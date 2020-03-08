Paris-Nice: Schachmann wins stage 1

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 33

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 3 of 33

Paris_Nice

Image 4 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 5 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 6 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 7 of 33

Tim Declercq

Image 8 of 33

Tiesj Benoot

Image 9 of 33

Sep Vanmarcke

Image 10 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe

Image 11 of 33

Cees Bol

Image 12 of 33

Tiesj Benoot

Image 13 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 14 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 15 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 16 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann

Image 17 of 33

Maximilian Schachmann

Image 18 of 33

Jonathan Hivert

Image 19 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 20 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 21 of 33

Nairo Quintana

Image 22 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 23 of 33

Krists Neilands

Image 24 of 33

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Image 25 of 33

Paris-Nice

Image 26 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot

Image 27 of 33

Warren Barguil

Image 28 of 33

Warren Barguil

Image 29 of 33

Romain Bardet

Image 30 of 33

Romain Bardet

Image 31 of 33

Warren Barguil

Image 32 of 33

Michael Woods

Image 33 of 33

Cees Bol

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a pulsating stage during the opening day of Paris-Nice on a day that saw the peloton battered by crosswinds, cobbles and echelons.

The German champion won from a four-man group with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) and Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) rounding out the top three. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had been active in a 35km break alongside Benoot, finished fourth after running out of steam in the sprint.

"I'm really happy," Schachmann said. "Actually, everything turned out a bit bad for me at first because just before the tailwind section there was an island in the middle of the road and I was on the left, so in the crosswinds I was almost in last position.

"But I made it step by step, and I have to thank my team, because at one point Peter [Sagan] really saved me, and then Felix [Grosschartner] did a fantastic job," he said. "It was the first really hard race for me this year so I didn't know how I was. The legs were a bit painful, but at the end I felt the others had more pain, so that gave me confidence."

The win gave Schachmann – who was originally down for Tirreno-Adriatico – the first race lead in the Race to the Sun, but Alaphilippe picked up six bonus seconds during his breakaway that at least provide him with a platform for later in the race. Cees Bol won the sprint for fifth in the peloton.

Story continues

In the overall standings, Schachmann leads Benoot by two seconds, with Teuns at four seconds. Alaphilippe sits seven seconds off yellow, but all the other GC contenders are at least 24 adrift.

Schachmann owed his win to a late attack on the cobbled climb before the finish. He was the first rider on Teuns’ wheel when the Belgian attacked, and the pair quickly linked up with Benoot and Alaphilippe in the closing stages.

The German attacked immediately but was closed down before Benoot tried with a move of his own. That was closed down by Alaphilippe, before Teuns opened the sprint. However, it was Schachmann who had the power and the resolve to take the win.

"On the last climb I went with Dylan and we bridged across," Schachmann said. "It was a crazy last corner, but somehow I managed it and I'm super happy to win this for Bora-Hansgrohe. I planned to go to Italy but France has turned out pretty well."

How it unfolded

The wind and rain were constant features throughout the stage and even when Romain Combaud, leading Jonathan Hivert, built up a healthy lead of five minutes, the peloton were never far from exploding into action.

After an early set of splits the race truly came to life inside the final 65km. Warren Barguil and Romain Bardet were both involved in a crash on the left side of a roundabout, with both riders struggling to re-start the race.

Bardet was the first back on his bike, but it took Barguil several minutes and two further stops before he eventually began to chase. By that point the early break had long been caught, and in the ferocious crosswinds the peloton split into several echelons.

The lead contained a raft of Sunweb and Deceuninck-QuickStep riders but few of the GC contenders. Nikias Arndt, Tiesj Benoot, Cees Bol, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Nairo Quintana, Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Olivier Le Gac, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Grosschartner, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Krists Neilands (Israel-Start Up Nation), and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) were all present as EF Pro Cycling and Lotto Soudal fought to keep the gap at under 30 seconds.

With 45km to go the leaders had 25 seconds on the EF group as the rest of the peloton struggled to regain any form of contact with the front of the race. With Sunweb and QuickStep full of intent, and with numbers on their side, the leaders maintained their advantage until around 35km to go, when a slight rise before an intermediate sprint saw Alaphilippe and Benoot take off.

Nairo Quintana briefly tried to match them but just as the EF echelon made contact with the front of the race Benoot and Alaphilippe pushed out a fresh advantage of 18 seconds. Alaphilippe took the maximum of three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint, but with another sprint coming up with 15km to go the initial move designed through little more than optimism suddenly began to take shape as the Frenchman and Benoot started to take turns.

Allowing such a potent pair off the front in any race is a danger, and it was unsurprising to see both Bora and Bahrain McLaren attempt to hold the leaders at 40 seconds. Ivan Garcia Cortina laid down his chances of competing in the sprint by sacrificing his hopes for Teuns, but with 13km to go the two leaders still had 38 seconds, and more importantly, Alaphilippe had picked up another three seconds in bonuses. It was time to act.

The peloton still had the final climb and the uphill section of cobbles on which to launch a final assault, and with the lead slowly coming down to a more manageable 18 seconds with 4.4km to go the rest of the field at least had hope on their side. It would still take a colossal effort from Teuns and Schachmann to make the juncture with 2.3km to go, but even at that point it was unclear who the strongest rider was.

The two new members of the breakaway were obviously the fresher of the four, but when Benoot kicked for home with 1.1km to go it looked as though the Belgian would take a rare win. However, he was reeled in by Teuns before Schachmann pounced.





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:19 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:03 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:15 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 18 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 31 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:39 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:36 34 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:44 35 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:00 39 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:42 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 45 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 47 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 48 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 49 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 51 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 52 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 53 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:57 56 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 57 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:06 61 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 64 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:09 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:16 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 68 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:26 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:41 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 73 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 75 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 76 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:47 85 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 86 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 87 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 89 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 90 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:06 91 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:04:10 92 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 93 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 94 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:36 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:56 96 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:23 97 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:08:51 98 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:33 99 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 100 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 104 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 106 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:10:51 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 110 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:27 111 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 112 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:12:03 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:47 115 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 116 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 117 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 118 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 119 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 121 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 122 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 123 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 124 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 127 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 129 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 130 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 131 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:31:12





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 2 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 12 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 9 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 2 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2 3 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 2 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:32:34 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:29 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:27 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:02:51 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:01 9 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:32 10 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:03:55 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:08 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:18 14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:36 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:14:32 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 135 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:30:57





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 eam Sunweb 10:37:27 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 4 Israel Start-up Nation 5 Ef pro Cycling 6 Bahrain-Mclaren 0:01:29 7 Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 8 Groupama-Fdj 0:02:16 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 10 Ntt pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:26 12 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:43 13 Ag2r la Mondiale 0:06:14 14 Cofidis 0:06:45 15 B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm 0:07:51 16 Nippo Delko Provence 0:08:00 17 Total Direct Energie 0:09:09





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:09 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:04 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:07 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:24 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 10 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 31 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:49 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:46 34 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:54 35 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:10 39 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:26 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:52 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 45 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 47 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 48 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 49 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 51 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 52 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 53 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:03:07 56 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 57 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:16 61 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 64 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:26 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 68 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:36 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:51 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 73 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 75 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 76 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:57 85 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 86 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 87 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 89 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 90 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:16 91 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:04:20 92 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 93 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 94 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:46 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:06 96 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:33 97 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:01 98 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:43 99 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 100 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 104 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 106 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:01 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 110 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:37 111 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 112 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:12:13 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:57 115 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 116 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 117 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 118 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 119 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 121 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 122 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 123 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 124 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 127 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 129 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 130 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 131 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 13 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 12 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 3 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 3 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 5 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:32:34 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3:34:03 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 3:35:01 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 3:35:25 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3:35:35 9 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 3:36:06 10 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 3:36:29 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 3:39:42 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:41:52 14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 3:43:10 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 3:47:06 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo



