Paris-Nice: Nizzolo wins stage 2
Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice to Châlette-sur-Loing, as the exposed roads of northern France sparked another day of attacks, echelons and significant time gaps.
Nizzolo timed his sprint effort perfectly into a headwind, coming past Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and holding off Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the race leader's yellow jersey. Nizzolo is second overall at 15 seconds, with Stuyven third at 21 seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) were also both in the front echelon after a superb team support and gained time on the other overall contenders.
The crosswinds sparked the first shakeout with 32km to go and then further splits whenever they blew strongly from the right. Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) crashed with 25km to and was soon joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a chase group after the Frenchman appeared to take a bike change.
Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe then forced another selection with 10km to go, distancing Thibaut Pinot and his Groupama-FDJ teammates with a show of force. Pinot lost 18 seconds, while Alaphilippe and Quintana lost a far more significant 1:25.
New stringent orders from the French government, designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, forced race organiser ASO to stop spectators from gathering at the finish, meaning the race was held on the open road but virtually behind closed doors. The podium ceremony went ahead but with little celebration and no contact between the riders and local dignitaries.
Nizzolo was pleased to win his second WorldTour race of 2020 after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under in January.
"I've been feeling good since the beginning of the season and it's a really good result. I'm really happy," Nizzolo said, explaining his tactics for the finish.
"For sure it was a stressful day with the wind and the rain. Actually, we didn't expect the rain today so it was even harder to get it.
"I knew they (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to pull for the GC, so I just tried to save as much as I could. In the end, of course, Ackermann was the main sprinter, so I took his wheel and I could pass him in the line."
Schachmann was disappointed Bora-Hansgrohe's hard work didn’t lead to the stage victory but was happy to stay in the leader's yellow jersey.
"I was quite lucky and I also have to thank my team because I didn’t expect the rain and it was cold at the beginning," he revealed.
"They brought me up to the front several times, then in the big action, Peter [Sagan] made such a huge, big effort to split it up again. In the last kilometres we had a good chance and so me and Felix (Großschartner) tried to make the lead-out and it was close I think. I think it shows how well we work together.
"It's even better for me in GC now but I also saw that EF did a good job and Sergio (Higuita) was also in the group, so on the climbs, he will be a big competitor."
How it unfolded
The riders gathered for another stage with no contact with the public and clear rules imposed to limit any possible spread of the coronavirus, but despite the forecast for rain and crosswinds, the riders were largely happy still to be racing.
The 165.5km stage from Chevreuse to Châlette-sur-Loing took the peloton south on often exposed country roads. The key points were expected in the final hour and so the peloton was happy to let Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Jose Manuel Días (Nippo Delko One Provence) attack from the start. They soon opened a two-minute gap as Hivert swept up the mountain points on three category 3 climbs to keep his polka-dot jersey.
The race changed as the intermediate sprint of the stage neared. Bora-Hansgrohe worked to catch the break with 62km to go and then Sagan led out Schachmann to take the three-second time bonus and also finished second to sweep up the two-second bonus.
For a while, the pace eased as a forest protected the riders from the wind and a cold rain soaked them yet again. The exposed roads and crosswinds returned with 32km to go and immediately caused havoc.
Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Yves Lampaert and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and others were on the wrong side of the first split, while Lotto Soudal said Caleb Ewan was stuck behind after another rider damaged his derailleur.
The peloton was divided into at least three groups, with the time gaps increasing as the strongest emerged at the front and drove the pace, while the weakest slipped backwards. It was the essence of bike racing.
Quintana was in the front echelon with several Arkea-Samsic teammates but suddenly crashed with 25km to go after what seemed like a ripple in the line of riders. He took a bike from his brother Dayer and had the support of a Diego Rosa but was soon a minute behind as the others accelerated away. He was soon joined by Alaphilippe, who seemed to have changed bikes. They fought to limit their losses but finished 1:25 down.
There were only 30 or so riders in the front group as the sun dried the roads, and with 10km to race, Peter Sagan forced another split with help from world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).
Stefan Kung tried to keep Pinot in contact but it was too late and a dozen riders powered clear. Bora-Hansgrohe had Sagan, Schachmann, Ackermann and Großschartner, while Trek-Segafredo had Pedersen, Stuyven and Nibali. Israel Start-Up Nation were also strong in the move with Nils Politt, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Krists Neilands, while Higuita and Nizzolo were there alone and logically took advantage of the hard work of the other teams.
Bora-Hansgrohe led out the sprint on the long straight run-in to Chalette-sur-Loing but Nizzolo was waiting on Ackermann's wheel and ready to pounce. He then kicked hard in the final 100 metres when the German began to fade.
Higuita, Nibali and Schachmann were happy to follow the sprinters home but for everyone else, it had been another hard and hurtful day in the wind and rain.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
3:49:57
2
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
6
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:00:03
8
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
11
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
12
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
0:00:18
13
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
14
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
15
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
16
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
17
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
18
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
23
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
24
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
25
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
26
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
27
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
29
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:00:36
30
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
31
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
32
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
33
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
34
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
35
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
36
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
37
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
38
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
39
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
41
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
42
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
43
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
44
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
45
Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
46
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
47
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
48
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:47
49
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:17
50
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:22
51
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:25
52
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
53
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
54
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
55
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
56
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
57
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
59
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
60
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
63
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:01:31
64
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:44
65
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:02:21
66
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
67
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
68
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:03:05
69
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
70
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
71
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
72
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
73
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
74
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
76
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
77
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
78
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
79
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
80
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
81
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
82
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
83
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
84
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
85
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
86
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
87
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
88
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
89
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
0:03:37
90
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
91
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
92
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
93
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
94
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
95
Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
96
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
98
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
99
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
100
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
101
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
102
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
103
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
104
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
105
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
106
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
107
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
108
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
109
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
110
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
111
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
112
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:05:29
113
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:05:35
114
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
115
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
116
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
117
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
118
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
119
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120
Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
121
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
122
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
123
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
0:09:11
126
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
128
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:33
129
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
130
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
131
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
132
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:11:21
133
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
3
2
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
2
3
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3
2
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
2
3
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
15
2
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12
3
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9
4
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
5
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
6
6
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
7
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4
8
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3
9
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
2
10
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
4
2
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
2
3
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
4
2
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
2
3
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
4
2
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
2
3
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
3:49:57
2
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:00:18
3
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
4
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:00:36
5
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
6
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
7
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:22
8
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:25
9
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:01:31
10
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:44
11
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:03:05
12
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
13
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
14
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
0:03:37
15
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
16
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:05:35
17
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
18
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:33
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Israel Start-Up Nation
11:29:54
2
Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:03
3
Trek-Segafredo
0:00:18
4
NTT Pro Cycling
0:00:33
5
AG2R la Mondiale
0:00:51
6
Groupama-FDJ
7
EF Pro Cycling
8
Cofidis
0:01:27
9
Team Sunweb
0:01:45
10
Bahrain McLaren
11
Lotto Soudal
0:02:34
12
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:04:12
13
Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:04:14
14
Team Arkea-Samsic
0:04:18
15
Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:28
16
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:07:32
17
Total Direct Energie
0:09:00
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7:22:06
2
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:00:15
3
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:00:21
4
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:23
5
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:00:25
6
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:28
8
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
9
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:00:38
11
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:40
12
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:42
13
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
0:00:43
15
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:01:01
17
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
19
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
20
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
21
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
22
Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
23
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:16
24
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:32
25
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:50
26
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
27
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
28
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
29
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:09
30
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
0:02:14
31
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
0:02:22
32
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:02:29
33
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:10
34
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
35
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:03:19
37
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:03:25
38
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:03:28
39
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:29
40
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:03:51
41
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:03:52
42
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
43
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:04:02
44
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:04:09
45
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
0:04:12
47
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:15
48
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:27
49
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
50
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
51
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:04:31
52
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:04:33
53
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:04:44
54
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:04:59
55
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
0:05:13
56
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
57
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:05:16
58
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:05:22
59
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
0:05:57
60
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:04
61
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:06:12
62
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
63
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:06:29
64
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
65
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
66
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
67
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
68
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
69
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
0:06:31
70
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:06:44
71
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
73
Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
0:06:53
74
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:06:56
75
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
76
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
77
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
0:07:00
78
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:07:02
79
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:07:03
80
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
0:07:25
81
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
82
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:07:28
83
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
84
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:07:34
85
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
0:08:51
86
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:08:55
87
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:09:01
88
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:11
89
Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:09:26
90
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
0:09:32
91
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:09:48
92
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
0:10:01
93
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:10:38
94
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:11:05
95
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:12:25
96
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
97
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
0:12:48
98
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
99
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:13:20
100
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:13:24
101
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
0:13:31
102
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:13:38
103
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:13:49
104
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:14:06
105
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
0:14:38
106
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:14:42
107
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:14:51
108
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
0:15:14
109
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
0:15:15
110
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
111
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
112
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
113
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
114
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:15:18
115
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
116
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
117
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
118
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:16:14
119
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
0:18:02
120
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
121
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
122
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:18:34
123
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
124
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
125
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
126
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
0:20:12
127
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
0:20:32
128
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
129
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
130
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
131
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:21:24
132
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:26:16
133
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:26:18
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21
2
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
19
3
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13
4
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
13
5
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
12
6
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
12
7
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12
8
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
11
9
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9
10
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
6
11
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
12
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4
13
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4
14
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
3
15
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
2
16
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
1
17
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
1
18
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
19
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
1
20
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
1
21
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
20
2
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
6
3
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
4
4
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
3
5
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2
6
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2
7
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
2
8
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
1
9
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
7:22:29
2
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:27
3
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:46
4
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:02:06
5
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:03:02
6
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:03:29
7
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:52
8
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:04:10
9
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
0:06:37
10
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
0:07:02
11
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:10:15
12
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:10:42
13
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:12:02
14
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
0:14:15
15
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:14:52
16
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:14:55
17
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:17:39
18
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
0:20:09
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Israel Start-Up Nation
22:07:36
2
Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:03
3
EF Pro Cycling
0:00:51
4
Team Sunweb
0:01:30
5
Trek-Segafredo
0:02:45
6
Groupama-FDJ
0:02:52
7
Bahrain McLaren
0:02:59
8
NTT Pro Cycling
0:03:24
9
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:04:00
10
Lotto Soudal
0:04:03
11
AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:50
12
Cofidis
0:07:57
13
Team Arkea-Samsic
0:08:29
14
Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:09:42
15
Nippo Delko Provence
0:12:13
16
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:15:08
17
Total Direct Energie
0:17:54