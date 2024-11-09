Paris Masters: Merci Bercy et au revoir. Bonjour, Paris la Défense Arena

From November 2025, the Paris Masters will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Alexander Zverev and Ugo Humbert were barely finished with their post-final warm-downs before the marketing machine for the Paris Masters had exploded into action about the 2025 extravaganza at a new venue.

And it was unreservedly punchy.

"Vibrons plus grand" came the exhortation in French from the publicity team for next year's event at Paris La Défense Arena.

English translations offer a scope of possibilities from: "Thrill up" and "Let's ramp it up" to a common or garden: "Let's get more excited".

But whatever the preference, Bercy, in south-eastern Paris has been dismissed after 38 years in favour of a swanky stadium some 15km to the north-west as the crow flies.

The new site lies outside Paris in the district of Nanterre.

However, non, to a Nanterre Masters, insisted tournament director Cédric Pioline.

"Our ambition is to maintain the identity of our tournament with a focus on innovation and modernity," added the former tennis player.

"I'm convinced that the infrastructure of the ultra-modern Paris La Défense Arena will help us achieve this goal."

From 25 October until 2 November 2025, 64 of the world's top male tennis players will vie for supremacy before capacity crowds of 16,500 inside Europe's largest indoor arena.

The alpha hombres will be regaled with a practice court and three other courts to go with the swish centre court. Bigger, better and more modern facilities have been promised to them too.

