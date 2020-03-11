Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times

The first true decisive stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice comes on Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial - a fairly flat but twisty 15.1km circuit in Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the final rider down the ramp at 16:05 local time, the last of 133 riders of the reduced WorldTour peloton. Only 138 riders started the race after seven WorldTour teams withdrew from the race over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus illness.

The race is going on under a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, with the race organisers ASO putting buffer zones between the public and the race entourage at the start and finishes of the stages.

But with the cancelation of all Italian races and more recently the Tour de Normandie, as well as threats to the Volta a Catalunya because of government virus containment efforts, most of the riders are assuming that Paris-Nice will end before Sunday.

The uncertainty surrounding races makes every stage more precious and the individual time trial will be no different. Follow all the action live with Cyclingnews from start to finish.


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Start Time

1

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:38:00

2

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

13:39:00

3

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

13:40:00

4

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

13:41:00

5

Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling

13:42:00

6

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

13:43:00

7

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:44:00

8

Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling

13:45:00

9

Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling

13:46:00

10

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

13:47:00

11

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

13:48:00

12

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

13:49:00

13

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:50:00

14

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:51:00

15

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

13:52:00

16

Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

13:53:00

17

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

13:54:00

18

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

13:55:00

19

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

13:56:00

20

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

13:57:00

21

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:58:00

22

Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

13:59:00

23

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

14:00:00

24

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:01:00

25

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

14:02:00

26

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

14:03:00

27

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

14:04:00

28

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:05:00

29

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:06:00

30

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:07:00

31

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:08:00

32

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

14:09:00

33

Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal

14:10:00

34

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:11:00

35

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

14:12:00

36

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

14:13:00

37

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

14:14:00

38

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:15:00

39

Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:16:00

40

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

14:17:00

41

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

14:18:00

42

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

14:19:00

43

Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

14:20:00

44

Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:21:00

45

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:22:00

46

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

14:23:00

47

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

14:24:00

48

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

14:25:00

49

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

14:26:00

50

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence

14:27:00

51

Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:28:00

52

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

14:29:00

53

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:30:00

54

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

14:31:00

55

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

14:32:00

56

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:33:00

57

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

14:34:00

58

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:35:00

59

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

14:36:00

60

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

14:37:00

61

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

14:38:00

62

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

14:39:00

63

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

14:40:00

64

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

14:41:00

65

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

14:42:00

66

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

14:43:00

67

Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence

14:44:00

68

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

14:45:00

69

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

14:46:00

70

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

14:47:00

71

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:48:00

72

Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren

14:49:00

73

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

14:50:00

74

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

14:51:00

75

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

14:52:00

76

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

14:53:00

77

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep

14:54:00

78

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

14:55:00

79

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:56:00

80

Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

14:57:00

81

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

14:58:00

82

Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

14:59:00

83

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

15:00:00

84

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:01:00

85

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

15:02:00

86

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:03:00

87

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

15:04:00

88

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

15:05:00

89

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:06:00

90

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

15:07:00

91

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren

15:08:00

92

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

15:09:00

93

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:10:00

94

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling

15:11:00

95

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:12:00

96

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:13:00

97

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

15:14:00

98

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:15:00

99

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

15:16:00

100

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

15:17:00

101

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

15:18:00

102

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

15:19:00

103

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

15:20:00

104

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

15:21:00

105

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

15:22:00

106

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:23:00

107

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:24:00

108

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

15:25:00

109

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:26:00

110

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

15:27:00

111

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15:28:00

112

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:29:00

113

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

15:30:00

114

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

15:31:00

115

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

15:32:00

116

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

15:33:00

117

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

15:34:00

118

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

15:35:00

119

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:37:00

120

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:39:00

121

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

15:41:00

122

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

15:43:00

123

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

15:45:00

124

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:47:00

125

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

15:49:00

126

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:51:00

127

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

15:53:00

128

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

15:55:00

129

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

15:57:00

130

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

15:59:00

131

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

16:01:00

132

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

16:03:00

133

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:05:00

