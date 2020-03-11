Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times
The first true decisive stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice comes on Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial - a fairly flat but twisty 15.1km circuit in Saint-Amand-Montrond.
Race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the final rider down the ramp at 16:05 local time, the last of 133 riders of the reduced WorldTour peloton. Only 138 riders started the race after seven WorldTour teams withdrew from the race over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus illness.
The race is going on under a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, with the race organisers ASO putting buffer zones between the public and the race entourage at the start and finishes of the stages.
But with the cancelation of all Italian races and more recently the Tour de Normandie, as well as threats to the Volta a Catalunya because of government virus containment efforts, most of the riders are assuming that Paris-Nice will end before Sunday.
The uncertainty surrounding races makes every stage more precious and the individual time trial will be no different. Follow all the action live with Cyclingnews from start to finish.
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Start Time
1
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:38:00
2
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
13:39:00
3
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
13:40:00
4
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
13:41:00
5
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
13:42:00
6
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
13:43:00
7
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:44:00
8
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
13:45:00
9
Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
13:46:00
10
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
13:47:00
11
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
13:48:00
12
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
13:49:00
13
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:50:00
14
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:51:00
15
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
13:52:00
16
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
13:53:00
17
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
13:54:00
18
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
13:55:00
19
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
13:56:00
20
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
13:57:00
21
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:58:00
22
Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
13:59:00
23
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
14:00:00
24
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:01:00
25
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
14:02:00
26
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
14:03:00
27
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14:04:00
28
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:05:00
29
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:06:00
30
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:07:00
31
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:08:00
32
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
14:09:00
33
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14:10:00
34
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:11:00
35
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
14:12:00
36
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
14:13:00
37
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
14:14:00
38
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:15:00
39
Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:16:00
40
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
14:17:00
41
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14:18:00
42
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
14:19:00
43
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
14:20:00
44
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:21:00
45
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:22:00
46
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
14:23:00
47
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
14:24:00
48
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
14:25:00
49
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
14:26:00
50
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence
14:27:00
51
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:28:00
52
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14:29:00
53
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:30:00
54
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
14:31:00
55
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
14:32:00
56
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:33:00
57
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
14:34:00
58
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:35:00
59
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14:36:00
60
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
14:37:00
61
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14:38:00
62
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
14:39:00
63
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
14:40:00
64
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
14:41:00
65
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
14:42:00
66
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
14:43:00
67
Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence
14:44:00
68
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
14:45:00
69
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14:46:00
70
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
14:47:00
71
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:48:00
72
Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
14:49:00
73
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14:50:00
74
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
14:51:00
75
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
14:52:00
76
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
14:53:00
77
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14:54:00
78
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
14:55:00
79
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:56:00
80
Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
14:57:00
81
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
14:58:00
82
Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
14:59:00
83
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
15:00:00
84
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:01:00
85
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
15:02:00
86
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:03:00
87
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15:04:00
88
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
15:05:00
89
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:06:00
90
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
15:07:00
91
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
15:08:00
92
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
15:09:00
93
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:10:00
94
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
15:11:00
95
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:12:00
96
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:13:00
97
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
15:14:00
98
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:15:00
99
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
15:16:00
100
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15:17:00
101
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
15:18:00
102
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
15:19:00
103
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
15:20:00
104
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
15:21:00
105
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
15:22:00
106
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:23:00
107
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:24:00
108
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
15:25:00
109
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:26:00
110
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
15:27:00
111
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15:28:00
112
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:29:00
113
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15:30:00
114
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
15:31:00
115
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15:32:00
116
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
15:33:00
117
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
15:34:00
118
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15:35:00
119
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:37:00
120
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:39:00
121
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
15:41:00
122
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
15:43:00
123
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
15:45:00
124
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:47:00
125
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15:49:00
126
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:51:00
127
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
15:53:00
128
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
15:55:00
129
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
15:57:00
130
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
15:59:00
131
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16:01:00
132
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
16:03:00
133
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:05:00