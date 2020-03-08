Paris-Nice: Schachmann wins stage 1
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a pulsating stage during the opening day of Paris-Nice on a day that saw the peloton battered by crosswinds, cobbles and echelons.
The German champion won from a four-man group with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) and Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) rounding out the top three. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had been active in a 35km break alongside Benoot, finished fourth after running out of steam in the sprint.
"I'm really happy," Schachmann said. "Actually, everything turned out a bit bad for me at first because just before the tailwind section there was an island in the middle of the road and I was on the left, so in the crosswinds I was almost in last position.
"But I made it step by step, and I have to thank my team, because at one point Peter [Sagan] really saved me, and then Felix [Grosschartner] did a fantastic job," he said. "It was the first really hard race for me this year so I didn't know how I was. The legs were a bit painful, but at the end I felt the others had more pain, so that gave me confidence."
The win gave Schachmann – who was originally down for Tirreno-Adriatico – the first race lead in the Race to the Sun, but Alaphilippe picked up six bonus seconds during his breakaway that at least provide him with a platform for later in the race. Cees Bol won the sprint for fifth in the peloton.
In the overall standings, Schachmann leads Benoot by two seconds, with Teuns at four seconds. Alaphilippe sits seven seconds off yellow, but all the other GC contenders are at least 24 adrift.
Schachmann owed his win to a late attack on the cobbled climb before the finish. He was the first rider on Teuns’ wheel when the Belgian attacked, and the pair quickly linked up with Benoot and Alaphilippe in the closing stages.
The German attacked immediately but was closed down before Benoot tried with a move of his own. That was closed down by Alaphilippe, before Teuns opened the sprint. However, it was Schachmann who had the power and the resolve to take the win.
"On the last climb I went with Dylan and we bridged across," Schachmann said. "It was a crazy last corner, but somehow I managed it and I'm super happy to win this for Bora-Hansgrohe. I planned to go to Italy but France has turned out pretty well."
How it unfolded
The wind and rain were constant features throughout the stage and even when Romain Combaud, leading Jonathan Hivert, built up a healthy lead of five minutes, the peloton were never far from exploding into action.
After an early set of splits the race truly came to life inside the final 65km. Warren Barguil and Romain Bardet were both involved in a crash on the left side of a roundabout, with both riders struggling to re-start the race.
Bardet was the first back on his bike, but it took Barguil several minutes and two further stops before he eventually began to chase. By that point the early break had long been caught, and in the ferocious crosswinds the peloton split into several echelons.
The lead contained a raft of Sunweb and Deceuninck-QuickStep riders but few of the GC contenders. Nikias Arndt, Tiesj Benoot, Cees Bol, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Nairo Quintana, Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Olivier Le Gac, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Grosschartner, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Krists Neilands (Israel-Start Up Nation), and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) were all present as EF Pro Cycling and Lotto Soudal fought to keep the gap at under 30 seconds.
With 45km to go the leaders had 25 seconds on the EF group as the rest of the peloton struggled to regain any form of contact with the front of the race. With Sunweb and QuickStep full of intent, and with numbers on their side, the leaders maintained their advantage until around 35km to go, when a slight rise before an intermediate sprint saw Alaphilippe and Benoot take off.
Nairo Quintana briefly tried to match them but just as the EF echelon made contact with the front of the race Benoot and Alaphilippe pushed out a fresh advantage of 18 seconds. Alaphilippe took the maximum of three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint, but with another sprint coming up with 15km to go the initial move designed through little more than optimism suddenly began to take shape as the Frenchman and Benoot started to take turns.
Allowing such a potent pair off the front in any race is a danger, and it was unsurprising to see both Bora and Bahrain McLaren attempt to hold the leaders at 40 seconds. Ivan Garcia Cortina laid down his chances of competing in the sprint by sacrificing his hopes for Teuns, but with 13km to go the two leaders still had 38 seconds, and more importantly, Alaphilippe had picked up another three seconds in bonuses. It was time to act.
The peloton still had the final climb and the uphill section of cobbles on which to launch a final assault, and with the lead slowly coming down to a more manageable 18 seconds with 4.4km to go the rest of the field at least had hope on their side. It would still take a colossal effort from Teuns and Schachmann to make the juncture with 2.3km to go, but even at that point it was unclear who the strongest rider was.
The two new members of the breakaway were obviously the fresher of the four, but when Benoot kicked for home with 1.1km to go it looked as though the Belgian would take a rare win. However, he was reeled in by Teuns before Schachmann pounced.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3:32:19
2
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
3
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
4
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:03
5
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:00:15
6
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
8
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
9
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
11
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
12
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
17
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
18
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
19
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
21
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22
Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
23
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
25
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
27
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
28
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
29
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
30
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:30
31
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
0:00:39
32
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:48
33
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
0:01:36
34
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:01:44
35
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
36
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
38
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:00
39
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:16
40
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:02:42
41
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
42
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
43
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
44
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
45
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
46
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
47
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
48
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
49
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
50
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
51
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
52
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
53
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
54
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
55
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:02:57
56
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
57
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
58
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
59
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
0:03:06
61
Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
62
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
63
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
64
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:09
65
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:03:16
66
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
67
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
68
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
70
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:26
71
Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:03:41
72
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
73
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
74
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
75
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
76
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
77
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
78
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
80
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
84
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
0:03:47
85
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
86
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
87
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
88
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
89
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
90
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:04:06
91
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
0:04:10
92
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
93
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
94
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:36
95
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:05:56
96
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:07:23
97
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:08:51
98
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:09:33
99
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
100
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
101
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
102
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
103
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
104
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
105
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
106
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
107
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:10:51
108
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
110
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:11:27
111
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
112
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:12:03
113
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
114
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:14:47
115
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
116
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
117
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
118
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
119
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
121
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
122
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
123
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
124
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
125
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
126
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
127
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
128
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
129
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
130
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
131
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
132
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
133
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
134
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:31:12
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3:32:09
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:00:02
3
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:04
4
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:07
5
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:24
6
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:00:25
8
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
9
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
10
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
11
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
17
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
19
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
20
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
21
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22
Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
23
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
25
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
27
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
28
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
29
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
30
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:40
31
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
0:00:49
32
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:58
33
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
0:01:46
34
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:01:54
35
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
36
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
38
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:10
39
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:26
40
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:02:52
41
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
42
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
43
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
44
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
45
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
46
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
47
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
48
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
49
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
50
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
51
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
52
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
53
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
54
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
55
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:03:07
56
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
57
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
58
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
59
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
0:03:16
61
Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
62
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
63
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
64
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:19
65
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:03:26
66
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
67
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
68
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
70
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:36
71
Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:03:51
72
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
73
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
74
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
75
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
76
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
77
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
78
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
80
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
84
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
0:03:57
85
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
86
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
87
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
88
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
89
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
90
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:04:16
91
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
0:04:20
92
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
93
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
94
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:46
95
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:06:06
96
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:07:33
97
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:09:01
98
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:09:43
99
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
100
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
101
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
102
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
103
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
104
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
105
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
106
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
107
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:11:01
108
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
110
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:11:37
111
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
112
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:12:13
113
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
114
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:14:57
115
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
116
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
117
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
118
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
119
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
121
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
122
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
123
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
124
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
125
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
126
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
127
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
128
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
129
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
130
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
131
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
132
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
133
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
134
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
