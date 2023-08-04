Paris motel robbed by golf club-wielding duo

The robbers wore black from head to toe, their faces hidden behind skull-patterned ski masks.

Clutched in their glove-sheathed hands were golf clubs.

Police say the two suspects threatened an employee at a motel in Paris Tuesday night while relieving the business of cash.

The suspects also allegedly threatened a resident as they made their escape on foot, fleeing into fields southwest of Dundas Street and Paris Road just after 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Brant County OPP crime unit wants to see any suspicious activity captured by security cameras or dashcams in the area of Dundas Street and Paris Road between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tips can be called in to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersbb.com.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator