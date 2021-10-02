Paris Jackson and Georgia May Jagger Sit Front Row at Vivienne Westwood's Paris Fashion Week Show

Georgia May Jagger and Paris Jackson attend the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on October 2, 2021 in Paris, France.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The daughters of music icons Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger are taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

Paris Jackson and Georgia May Jagger sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show on Friday.

Georgia, 29, whose father is the Rolling Stones frontman, donned a plunging strapless sweetheart dress, which was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with black stilettos and pearls in her hair.

Paris, 23, daughter of the late "Billie Jean" artist, wore a similar style dress in black, with a belt tied into a bow. She finished the look with a pair of chunky platform heels and a pearl necklace featuring a pendant of the Vivienne Westwood logo.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Says Godfather Macaulay Culkin Helped Her with American Horror Stories Audition

Both Paris and Georgia are familiar with the runway, with the former walking in Jean Paul Gaultier's final show of his 50-year career last January to model his Spring/Summer 2020 Couture collection.

Meanwhile, Georgia has been modeling since 2008, and has even collaborated on capsule collections with brands like Volcom and Mulberry.

Georgia May Jagger and Paris Jackson attend the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on October 2, 2021 in Paris, France.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Paris has also followed in her late father's musical footsteps by dropping her debut album Wilted last year.

"I feel so many emotions," she told PEOPLE last October ahead of the album's release. "I'm excited. I'm nervous [but] mostly grateful and happy. The freedom to create [and] not be told what to sing and how to sing it [or] what to write is awesome. It's a gift. It's a blessing."

The "Let Down" artist has flexed her acting muscle over the years as well, most recently appearing in the first season of Ryan Murphy's spin-off American Horror Stories. She turned to her godfather Macaulay Culkin for guidance, as he recently made his American Horror Story debut with season 10.

Story continues

"They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that," she told E! News in July. "But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the AHS family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Experiences 'Auditory Hallucinations' from Paparazzi Encounters: 'It's Standard PTSD'

Paris also shared some of the sage wisdom Culkin, 41, gave her to nail her audition. "He said overdo it at certain points," she recalled. "Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."