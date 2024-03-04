Paris Jackson Sits Between Beatles at Stella McCartney Show — Including Her Musical Hero Paul McCartney!

The singer-songwriter and daughter of Michael Jackson previously called Paul "the love of her life"

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Paul McCartney, Paris Jackson and Ringo Starr at the Stella McCartney fashion show on March 4, 2024.

As a daughter of pop royalty, Paris Jackson is no stranger to being surrounded by music legends — and Paris Fashion Week is no exception!

At Stella McCartney’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Monday, the singer-songwriter and daughter of Michael Jackson sat in the front row, where she was flanked by not one, but two Beatles.

On her left sat drummer-songwriter Ringo Starr, and on her right sat Paul McCartney — the father of the fashion designer, the King of Pop's sometime collaborator and one of Paris’ biggest musical inspirations.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Paris Jackson at Stella McCartney’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

In a photo of the trio — which Paris shared on her Instagram Story — both Paul, 81, and Paris, 25, smiled softly at the camera, while Starr, 83, grinned widely and flashed his signature peace sign.

For the star-studded fashion show, Paul and Starr put their own spins on simple black suit jackets and sunglasses at the show. Paris, known for her boho style, popped in between them in a turtleneck midi dress covered in an abstract, animal print pattern.

The "hit your knees" singer kept the neutral color palette going with her accessories, pairing the dress with a brown handbag and a pair of tan, strappy heels. She also rocked a natural glam and wore her hair in loose, beachy waves.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Stella McCartney, Paul McCartney, Nancy McCartney and Mary McCartney at the Stella McCartney show on March 4, 2024.

And the Stella McCartney show was not only a meetup of musical icons, it was also a family affair!

Backstage at the Paris Fashion Week event, Paul snapped a pic with his fashion designer daughter, wife Nancy McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney. The family was also joined by Starr and his wife of over 40 years, Barbara Bach.

Stella, 52, threw up a peace sign along with Starr and Bach, 76, as the two Beatles’ families stood side-by-side.

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson in 1983.

The epic meeting of music royalty comes over six years after Paris first met Paul, whom she had previously described to Teen Vogue as a dream musical collaborator and “the love of her life.”

Paris crossed paths with Paul — who also collaborated with her late father Michael on songs “Say Say Say” and “The Girl is Mine” — at a Stella McCartney event in 2018.

The encounter occurred at “Stella-chella,” a star-studded party thrown by the designer, and according to Paris, brought her to tears.

After the bash, the singer shared a photo of herself and the rock legend on Instagram, writing, “i cried like a goddamn baby."

"paul you are everything," she added.

