Paris-Nice: Nizzolo wins stage 2

Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice

World champion Mads Pedersen ahead of stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Sergio Higuita.

The peloton on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Another day of grim conditions on Paris-Nice.

Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton.

Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz

Escapees Jonathan Hivert and Jose Manuel Diaz

Sunweb move up in the peloton

Bob Jungels.

World champion Mads Pedersen impressed on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Sergio Higuita.

Ryan Mullen supported Vincenzo Nibali on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Juraj Sagan leads the peloton.

Giaomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mads Pedersen and Alex Kirsch drive the pace for Trek-Segafredo.

Peter Sagan leads overall leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Mads Pedersen on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice to Châlette-sur-Loing, as the exposed roads of northern France sparked another day of attacks, echelons and significant time gaps.

Nizzolo timed his sprint effort perfectly into a headwind, coming past Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and holding off Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the race leader's yellow jersey. Nizzolo is second overall at 15 seconds, with Stuyven third at 21 seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) were also both in the front echelon after a superb team support and gained time on the other overall contenders.

The crosswinds sparked the first shakeout with 32km to go and then further splits whenever they blew strongly from the right. Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) crashed with 25km to and was soon joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a chase group after the Frenchman appeared to take a bike change.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe then forced another selection with 10km to go, distancing Thibaut Pinot and his Groupama-FDJ teammates with a show of force. Pinot lost 18 seconds, while Alaphilippe and Quintana lost a far more significant 1:25.

New stringent orders from the French government, designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, forced race organiser ASO to stop spectators from gathering at the finish, meaning the race was held on the open road but virtually behind closed doors. The podium ceremony went ahead but with little celebration and no contact between the riders and local dignitaries.

Nizzolo was pleased to win his second WorldTour race of 2020 after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under in January.

"I've been feeling good since the beginning of the season and it's a really good result. I'm really happy," Nizzolo said, explaining his tactics for the finish.

"For sure it was a stressful day with the wind and the rain. Actually, we didn't expect the rain today so it was even harder to get it.

"I knew they (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to pull for the GC, so I just tried to save as much as I could. In the end, of course, Ackermann was the main sprinter, so I took his wheel and I could pass him in the line."

Schachmann was disappointed Bora-Hansgrohe's hard work didn’t lead to the stage victory but was happy to stay in the leader's yellow jersey.

"I was quite lucky and I also have to thank my team because I didn’t expect the rain and it was cold at the beginning," he revealed.

"They brought me up to the front several times, then in the big action, Peter [Sagan] made such a huge, big effort to split it up again. In the last kilometres we had a good chance and so me and Felix (Großschartner) tried to make the lead-out and it was close I think. I think it shows how well we work together.

"It's even better for me in GC now but I also saw that EF did a good job and Sergio (Higuita) was also in the group, so on the climbs, he will be a big competitor."

How it unfolded

The riders gathered for another stage with no contact with the public and clear rules imposed to limit any possible spread of the coronavirus, but despite the forecast for rain and crosswinds, the riders were largely happy still to be racing.

The 165.5km stage from Chevreuse to Châlette-sur-Loing took the peloton south on often exposed country roads. The key points were expected in the final hour and so the peloton was happy to let Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Jose Manuel Días (Nippo Delko One Provence) attack from the start. They soon opened a two-minute gap as Hivert swept up the mountain points on three category 3 climbs to keep his polka-dot jersey.

The race changed as the intermediate sprint of the stage neared. Bora-Hansgrohe worked to catch the break with 62km to go and then Sagan led out Schachmann to take the three-second time bonus and also finished second to sweep up the two-second bonus.

For a while, the pace eased as a forest protected the riders from the wind and a cold rain soaked them yet again. The exposed roads and crosswinds returned with 32km to go and immediately caused havoc.

Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Yves Lampaert and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and others were on the wrong side of the first split, while Lotto Soudal said Caleb Ewan was stuck behind after another rider damaged his derailleur.

The peloton was divided into at least three groups, with the time gaps increasing as the strongest emerged at the front and drove the pace, while the weakest slipped backwards. It was the essence of bike racing.

Quintana was in the front echelon with several Arkea-Samsic teammates but suddenly crashed with 25km to go after what seemed like a ripple in the line of riders. He took a bike from his brother Dayer and had the support of a Diego Rosa but was soon a minute behind as the others accelerated away. He was soon joined by Alaphilippe, who seemed to have changed bikes. They fought to limit their losses but finished 1:25 down.

There were only 30 or so riders in the front group as the sun dried the roads, and with 10km to race, Peter Sagan forced another split with help from world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Stefan Kung tried to keep Pinot in contact but it was too late and a dozen riders powered clear. Bora-Hansgrohe had Sagan, Schachmann, Ackermann and Großschartner, while Trek-Segafredo had Pedersen, Stuyven and Nibali. Israel Start-Up Nation were also strong in the move with Nils Politt, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Krists Neilands, while Higuita and Nizzolo were there alone and logically took advantage of the hard work of the other teams.

Bora-Hansgrohe led out the sprint on the long straight run-in to Chalette-sur-Loing but Nizzolo was waiting on Ackermann's wheel and ready to pounce. He then kicked hard in the final 100 metres when the German began to fade.

Higuita, Nibali and Schachmann were happy to follow the sprinters home but for everyone else, it had been another hard and hurtful day in the wind and rain.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:49:57 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:18 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 14 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 16 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 26 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 29 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:36 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 36 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 37 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 42 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 43 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 44 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 45 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 47 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 48 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:47 49 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17 50 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 51 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:25 52 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 53 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 54 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 55 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 57 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 58 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 63 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:31 64 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:44 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:21 66 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 67 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 68 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:05 69 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 70 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 72 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 74 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 79 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 80 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 81 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 82 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 83 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 84 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 87 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 88 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:37 90 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 91 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 92 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 93 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 94 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 95 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 98 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 99 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 100 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 102 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 103 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 105 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 109 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 110 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 111 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:29 113 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:35 114 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 116 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 117 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 118 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 120 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 121 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 122 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 123 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 124 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:09:11 126 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:33 129 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 130 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 131 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 132 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:21 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 15 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 6 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 2 3 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 2 3 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 2 3 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3:49:57 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 3 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:36 5 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 7 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 8 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:25 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:31 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:44 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:05 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:37 15 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:35 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 18 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:33





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Start-Up Nation 11:29:54 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 4 NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:51 6 Groupama-FDJ 7 EF Pro Cycling 8 Cofidis 0:01:27 9 Team Sunweb 0:01:45 10 Bahrain McLaren 11 Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 12 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:04:12 13 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:04:14 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:18 15 Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:28 16 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:07:32 17 Total Direct Energie 0:09:00





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7:22:06 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:15 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:25 6 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:28 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:40 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:43 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:16 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:32 25 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:09 30 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:14 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:22 32 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:29 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:10 34 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 37 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25 38 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:28 39 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:29 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 41 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:52 42 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 43 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:02 44 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:09 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:12 47 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:15 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:27 49 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 50 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:31 52 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:33 53 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:44 54 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:59 55 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:13 56 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 57 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:16 58 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:22 59 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:57 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:04 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:06:12 62 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:29 64 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 66 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 67 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 69 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:06:31 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:44 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 73 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:53 74 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:56 75 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 77 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:07:00 78 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:07:02 79 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:07:03 80 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:25 81 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 82 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:07:28 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:07:34 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:51 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:55 87 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:01 88 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:11 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:09:26 90 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:32 91 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:48 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:01 93 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:10:38 94 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:05 95 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:25 96 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 97 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:12:48 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:13:20 100 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:24 101 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:13:31 102 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:13:38 103 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:49 104 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:06 105 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:14:38 106 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:42 107 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:51 108 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:15:14 109 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:15:15 110 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 111 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 112 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 113 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 114 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:18 115 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 116 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 118 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:14 119 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:02 120 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 121 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 122 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:18:34 123 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 124 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 125 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:12 127 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:32 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 129 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 130 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 131 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:21:24 132 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:26:16 133 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:18





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 19 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 13 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 12 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 12 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 19 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 6 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 4 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 3 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 6 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 7 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1 9 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 7:22:29 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:46 4 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:06 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:02 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:29 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:52 8 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:10 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:06:37 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:02 11 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:10:15 12 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:42 13 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:02 14 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:14:15 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:52 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:55 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:17:39 18 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:09



