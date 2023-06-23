Paris Mayo: Teen mother found guilty of murdering newborn son at her parents' home

A teenage mother has been found guilty of murdering her newborn son at her parents' home in Herefordshire.

Paris Mayo, now 19, was convicted over the death of her son, Stanley, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire in 2019, when she was 15.

She cried in the dock after jurors at Worcester Crown Court returned their verdict following more than eight hours of deliberations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: The following article contains details of a graphic nature

Mayo gave birth to Stanley alone in a living room at her parents' home, while they were upstairs unaware, the court previously heard.

She stuffed cotton wool balls down her son's throat then dumped his body in a binbag and left it on the front doorstep, before going to bed.

Her mother found the lifeless infant the following morning after looking inside the blood-stained bag and alerting the police.

Mayo appeared in court on Friday dressed in a black t-shirt, black and white patterned skirt and white trainers as the jury of five men and seven women delivered a majority guilty verdict on Friday afternoon.

The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded her in custody ahead of her sentence, scheduled for next Monday.

Mayo is said to have covered up both her pregnancy and giving birth - claiming she was unaware she was expecting.

He was born full term and is said to have lived for at least two hours.

She said he was "born cold, did not make any noise and hit his head on the floor when he was born", police revealed.

She assaulted the baby, who weighed 7lb 12oz (3.56kg), after delivering him unaided at her parents' property in Springfield Avenue.

He suffered a fractured skull believed to have been caused by Mayo putting her foot on his head.

A consultant paediatrician concluded Stanley "may have suffered a significant crush injury to his head from opposite sides, for example, beneath her foot", prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC told jurors.

She then stuffed cotton wool balls into his mouth - with two found lodged deep in his throat, the court heard.

Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and interviewed twice about the tragedy, first in 2019 and again in 2021.

She claimed she put cotton wool in her son's mouth to soak up some leaking "fluid" or blood.

The teenager told police: "'I was panicking and I just didn't know what else to do, and that was the first thing that came into my head, but I didn't shove them down there, I might have been panicking, but I'm not stupid... that's not what I would have wanted'."

When questioned over putting the baby in a black binbag to conceal his birth, Mayo said: "I didn't want anyone to throw him away, I just wanted someone else to deal with it."

At the conclusion of the evidence, Mr Justice Garnham apologised to the jury, telling them: "I am sorry this has been hard to listen to, it has been hard work to read it out as well."

Before sending them out to deliberate on Wednesday, the judge urged them not to "rush into a verdict", adding: "The people involved in this case deserve your complete attention."

Speaking outside the court, senior investigating officer, Detective inspector Julie Taylor, said: "The death of a new-born baby is utterly heart-breaking, even more so when the person who is responsible is the baby's own mother.

"This has been a devastating case for the investigative team to deal with and I would like to thank those involved for their outstanding efforts to ensure justice has been done today."

Click to subscribe to the Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts