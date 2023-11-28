Paris metro ticket price to almost double during 2024 Olympics

(Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris metro ticket prices will almost double during the 2024 Olympics, the French capital region’s president has announced.

Describing the charge as “a fair price”, the region’s president Valérie Pécresse said on Tuesday that residents with passes would be shielded from the temporary hike.

Single metro journey tickets will rise from 2.10 euros to 4 euros.

The mayor of Paris warned last week that public transport services, which are provided by the regional authority, would be insufficient during the Olympics.

The inflated ticket prices are being introduced to help offset the expense of rolling out extra transport provision in the city.

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics which take place from August 28 to September 8.

“During the Olympics and the Paralympics, the Ile de France region will dramatically increase its transport offer,” Ms Pécresse said on social media on Tuesday, announcing the price hike.“It is out of question that the residents support that cost.

“We’re going to create a new pass, the Paris 2024 pass, that will allow visitors to travel through the whole Ile de France region. It will cost 16 euros a day, and up to 70 euros a week. It is the fair price,” she said in a video.

A monthly Paris metro pass normally costs 84.10 euros.

Ms Pécresse said a metro ticket will cost four euros for the period from July 20 to September 8, adding that residents of the region with a usual monthly or yearly pass will not be affected.