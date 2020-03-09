Paris-Nice: Nizzolo wins stage 2

Stephen Farrand
Cycling News
null
null

Image 1 of 20

Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice
Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Image 2 of 20

World champion Mads Pedersen ahead of stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
World champion Mads Pedersen ahead of stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 3 of 20

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 4 of 20

Sergio Higuita.
Sergio Higuita.

Image 5 of 20

The peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
The peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 6 of 20

Another day of grim conditions on Paris-Nice.
Another day of grim conditions on Paris-Nice.

Image 7 of 20

Image 8 of 20

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton.
Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton.

Image 9 of 20

Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz
Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz

Image 10 of 20

Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz
Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz

Image 11 of 20

Sunweb move up in the peloton
Sunweb move up in the peloton

Image 12 of 20

Bob Jungels.
Bob Jungels.

Image 13 of 20

World champion Mads Pedersen impressed on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
World champion Mads Pedersen impressed on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 14 of 20

Sergio Higuita.
Sergio Higuita.

Image 15 of 20

Ryan Mullen supported Vincenzo Nibali on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Ryan Mullen supported Vincenzo Nibali on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 16 of 20

Juraj Sagan leads the peloton.
Juraj Sagan leads the peloton.

Image 17 of 20

Giaomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Giaomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Image 18 of 20

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Image 19 of 20

Mads Pedersen and Alex Kirsch drive the pace for Trek-Segafredo.
Mads Pedersen and Alex Kirsch drive the pace for Trek-Segafredo.

Image 20 of 20

Peter Sagan leads overall leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Mads Pedersen on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.
Peter Sagan leads overall leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Mads Pedersen on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice to Châlette-sur-Loing, as the exposed roads of northern France sparked another day of attacks, echelons and significant time gaps.

Nizzolo timed his sprint effort perfectly into a headwind, coming past Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and holding off Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the race leader's yellow jersey. Nizzolo is second overall at 15 seconds, with Stuyven third at 21 seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) were also both in the front echelon after a superb team support and gained time on the other overall contenders.

The crosswinds sparked the first shakeout with 32km to go and then further splits whenever they blew strongly from the right. Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) crashed with 25km to and was soon joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a chase group after the Frenchman appeared to take a bike change.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe then forced another selection with 10km to go, distancing Thibaut Pinot and his Groupama-FDJ teammates with a show of force. Pinot lost 18 seconds, while Alaphilippe and Quintana lost a far more significant 1:25.

New stringent orders from the French government, designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, forced race organiser ASO to stop spectators from gathering at the finish, meaning the race was held on the open road but virtually behind closed doors. The podium ceremony went ahead but with little celebration and no contact between the riders and local dignitaries.

Nizzolo was pleased to win his second WorldTour race of 2020 after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under in January.

"I've been feeling good since the beginning of the season and it's a really good result. I'm really happy," Nizzolo said, explaining his tactics for the finish.

"For sure it was a stressful day with the wind and the rain. Actually, we didn't expect the rain today so it was even harder to get it.

"I knew they (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to pull for the GC, so I just tried to save as much as I could. In the end, of course, Ackermann was the main sprinter, so I took his wheel and I could pass him in the line."

Schachmann was disappointed Bora-Hansgrohe's hard work didn’t lead to the stage victory but was happy to stay in the leader's yellow jersey.

"I was quite lucky and I also have to thank my team because I didn’t expect the rain and it was cold at the beginning," he revealed.

"They brought me up to the front several times, then in the big action, Peter [Sagan] made such a huge, big effort to split it up again. In the last kilometres we had a good chance and so me and Felix (Großschartner) tried to make the lead-out and it was close I think. I think it shows how well we work together.

"It's even better for me in GC now but I also saw that EF did a good job and Sergio (Higuita) was also in the group, so on the climbs, he will be a big competitor."

How it unfolded

The riders gathered for another stage with no contact with the public and clear rules imposed to limit any possible spread of the coronavirus, but despite the forecast for rain and crosswinds, the riders were largely happy still to be racing.

The 165.5km stage from Chevreuse to Châlette-sur-Loing took the peloton south on often exposed country roads. The key points were expected in the final hour and so the peloton was happy to let Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Jose Manuel Días (Nippo Delko One Provence) attack from the start. They soon opened a two-minute gap as Hivert swept up the mountain points on three category 3 climbs to keep his polka-dot jersey.

The race changed as the intermediate sprint of the stage neared. Bora-Hansgrohe worked to catch the break with 62km to go and then Sagan led out Schachmann to take the three-second time bonus and also finished second to sweep up the two-second bonus.

For a while, the pace eased as a forest protected the riders from the wind and a cold rain soaked them yet again. The exposed roads and crosswinds returned with 32km to go and immediately caused havoc.

Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Yves Lampaert and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and others were on the wrong side of the first split, while Lotto Soudal said Caleb Ewan was stuck behind after another rider damaged his derailleur.

The peloton was divided into at least three groups, with the time gaps increasing as the strongest emerged at the front and drove the pace, while the weakest slipped backwards. It was the essence of bike racing.

Quintana was in the front echelon with several Arkea-Samsic teammates but suddenly crashed with 25km to go after what seemed like a ripple in the line of riders. He took a bike from his brother Dayer and had the support of a Diego Rosa but was soon a minute behind as the others accelerated away. He was soon joined by Alaphilippe, who seemed to have changed bikes. They fought to limit their losses but finished 1:25 down.

There were only 30 or so riders in the front group as the sun dried the roads, and with 10km to race, Peter Sagan forced another split with help from world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Stefan Kung tried to keep Pinot in contact but it was too late and a dozen riders powered clear. Bora-Hansgrohe had Sagan, Schachmann, Ackermann and Großschartner, while Trek-Segafredo had Pedersen, Stuyven and Nibali. Israel Start-Up Nation were also strong in the move with Nils Politt, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Krists Neilands, while Higuita and Nizzolo were there alone and logically took advantage of the hard work of the other teams.

Bora-Hansgrohe led out the sprint on the long straight run-in to Chalette-sur-Loing but Nizzolo was waiting on Ackermann's wheel and ready to pounce. He then kicked hard in the final 100 metres when the German began to fade.

Higuita, Nibali and Schachmann were happy to follow the sprinters home but for everyone else, it had been another hard and hurtful day in the wind and rain.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

3:49:57

2

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

4

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

6

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:00:03

8

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

9

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

10

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

11

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

12

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

0:00:18

13

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

14

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

15

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

16

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

17

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

18

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

19

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

20

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

21

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

22

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

23

Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling

24

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

25

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

26

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

27

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

28

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

29

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:00:36

30

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

31

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

32

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

33

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

34

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

35

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

36

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

37

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

38

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

39

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

40

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

41

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

42

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

43

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

44

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

45

Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

46

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren

47

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

48

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:47

49

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:17

50

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:22

51

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:25

52

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

53

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

54

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

55

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

56

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

57

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

58

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

59

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

60

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

61

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

62

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

63

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:01:31

64

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:44

65

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:02:21

66

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

67

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

68

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:03:05

69

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

70

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

71

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

72

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

73

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

74

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

75

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

76

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

77

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

78

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

79

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

80

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

81

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

82

Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

83

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

84

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

85

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

86

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

87

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

88

Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal

89

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:37

90

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

91

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

92

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

93

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

94

Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

95

Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

96

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

97

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

98

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

99

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

100

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

101

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

102

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

103

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

104

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

105

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

106

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

107

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

108

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

109

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

110

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

111

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

112

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:05:29

113

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:05:35

114

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

115

Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

116

Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

117

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

118

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

119

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

120

Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

121

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

122

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

123

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

124

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

125

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

0:09:11

126

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

127

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

128

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:33

129

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

130

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

131

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

132

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:11:21

133

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

3

2

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

2

3

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3

2

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

2

3

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

15

2

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

12

3

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

9

4

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

5

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

6

6

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

7

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

4

8

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3

9

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

2

10

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

4

2

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

2

3

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

4

2

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

2

3

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

4

2

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

2

3

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3:49:57

2

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:00:18

3

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

4

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:00:36

5

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

6

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

7

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:22

8

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:25

9

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:01:31

10

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:44

11

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:03:05

12

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

13

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

14

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:37

15

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

16

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:05:35

17

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

18

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:33


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Israel Start-Up Nation

11:29:54

2

Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:03

3

Trek-Segafredo

0:00:18

4

NTT Pro Cycling

0:00:33

5

AG2R la Mondiale

0:00:51

6

Groupama-FDJ

7

EF Pro Cycling

8

Cofidis

0:01:27

9

Team Sunweb

0:01:45

10

Bahrain McLaren

11

Lotto Soudal

0:02:34

12

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:04:12

13

Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:04:14

14

Team Arkea-Samsic

0:04:18

15

Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:28

16

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:07:32

17

Total Direct Energie

0:09:00


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

7:22:06

2

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:00:15

3

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:00:21

4

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:23

5

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:00:25

6

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:28

8

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

9

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

10

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

0:00:38

11

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:40

12

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:00:42

13

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

14

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:00:43

15

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

0:01:01

17

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

19

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

20

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

21

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

22

Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

23

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:16

24

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:32

25

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:50

26

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

27

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

28

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

29

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:09

30

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

0:02:14

31

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

0:02:22

32

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:02:29

33

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:10

34

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

35

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

36

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:03:19

37

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:03:25

38

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:03:28

39

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:29

40

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:03:51

41

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:52

42

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

43

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:04:02

44

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:04:09

45

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

46

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren

0:04:12

47

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:15

48

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:27

49

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

50

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

51

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:04:31

52

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:04:33

53

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:04:44

54

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:04:59

55

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

0:05:13

56

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

57

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:05:16

58

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:05:22

59

Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

0:05:57

60

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:04

61

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

0:06:12

62

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

63

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:06:29

64

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

65

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

66

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

67

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

68

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

69

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

0:06:31

70

Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:06:44

71

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

72

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

73

Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

0:06:53

74

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:06:56

75

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

76

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

77

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

0:07:00

78

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:07:02

79

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:07:03

80

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

0:07:25

81

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

82

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:07:28

83

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

84

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:07:34

85

Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

0:08:51

86

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:08:55

87

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:09:01

88

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:11

89

Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:09:26

90

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

0:09:32

91

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

0:09:48

92

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

0:10:01

93

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:10:38

94

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:11:05

95

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:12:25

96

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

97

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:12:48

98

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

99

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:13:20

100

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:13:24

101

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

0:13:31

102

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:13:38

103

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:13:49

104

Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal

0:14:06

105

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:14:38

106

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:14:42

107

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:14:51

108

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

0:15:14

109

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

0:15:15

110

Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling

111

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

112

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

113

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

114

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:15:18

115

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

116

Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

117

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

118

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:16:14

119

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

0:18:02

120

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

121

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

122

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:18:34

123

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

124

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

125

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

126

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

0:20:12

127

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

0:20:32

128

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

129

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

130

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

131

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:21:24

132

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:26:16

133

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:26:18


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

21

2

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

19

3

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

4

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

13

5

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

12

6

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

12

7

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

12

8

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

11

9

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

9

10

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

6

11

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

12

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

4

13

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

4

14

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

3

15

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

2

16

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

1

17

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

1

18

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

1

19

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

1

20

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

1

21

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

20

2

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

6

3

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

4

4

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

3

5

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2

6

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

2

7

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

2

8

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

1

9

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

7:22:29

2

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:27

3

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:46

4

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:02:06

5

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:03:02

6

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:29

7

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:52

8

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:04:10

9

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence

0:06:37

10

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

0:07:02

11

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:10:15

12

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:10:42

13

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:12:02

14

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:14:15

15

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:14:52

16

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:14:55

17

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:17:39

18

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

0:20:09


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Israel Start-Up Nation

22:07:36

2

Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:03

3

EF Pro Cycling

0:00:51

4

Team Sunweb

0:01:30

5

Trek-Segafredo

0:02:45

6

Groupama-FDJ

0:02:52

7

Bahrain McLaren

0:02:59

8

NTT Pro Cycling

0:03:24

9

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:04:00

10

Lotto Soudal

0:04:03

11

AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:50

12

Cofidis

0:07:57

13

Team Arkea-Samsic

0:08:29

14

Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:09:42

15

Nippo Delko Provence

0:12:13

16

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:15:08

17

Total Direct Energie

0:17:54

What to Read Next

Back