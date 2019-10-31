Paris-Nice 2020

The final 2019 podium: Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Michał Kwiatkowski (L-R)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'The Race to the Sun' may not always quite live up to its name, happening as this French stage race does in Europe in March each year, but it does herald thoughts of the sunny, summer stage-racing that is to come, while often giving an early indication of who might be heading into form for races like the Tour de France.

Held over eight days, Paris-Nice tends to start a little way out of the French capital these days, with the first few days normally given over to the sprinters, while the climbers get their chance later in the race as it makes its way south to what is usually at least slightly warmer weather.

The final stage, which does finish in Nice, on the French Riviera town's famous Promenade des Anglais, usually includes one or more ascents of the Col d'Eze, overlooking the town, and often decides the overall classification.

Egan Bernal of Team Sky – now Team Ineos – took the overall title in 2019, and indeed went on to win the Tour de France four months later. The young Colombian was nevertheless put under pressure by Movistar's Nairo Quintana on the final stage in Nice, but came through unscathed, losing just four seconds to the Spanish rider to win the race by 39 seconds. Bernal's teammate Michal Kwiatkoswki took third, a further 44 seconds back.