Paris-Nice: Schachmann wins stage 1

Daniel Benson
Cycling News
Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 33

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Image 2 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 3 of 33

Paris_Nice
Paris_Nice

Image 4 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 5 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 6 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 7 of 33

Tim Declercq
Tim Declercq

Image 8 of 33

Tiesj Benoot
Tiesj Benoot

Image 9 of 33

Sep Vanmarcke
Sep Vanmarcke

Image 10 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe
Julian Alaphilippe

Image 11 of 33

Cees Bol
Cees Bol

Image 12 of 33

Tiesj Benoot
Tiesj Benoot

Image 13 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 14 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 15 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Maximilian Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 16 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann
Maximilian Schachmann

Image 17 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann
Maximilian Schachmann

Image 18 of 33

Jonathan Hivert
Jonathan Hivert

Image 19 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 20 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot
Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 21 of 33

Nairo Quintana
Nairo Quintana

Image 22 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot
Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 23 of 33

Krists Neilands
Krists Neilands

Image 24 of 33

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice
Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 25 of 33

Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Image 26 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot
Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 27 of 33

Warren Barguil
Warren Barguil

Image 28 of 33

Warren Barguil
Warren Barguil

Image 29 of 33

Romain Bardet
Romain Bardet

Image 30 of 33

Romain Bardet
Romain Bardet

Image 31 of 33

Warren Barguil
Warren Barguil

Image 32 of 33

Michael Woods
Michael Woods

Image 33 of 33

Cees Bol
Cees Bol

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a pulsating stage during the opening day of Paris-Nice on a day that saw the peloton battered by crosswinds, cobbles and echelons. 

The German champion won from a four-man group with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) and Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) rounding out the top three. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had been active in a 35km break alongside Benoot, finished fourth after running out of steam in the sprint.

"I'm really happy," Schachmann said. "Actually, everything turned out a bit bad for me at first because just before the tailwind section there was an island in the middle of the road and I was on the left, so in the crosswinds I was almost in last position. 

"But I made it step by step, and I have to thank my team, because at one point Peter [Sagan] really saved me, and then Felix [Grosschartner] did a fantastic job," he said. "It was the first really hard race for me this year so I didn't know how I was. The legs were a bit painful, but at the end I felt the others had more pain, so that gave me confidence."

The win gave Schachmann – who was originally down for Tirreno-Adriatico – the first race lead in the Race to the Sun, but Alaphilippe picked up six bonus seconds during his breakaway that at least provide him with a platform for later in the race. Cees Bol won the sprint for fifth in the peloton. 

In the overall standings, Schachmann leads Benoot by two seconds, with Teuns at four seconds. Alaphilippe sits seven seconds off yellow, but all the other GC contenders are at least 24 adrift.

Schachmann owed his win to a late attack on the cobbled climb before the finish. He was the first rider on Teuns’ wheel when the Belgian attacked, and the pair quickly linked up with Benoot and Alaphilippe in the closing stages. 

The German attacked immediately but was closed down before Benoot tried with a move of his own. That was closed down by Alaphilippe, before Teuns opened the sprint. However, it was Schachmann who had the power and the resolve to take the win.

"On the last climb I went with Dylan and we bridged across," Schachmann said. "It was a crazy last corner, but somehow I managed it and I'm super happy to win this for Bora-Hansgrohe. I planned to go to Italy but France has turned out pretty well."

How it unfolded

The wind and rain were constant features throughout the stage and even when Romain Combaud, leading Jonathan Hivert, built up a healthy lead of five minutes, the peloton were never far from exploding into action. 

After an early set of splits the race truly came to life inside the final 65km. Warren Barguil and Romain Bardet were both involved in a crash on the left side of a roundabout, with both riders struggling to re-start the race. 

Bardet was the first back on his bike, but it took Barguil several minutes and two further stops before he eventually began to chase. By that point the early break had long been caught, and in the ferocious crosswinds the peloton split into several echelons. 

The lead contained a raft of Sunweb and Deceuninck-QuickStep riders but few of the GC contenders. Nikias Arndt, Tiesj Benoot, Cees Bol, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Nairo Quintana, Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Olivier Le Gac, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Grosschartner, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Krists Neilands (Israel-Start Up Nation), and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) were all present as EF Pro Cycling and Lotto Soudal fought to keep the gap at under 30 seconds.

With 45km to go the leaders had 25 seconds on the EF group as the rest of the peloton struggled to regain any form of contact with the front of the race. With Sunweb and QuickStep full of intent, and with numbers on their side, the leaders maintained their advantage until around 35km to go, when a slight rise before an intermediate sprint saw Alaphilippe and Benoot take off. 

Nairo Quintana briefly tried to match them but just as the EF echelon made contact with the front of the race Benoot and Alaphilippe pushed out a fresh advantage of 18 seconds. Alaphilippe took the maximum of three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint, but with another sprint coming up with 15km to go the initial move designed through little more than optimism suddenly began to take shape as the Frenchman and Benoot started to take turns.

Allowing such a potent pair off the front in any race is a danger, and it was unsurprising to see both Bora and Bahrain McLaren attempt to hold the leaders at 40 seconds. Ivan Garcia Cortina laid down his chances of competing in the sprint by sacrificing his hopes for Teuns, but with 13km to go the two leaders still had 38 seconds, and more importantly, Alaphilippe had picked up another three seconds in bonuses. It was time to act.

The peloton still had the final climb and the uphill section of cobbles on which to launch a final assault, and with the lead slowly coming down to a more manageable 18 seconds with 4.4km to go the rest of the field at least had hope on their side. It would still take a colossal effort from Teuns and Schachmann to make the juncture with 2.3km to go, but even at that point it was unclear who the strongest rider was.

The two new members of the breakaway were obviously the fresher of the four, but when Benoot kicked for home with 1.1km to go it looked as though the Belgian would take a rare win. However, he was reeled in by Teuns before Schachmann pounced.


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3:32:19

2

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

3

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

4

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:03

5

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:00:15

6

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

8

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

9

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

10

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

11

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

12

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

14

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

16

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

17

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

18

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

19

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

20

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

21

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

22

Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

23

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

24

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

25

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

26

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

27

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

28

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

29

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

30

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:30

31

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

0:00:39

32

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:48

33

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

0:01:36

34

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:44

35

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

36

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

37

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

38

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:00

39

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:16

40

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:02:42

41

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

42

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

43

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

44

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

45

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

46

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

47

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

48

Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

49

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

50

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

51

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

52

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

53

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

54

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

55

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

0:02:57

56

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

57

Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

58

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

59

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

60

Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

0:03:06

61

Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

62

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

63

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

64

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:03:09

65

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:03:16

66

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

67

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

68

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

69

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

70

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:26

71

Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:03:41

72

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

73

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

74

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

75

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

76

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

77

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

78

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

79

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

80

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

81

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

82

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

83

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

84

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

0:03:47

85

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

86

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

87

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

88

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

89

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

90

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:04:06

91

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

0:04:10

92

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

93

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

94

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:36

95

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:05:56

96

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:23

97

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

0:08:51

98

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

0:09:33

99

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

100

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

101

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

102

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

103

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

104

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

105

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

106

Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

107

Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal

0:10:51

108

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

109

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

110

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:11:27

111

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

112

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:12:03

113

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

114

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:14:47

115

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

116

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

117

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

118

Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling

119

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

120

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

121

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

122

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

123

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

124

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

125

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

126

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

127

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

128

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

129

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

130

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

131

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

132

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

133

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

134

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

135

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:31:12


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

2

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

2

3

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

2

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

2

3

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

15

2

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

12

3

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

9

4

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

7

5

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

6

6

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

7

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

4

8

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3

9

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

2

10

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

4

2

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

2

3

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

4

2

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

2

3

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

4

2

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2

3

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

3:32:34

2

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

4

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:29

5

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

6

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:27

7

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:02:51

8

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:01

9

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:03:32

10

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

11

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

0:03:55

12

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:08

13

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:09:18

14

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

15

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:10:36

16

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:14:32

17

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

18

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

135

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:30:57


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

eam Sunweb

10:37:27

2

Deceuninck-QuickStep

0:00:03

3

Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:15

4

Israel Start-up Nation

5

Ef pro Cycling

6

Bahrain-Mclaren

0:01:29

7

Lotto Soudal

0:01:44

8

Groupama-Fdj

0:02:16

9

Trek-Segafredo

0:02:42

10

Ntt pro Cycling Team

0:03:06

11

Team Arkea-Samsic

0:04:26

12

Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:05:43

13

Ag2r la Mondiale

0:06:14

14

Cofidis

0:06:45

15

B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

0:07:51

16

Nippo Delko Provence

0:08:00

17

Total Direct Energie

0:09:09


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3:32:09

2

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

0:00:02

3

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:04

4

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:07

5

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:24

6

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

7

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:00:25

8

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

9

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

10

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

11

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

12

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

14

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

16

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

17

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

18

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

19

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

20

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

21

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

22

Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

23

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

24

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

25

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

26

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

27

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

28

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

29

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

30

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:40

31

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

0:00:49

32

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:58

33

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

0:01:46

34

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:54

35

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

36

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

37

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

38

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:10

39

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:26

40

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:02:52

41

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

42

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

43

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

44

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

45

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

46

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

47

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

48

Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

49

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

50

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

51

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

52

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

53

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

54

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

55

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

0:03:07

56

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

57

Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

58

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

59

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

60

Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

0:03:16

61

Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

62

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

63

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

64

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:03:19

65

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:03:26

66

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

67

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

68

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

69

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

70

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:36

71

Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:03:51

72

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

73

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

74

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

75

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

76

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

77

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

78

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

79

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

80

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

81

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

82

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

83

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

84

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

0:03:57

85

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

86

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

87

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

88

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

89

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

90

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:04:16

91

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

0:04:20

92

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

93

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

94

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:46

95

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:06:06

96

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:33

97

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

0:09:01

98

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

0:09:43

99

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

100

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

101

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

102

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

103

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

104

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

105

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

106

Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

107

Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal

0:11:01

108

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

109

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

110

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:11:37

111

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

112

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:12:13

113

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

114

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:14:57

115

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

116

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

117

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

118

Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling

119

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

120

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

121

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

122

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

123

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

124

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

125

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

126

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

127

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

128

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

129

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

130

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

131

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

132

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

133

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

134

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

15

2

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

3

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

13

4

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

12

5

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

6

6

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

7

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

4

8

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3

9

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

2

10

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

1

11

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

1

12

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

8

2

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

4

3

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

3

4

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2

5

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

2

6

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

1


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

3:32:34

2

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

4

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

3:34:03

5

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

6

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

3:35:01

7

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

3:35:25

8

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

3:35:35

9

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

3:36:06

10

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

11

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

3:36:29

12

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

3:39:42

13

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

3:41:52

14

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

15

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

3:43:10

16

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

3:47:06

17

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

18

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Sunweb

10:37:27

2

Deceuninck-QuickStep

10:37:30

3

Bora-Hansgrohe

10:37:42

4

Israel Start-up Nation

5

Ef pro Cycling

6

Bahrain-Mclaren

10:38:56

7

Lotto Soudal

10:39:11

8

Groupama-Fdj

10:39:43

9

Trek-Segafredo

10:40:09

10

Ntt pro Cycling Team

10:40:33

11

Team Arkea-Samsic

10:41:53

12

Circus-Wanty Gobert

10:43:10

13

Ag2r la Mondiale

10:43:41

14

Cofidis

10:44:12

15

B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

10:45:18

16

Nippo Delko Provence

10:45:27

17

Total Direct Energie

10:46:36

What to Read Next