get her hands on a medal.

McNeice

11:47 AM BST

Erin ‘the Beast’ McNeice

Is halfway up the wall, the commentators are saying she’s not as smooth as she has been.

She needs 48 points to move in to first. And she does that - she reaches the 60-point mark.

11:44 AM BST

Erin McNeice back in action

She moves swiftly and smoothly in the early, lower part of the wall. She’s in the points already.

11:38 AM BST

Feeling the full force of Rebecca McGowan

The Briton was hugely impressive in easily seeing off the challenge of Fiji’s Venice Traill in the women’s Taekwondo +67kg.

Rebecca McGowan

11:32 AM BST

McGowan easily wins

That was fast and furious from the Briton. She powers through to the Taekwondo quarter-finals thanks to another 13-0 score. She had an easy draw but don’t think I am putting too much pressure on her when I say she must be looking for a medal...

11:29 AM BST

McGowan picks up where she left off

A headshot follows a punch and in the blink of an eye she’s 6-0 in the second round.

11:28 AM BST

Blistering start from McGowan

With a minute left in the first minuted she has a 13-0 lead and such is the gap that the round is stopped. Not sure you can have a more impressive start than that.

11:26 AM BST

Time for Rebecca McGowan’s Olympic debut

The Team GB Taekwondo athlete is ranked third and is a decent chance for a medal. She won silver in last year’s world championships and faces Fiji’s Venice Traill.

11:17 AM BST

Bit of Olympic history

And not a good bit if you support the stars and stripes. That’s because for the first time ever the US have failed to win a medal in the women’s water polo. They lost 11-10 to the Netherlands in the bronze-medal match. They won gold in the past three Games.

11:08 AM BST

Both Kothari and Williams through to the final

Of the men’s 10m platform in the diving.

Williams only just made it. The silver medalist in the synchronised (with Tom Daley) came 12th with a total of 400.90, just 0.25 ahead of 13th.

Kothari, bounced back well from his poor second dive, to finish in sixth.

China’s Cao Yuan and Yang Hao are hot favourites for the top two medals after finishing waaaaaay ahead of the chasing pack who could not have caught them even if they had an extra dive.

The final takes place at 2 this afternoon.

Kyle Kothari qualified for the final in sixth - PA/John Walton

10:59 AM BST

Bryson leads in the modern pentathlon

GB’s Kerenza Bryson wins the laser run earning 599 points in the process. That leaves her top the standings on 1,402. The defending champion and Team GB team-mate Kate French is also through, fifth on 1,398 points.

That final takes place tomorrow morning.

A reminder that GB’s Joe Choong defends his Olympic title in the men’s final this afternoon at 4.30.

10:53 AM BST

Two great dives from the British pair

Both Kyle Kothari and Noah Williams pick a good time to bring out their best dives. Kothari’s 88.80 for his four and a half somersaults has lifted him to sixth and Williams’ back two and a half somersaults with two and a half twists scored 86.40 to put him eighth.

One more dive to go with the top 12 making the final.

Noah Williams is eighth with one dive to go - PA/John Walton

10:50 AM BST

After the final boulder

McNeice is in fourth - good chance of a medal in the lead part later.

Here are the current standings.

Janja Garnbret (SLO) 84.4 Brooke Raboutou (USA) 84.0 Oceania Mackenzie (AUS) 59.7 Erin McNeice (GBR) 59.5 Oriane Bertone (FRA) 59.5 Jessica Pilz (AUT) 59.3 Mori Ai (JPN) 39.0

Spiderwoman: Erin McNeice - PA/Martin Rickett

10:40 AM BST

McNeice down in fourth

That’s because Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret finished the third wall with 74.8 out of a possible 75 points. There’s a reason she’s considered the best in the world.

10:35 AM BST

Divers up against it in the semi-final

After a poor second dive Kyle Kothari is under pressure with his third. But he reacts brilliantly scoring 81.60, chapeau.

However, Noah Williams loses ground with 52.70 for his reverse three and a half somersaults.

At the halfway point Williams is 11th (total 206.90) and Kothari 17th (189.00).

It’s no shock to see the Chinese pair of Cao Yuan (236.90) and Yang Hao (232.05) lead.

10:26 AM BST

In the last wall in the boulder part of the final

McNeice scores 9.6, she got the early five-point hold and was close to the 25-point hold, but has to make do with 9.6. She not has 59.5 points and that’s good enough for third at the moment. The US’s Brooke Raboutou is in the gold-medal position on 74.4.

10:12 AM BST

McNeice on the tricky third wall

McNeice

10:08 AM BST

McNeice back in third now

That’s because she doesn’t score on the tough third wall, apparently she won’t be the only one.

Here’s how the leaderboard looks at the moment.

O Mackenzie (AUS) 54.7 O Bertone (FRA) 49.9 E McNeice (GBR) 49.9 J Pilz (AUT) 49.5 B Raboutou (USA) 49.5 J Garnbret (SLO) 25.0

09:58 AM BST

In the 10m platform diving

Only the top 12 go through and while it looks good for Noah Williams – he’s third after the second round after a dive of 77.40 – it’s not looking too great for Kyle Kothari who scored 30.60 with his second dive and is back in 16th.

09:52 AM BST

More good stuff from McNeice

Her second appearance at the wall sees her tackle wall two. As with her first go she does brilliantly, earning the maximum 25 points. After two goes the Briton has 49.9 points out of 50. She currently leads. Impressive.

It's been a good start from Erin McNeice - Getty Images/Michael Reaves

09:43 AM BST

Toby Roberts won gold yesterday

In everyone’s new favourite sport. Today, in the boulder and lead GB’s Erin McNeice is looking to emulate the 19-year old.

First up she has a go on wall one. She does well taking 24.9 points from the opening wall. That’s just 0.1 off the top marks.

09:32 AM BST

Good start from the GB divers

In he 10m platform. Kyle Kothari starts his first dive in handstand on the board, before executing two back somersaults with one and a half twists. He scores a more than respectable 76.80.

Noah Williams then follows and he is awarded exactly the same score after he performs an inward three and a half somersaults.

Good start from Kyle Kothari - PA/John Walton

Kyle Kothari enters the water - AP/Lee Jin-man

09:26 AM BST

Class from Cairess

Fourth place for Emile Cairess – one of the best performances of the entire Olympics from anyone in the British athletics team when you consider the might of the African countries in men’s endurance running. That has not been bettered by a Briton in an Olympic marathon since Charlie Spedding in 1984.

09:10 AM BST

What a finish from Cairess

The Briton was back in sixth but he works really hard to chase Gelata and Akasaki to come fourth and match Jon Brown’s result in Athens 20 years’ ago.

09:08 AM BST

Tola wins the men’s marathon

It’s been a glorious run from the Ethiopian. From the moment he broke clear, just before the 30km mark, he’s been in control and looked untroubled and calm. He’s won in 2:06:26, an incredible time on this course and an Olympic record to boot.

That’s Ethiopia’s first athletics gold of the Games.

Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia): 2:06:26 (Olympic record) Bashir Abdi (Belgium): 2:06:47 Benson Kipruto (Kenya): 2:07:00

09:03 AM BST

Cairess has run a fine race

I’m at the marathon finishing line, where Emile Cairess is on course for the best British finish in the event for 20 years, going all the way back to Jon Brown’s fourth place in 2004. It has been an extraordinarily brave run in the heat from Cairess; he was the one runner who surged in an attempt to catch Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola up a brutal climb to 30km and, while he is now paying for that effort and has slipped from second to sixth, a top-10 finish would still be an outstanding run.

08:53 AM BST

Tola’s lead is up to 19 seconds

He’s extending the gap and the Ethiopian is looking good for that marathon gold.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola still leads the men's marathon - Reuters/Lisa Leutner

08:42 AM BST

Cairess is now out of the medal positions

The Briton was in second three kms ago, but that effort up the hill may well have taken it out of him. He’s going backwards at the moment. Tola, on the other hand, is still out in front and leads by 14 seconds.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola leads the marathon after 33.5kms - AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev

08:40 AM BST

Cunningham through to the last eight

It was 0-0 in the second round but he had more non-scoring shots. That was a tough match up for the Briton (Issoufou won silver in Rio) but he came through it impressively. He is a strong medal hope and that performance bodes well.

Caden Cunningham is through to the next round - PA/Peter Byrne

Caden Cunningham was impressive this morning - Reuters/Tinshu Wang

08:33 AM BST

Tamirat Tola leads

He’s just run through the 30km mark. In second is GB’s Cairess, he’s 15 seconds behind the Ethiopian. Great run so far can he get a medal? It’s looking good so far.

08:31 AM BST

It’s time for Caden Cunningham

The Briton is up against Nigerien Abdoul Issoufou in the round-of-16.

Issoufou towers over Cunningham and has got an early head shot in and leads 3-0.

The Briton responds well and leads 6-5 after the first round.

08:17 AM BST

There’s is now a leading group of eight

And a chasing group of roughly the same number. And who’s leading that chasing group? Yep, it’s GB’s very own Cairess. He had a great London Marathon, which was, like this is proving to be, an attritional race. He’s a smart runner and this course is very much suited to the smart runners.

Meanwhile, Kipchoge is way back and will not feature...

08:08 AM BST

Tamirat Tola is the new leader

He, along with the US’ Mantz, has caught Faniel and at the halfway mark he’s looking good. Of the Britons, Cairess is in the pack not too far behind and Mahamed Mahamed is 45 seconds behind.

08:04 AM BST

Kipchoge

Has also been dropped from the large chasing pack. He’s also holding his side, he doesn’t look in the best shape, he didn’t come into this race in the best shape, and while he can still get back to the pack (he’s about 50 metres behind) he has his work cut out.

Two running greats: Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya bumps fists with Kenenisa Bekele - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

08:00 AM BST

The large chasing pack

Has broken up a bit. Bekele has been dropped, he’s not too far back and the pack may come back together, but he’s got a bit of work to do to get back to the likes of Belgium’s Abdi and Ethiopia’s Tola, two of the highly fancied runners.

Meanwhile, Faniel’s lead is down to 18 seconds.

07:51 AM BST

Faniel has a lead of...

...26 seconds. He’s been out on his own for about the past three kms and maybe I was a bit harsh saying he’s having his 15 minutes of fame. Maybe he’ll have at least a good half an hour, or more?

Italy's Eyob Faniel is leading the marathon - AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev

07:44 AM BST

Two Britons

Emile Cairess and Philip Sesemann are at the back of the large group chasing down Faniel.

07:42 AM BST

Italy’s Eyob Faniel

Is having his 15 minutes of fame. He’s decided to sprint off into the lead in the marathon. He’s worked a gap of about 50-60 metres. How much of a lead will the medal contenders let him have before they decide to reel him in?

07:33 AM BST

They’re through 10km

In 30.59 minutes. Yang of China leads the still-large leading group.

07:30 AM BST

The lead group

In the marathon is a very large group indeed. They’re running past the Eiffel Tower at the moment about 9kms in. They’ve run past the Louvre already...they’re making sure all the big tracks from Paris: The Greatest Hits get an airing...

The crowds are large, especially for a Saturday morning. The marathon is one event you can get to see if you weren’t lucky in getting a ticket to some of the big, stadium events.

Marathon men running past the Louvre - AP/Vadim Ghirda

07:18 AM BST

Schedule for the early part of the day

07:00: Men’s marathon (GB’s Emile Cairess, Mahamed Mahamed & Philip Sesemann)

08:00: Taekwondo - men’s and women’s last 16 (including GB’s Caden Cunningham v Abdoul Issoufou)

08:35: Women’s golf - final round (GB’s Georgia Hall & Charley Hull)

09:40: Women’s modern pentathlon semi-final show jumping (GB’s Kate French & Kerenza Bryson)

10:10: Women’s modern pentathlon semi-final laser run (GB’s Kate French & Kerenza Bryson)

10:50: Basketball - men’s bronze medal match (Germany v Serbia)

11:35: Sport climbing - women’s boulder and lead final (GB’s Erin McNeice)

12:15: Volleyball - men’s final (France v Poland)

12:20: Diving - men’s 10m platform semi-finals (GB’s Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari)

13:30: Taekwondo - men’s and women’s quarter-finals (possibly GB’s Caden Cunningham)

14:00: Diving - men’s 10m platform final (possibly GB’s Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari)

14:00: Handball - women’s gold medal (Norway v France)

15:50: Table tennis - women’s gold medal (China v Japan)

07:16 AM BST

They’re under way in the marathon

As if running 26.2 miles wasn’t hard enough the athletes will also have to cope with a hill towards the end and it will be up above 20C in the last hour of the gruelling race. Several of the runners are wearing cooling headbands.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is attempting an unprecedented hat-trick of Olympic marathon titles. With fellow all-time great Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopia’s oldest ever Olympian at 42, also on the start line.

They’re 4kms in so far so just the 38.2 kms to go!

The men are under way in the marathon - AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev

07:04 AM BST

Marathons, sprints, bouts and a host of medals on offer

So here we are entering the home straight of these Paris Games with today offering up as many as 39 golds.

The early focus will be on the men’s marathon with Eliud Kipchoge going for historic third gold. The streets of the French capital will provide a fitting backdrop for an supreme athlete looking to add to his bulging list of accolades. Going for Team GB in the 26.2 mile feat of endurance and speed are Emile Cairess, Mahamed Mahamed and Philip Sesemann. One suspects they may have their work cut out to get on the podium but both Cairess and Mahamed finished in the top four at this year’s London Marathon so you never know. That race gets under way at 7am.

Then just after 8 Caden Cunningham goes in the Taekwondo round-of-16 80kg class. The Briton is a serious medal contender and a part-time model to boot. GQ magazine dubbed him “an Olympic prince (and a menswear king)”.

Cunningham is only 21 but has already won a host of medals and became the European heavyweight champion in May. Whatever happens the Briton will not be lacking in self-confidence.

“Regardless of whether I win or lose [in Paris],” he said. “I’m confident I could go for the next four years and really pick up speed in Taekwondo and conquer this heavyweight division. I am starting to do it now.”

Cunningham faces Abdoul Issoufou at 08:21. Rebecca McGowan goes in the women’s 67kg class round-of-16 at just gone 11am.

An hour or so later Erin McNeice goes in women’s boulder and lead final from 09:15 looking to emulate Toby Roberts. The 19-year-old was an unexpected gold medallist yesterday as benefited from dramatic fall by his Japanese rival.

At midday GB’s Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari go in the men’s 10m diving platform semi-finals. So, once again it’s going to be an action-packed day.

Can Team GB do as well as Friday when they added six medals to their already-impressive tally? We’re about to find out, so please stay here for all the action from another sporting feast in the French capital.