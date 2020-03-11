Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times

Maximilian Schachmann

The first true decisive stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice comes on Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial - a fairly flat but twisty 15.1km circuit in Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the final rider down the ramp at 16:05 local time, the last of 133 riders of the reduced WorldTour peloton. Only 138 riders started the race after seven WorldTour teams withdrew from the race over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus illness.

The race is going on under a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, with the race organisers ASO putting buffer zones between the public and the race entourage at the start and finishes of the stages.

But with the cancelation of all Italian races and more recently the Tour de Normandie, as well as threats to the Volta a Catalunya because of government virus containment efforts, most of the riders are assuming that Paris-Nice will end before Sunday.

The uncertainty surrounding races makes every stage more precious and the individual time trial will be no different. Follow all the action live with Cyclingnews from start to finish.



